Taming unruly tourists with code of conduct

Reach the heights: Tourists capture the moment of the first sunrise of the year on Jan. 1, 2026 at the top of Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

Social media addiction and the hyperconsumptive lifestyles of the 21st century often mean tourists forget the real purpose of their visit.

C uriosity, discovery, thrill-seeking and the pursuit of happiness are fundamental to the human experience. Since tourism satisfies these desires, it has been a major driver of economic and social activity for centuries.

With evolving human needs and the commensurate growth in specialized activities, tourism is no longer generic; it has diversified into forms such as cultural, adventure, medical, wellness, gastronomy and faith-oriented tourism, among others. Space tourism is even expected to become a reality in the coming decades.

The global population has surged by 57 percent, rising from 5.3 billion in 1990 to an estimated 8.3 billion in 2025. A significant portion of this population is on the move, driven by a rising middle class, aggressive marketing by tourism boards, and the proliferation of affordable flights and hotels. Furthermore, the post-COVID-19 realization that one should not postpone "bucket-list" dreams has accelerated this trend.

However, this ballooning travel volume is creating an unfortunate - yet understandable - backlash that is denting the image of the tourism sector. The explosion of social media and the ability to monetize visits through vlogs, reels and paid promotions has created a serious crisis regarding tourist conduct.

We must remember that while the human population grows rapidly, the number of destinations with significant spiritual, environmental or historical value remains finite. When hordes rush to Queenstown (New Zealand), Hallstatt (Austria), Jungfraujoch (Switzerland), Abu Simbel (Egypt), the Louvre (France), the Taj Mahal (India) or the cherry blossom-lined streets of Osaka (Japan), destination infrastructure buckles under the pressure.

Capturing photos to preserve memories is natural. However, when the primary objective is narcissistic behavior that intrudes upon the privacy of others and shows disrespect to the local community, it is patently wrong and must be called out.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Many centuries-old destinations are fragile and face serious preservation challenges. Sites like Angkor Wat (Cambodia), the Colosseum (Italy), Machu Picchu (Peru), the Oracle of Delphi (Greece), Babylon (Iraq), Stonehenge (the United Kingdom), Borobudur and Pidhirtsi Palace (Ukraine) are already vulnerable to climate change; they cannot withstand additional damage from careless tourist behavior. Once damage is done, it is permanent, and the loss is incalculable.