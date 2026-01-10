TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Taming unruly tourists with code of conduct

Social media addiction and the hyperconsumptive lifestyles of the 21st century often mean tourists forget the real purpose of their visit. 

Amol Titus (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, January 10, 2026

Reach the heights: Tourists capture the moment of the first sunrise of the year on Jan. 1, 2026 at the top of Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java. Reach the heights: Tourists capture the moment of the first sunrise of the year on Jan. 1, 2026 at the top of Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

C

uriosity, discovery, thrill-seeking and the pursuit of happiness are fundamental to the human experience. Since tourism satisfies these desires, it has been a major driver of economic and social activity for centuries.

With evolving human needs and the commensurate growth in specialized activities, tourism is no longer generic; it has diversified into forms such as cultural, adventure, medical, wellness, gastronomy and faith-oriented tourism, among others. Space tourism is even expected to become a reality in the coming decades.

The global population has surged by 57 percent, rising from 5.3 billion in 1990 to an estimated 8.3 billion in 2025. A significant portion of this population is on the move, driven by a rising middle class, aggressive marketing by tourism boards, and the proliferation of affordable flights and hotels. Furthermore, the post-COVID-19 realization that one should not postpone "bucket-list" dreams has accelerated this trend.

However, this ballooning travel volume is creating an unfortunate - yet understandable - backlash that is denting the image of the tourism sector. The explosion of social media and the ability to monetize visits through vlogs, reels and paid promotions has created a serious crisis regarding tourist conduct.

We must remember that while the human population grows rapidly, the number of destinations with significant spiritual, environmental or historical value remains finite. When hordes rush to Queenstown (New Zealand), Hallstatt (Austria), Jungfraujoch (Switzerland), Abu Simbel (Egypt), the Louvre (France), the Taj Mahal (India) or the cherry blossom-lined streets of Osaka (Japan), destination infrastructure buckles under the pressure.

Capturing photos to preserve memories is natural. However, when the primary objective is narcissistic behavior that intrudes upon the privacy of others and shows disrespect to the local community, it is patently wrong and must be called out.

Many centuries-old destinations are fragile and face serious preservation challenges. Sites like Angkor Wat (Cambodia), the Colosseum (Italy), Machu Picchu (Peru), the Oracle of Delphi (Greece), Babylon (Iraq), Stonehenge (the United Kingdom), Borobudur and Pidhirtsi Palace (Ukraine) are already vulnerable to climate change; they cannot withstand additional damage from careless tourist behavior. Once damage is done, it is permanent, and the loss is incalculable.

Reach the heights: Tourists capture the moment of the first sunrise of the year on Jan. 1, 2026 at the top of Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java.
Taming unruly tourists with code of conduct
A child receives a vaccine to prevent polio on Aug. 10, 2023, as part of a monthly medical checkup program for children at an integrated services post in Banda Aceh.
Turning online conversations into child protection
A woman waves a Venezuelan flag among members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces during a rally on Jan. 6, 2026, in support of seized Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas. United States forces reportedly killed 55 Venezuelan and Cuban military personnel in the raid to capture Maduro.
The grandeur and misery of international law

A voter casts his ballot into a ballot box at a polling station during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Makassar, South Sulawesi on Dec. 3, 2024.
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
Two weeks on: Relatives of Spanish victims of the KM Putri Sakinah sinking pray on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at a dock on the 14th day of the search operation for missing victims in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. After previously locating three Spanish nationals who had been reported missing, a joint search and rescue team extended the opera- tion through Friday, at the request of the Spanish Embassy and for humanitarian reasons.
Sinking trust in tourism
A photo shows a general view on the opening day of the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on June 13, 2022.
Indonesia assumes UN Human Rights Council presidency amid domestic criticism

The Jakarta Post
