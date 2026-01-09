TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Venezuela and the dangerous return of might makes right

Learning from the Venezuela invasion, Indonesia should continue to position itself as pro-law, pro-stability, pro-development and firmly opposed to military interventions, or worse, a new form of colonialism.

Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 9, 2026 Published on Jan. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-01-06T15:22:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Bold operation: Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives on Jan. 05, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport as he heads toward the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face US federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, the US. Bold operation: Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives on Jan. 05, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport as he heads toward the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face US federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, the US. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

B

efore dawn broke over Caracas, the operation was already over. In a swift, tightly coordinated raid involving elite United States special forces, intelligence assets and covert operators, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was seized and flown out of his own capital, alive, detained and bound for a courtroom thousands of kilometers away.

The speed and precision of the operation left little room for resistance, let alone consent. There was no declaration of war, no United Nations mandate and no multilateral process. Instead, overwhelming force was applied in a matter of hours to remove a sitting head of state from the territory of a sovereign country.

What unfolded was not a conventional invasion, but something arguably more unsettling: a display of the speed, secrecy and coercive reach of the world’s most powerful military imposing law enforcement on the territory of another sovereign state, without consent, notification, or legal authorization.

From the standpoint of international law, this distinction matters less than Washington may suggest. Article 2(4) of the UN Charter is explicit: members shall refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. The absence of occupation does not sanitize the incursion.

This time might makes right is back in a different package. The language used by senior US officials following the operation was telling. There was little attempt to cloak the action in moral universalism or democratic obligation. Instead, the justification was blunt: the US acted because it could.

Power, not legitimacy, was the operative logic. This is not the liberal rules-based order Washington once claimed to defend. It is a return to great-power prerogative, updated for the age of precision warfare.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The implications extend far beyond Latin America. If even a sitting president can be removed through force, then restraint becomes a liability. The act has shown that respect from great powers may only be granted once deterrence is firmly in place. In such an environment, nuclear capabilities will be guarded even more jealously by hardened regimes, while sustained force accumulation will appear less as provocation and more as necessary insurance.

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

Related Articles

US border agent shoots and wounds two people in Portland

Trump withdraws US from key climate treaty, deepening global pullback

ASEAN and East Asia’s response to a fragmenting global economy (2 of 2)

Related Article

US border agent shoots and wounds two people in Portland

Trump withdraws US from key climate treaty, deepening global pullback

ASEAN and East Asia’s response to a fragmenting global economy (2 of 2)

A new course for Nusantara’s defense: Peace through strength

A dangerous peace mission

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

More in Opinion

 View more
People cross the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge on the border with Venezuela on Jan. 6, 2026, in Cucuta, Colombia.
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
An employee (left, front) of the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) distributes information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) as part of the agency’s Mobile Customer Service initiative in Ternate, North Maluku, during Car Free Day on Aug. 10, 2025.
Academia

A year of historic global health milestones and challenges
Personnel from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) escort Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (fourth right, in tan shirt) to an armored van on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York City.
Academia

Preventing further derailment of the international order

Highlight
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Society

BMKG warns of extreme weather after Cyclone Jenna forms
University students carry flags that read Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) during a demonstration demanding police reform in Yogyakarta on Sept. 1, 2025. Indonesian authorities ramped up security on Sept. 1 after six people were killed in unrest over economic hardship that escalated into violent anger against the police.
Editorial

New criticism, old terror
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said that local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes, and the production was expected to increase in June.
Regulations

Bulog’s expanding role puts private rice millers to the test

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show
Economy

Free meal program’s fiscal, monetary impact “limited”: INDEF
Europe

Hundreds of thousands without power as Storm Goretti hits France, Britain
Middle East and Africa

Turkish Airlines cancels Friday's Istanbul-Tehran flights
Europe

Russia says it fired hypersonic missile at Ukraine
Economy

RI meets crude lifting target for first time in years, claims Bahlil
Economy

Crunch time for EU's long-stalled Mercosur trade deal
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Venezuela and the dangerous return of might makes right

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.