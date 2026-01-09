TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The ocean has finally entered the global climate debate

The ocean increasingly suffers the effects of absorbing over 90 percent of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse-gases and about one-quarter of annual carbon dioxide emissions.

Kilaparti Ramakrishna (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/Falmouth, United States
Fri, January 9, 2026

Greenpeace Indonesia activists protest on Nov. 18, 2025, in front of the Muara Karang gas-fired power plant in North Jakarta. The protest had been against the inconsistency of national energy policies, calling for an end to dependence on fossil fuels ahead of the COP30 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil. Greenpeace Indonesia activists protest on Nov. 18, 2025, in front of the Muara Karang gas-fired power plant in North Jakarta. The protest had been against the inconsistency of national energy policies, calling for an end to dependence on fossil fuels ahead of the COP30 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

I

n global climate policy, the ocean was long treated as an afterthought, too vast to manage effectively and too resilient to be degraded. Instead, the focus was almost exclusively on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and preserving forests. That era is now over.

At the most recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, the ocean moved from the margins to the mainstream of climate governance. It featured prominently in national climate plans, adaptation frameworks, the follow-up to the first “global stock take” under the Paris climate agreement and even the evolving architecture of climate finance.

This shift in the global agenda was likely inevitable, as the ocean increasingly suffers the effects of absorbing over 90 percent of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse-gases and about one-quarter of annual carbon dioxide emissions. The consequences include warming, acidification, deoxygenation, collapsing fisheries and coastal erosion. But small island developing states and least developed countries, many of which are extremely vulnerable to sea level rise, accelerated the shift by framing ocean governance as a matter not just of environmental management, but of survival and justice.

Consider, for example, COP30’s headline political declaration, the Global Mutirão, which frames climate change, biodiversity loss and land and ocean degradation as interconnected crises demanding shared solutions and collective action. It explicitly recognizes the role of marine ecosystems in climate stability and sustainable development, giving governments the political cover to integrate ocean and coastal issues into their national climate strategies, development plans and funding proposals.

A new baseline has been established. For the first time in the UN climate process, the official synthesis of national climate plans contains a section dedicated to the ocean. Roughly three-quarters of these national plans include marine references, such as blue carbon, offshore renewables, fisheries resilience and maritime decarbonization. The next step is to move toward quantified ocean-based targets, measurable blue-carbon accounting and concrete investment pledges for coastal communities.

At COP30, governments also adopted the Belém Adaptation Indicators to track action and progress under the Global Goal on Adaptation. While these indicators are sector-neutral, they are still highly relevant to the health of coastal ecosystems, the resilience of fisheries, the vulnerability of coastal infrastructure and livelihoods and early-warning coverage. Crucially, climate funds, including the Green Climate Fund, the Global Environment Facility and the Adaptation Fund, have been encouraged to align their support with these indicators. This could give rise to a new generation of bankable ocean-adaptation projects.

Moreover, ocean-based solutions are attracting more resources. The One Ocean Partnership, which launched at COP30, aims to mobilize US$20 billion for coastal resilience, blue-carbon ecosystems and ocean protection; create 20 million blue jobs worldwide; and restore 20 million hectares of marine ecosystems by 2030. More consequential was the UN Standing Committee on Finance’s announcement that its 2026 forum will focus on financing climate action in water systems and the ocean, a formal push for blue investment that would have been unthinkable a decade ago.

People cross the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge on the border with Venezuela on Jan. 6, 2026, in Cucuta, Colombia.
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
An employee (left, front) of the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) distributes information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) as part of the agency’s Mobile Customer Service initiative in Ternate, North Maluku, during Car Free Day on Aug. 10, 2025.
Academia

A year of historic global health milestones and challenges
Personnel from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) escort Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (fourth right, in tan shirt) to an armored van on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York City.
Academia

Preventing further derailment of the international order

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Society

BMKG warns of extreme weather after Cyclone Jenna forms
University students carry flags that read Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) during a demonstration demanding police reform in Yogyakarta on Sept. 1, 2025. Indonesian authorities ramped up security on Sept. 1 after six people were killed in unrest over economic hardship that escalated into violent anger against the police.
Editorial

New criticism, old terror
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said that local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes, and the production was expected to increase in June.
Regulations

Bulog’s expanding role puts private rice millers to the test

Jakarta

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show
Economy

Free meal program’s fiscal, monetary impact “limited”: INDEF
Europe

Hundreds of thousands without power as Storm Goretti hits France, Britain
Middle East and Africa

Turkish Airlines cancels Friday's Istanbul-Tehran flights
Europe

Russia says it fired hypersonic missile at Ukraine
Economy

RI meets crude lifting target for first time in years, claims Bahlil
Economy

Crunch time for EU's long-stalled Mercosur trade deal
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.