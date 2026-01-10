Transforming IT without turbulence: How AI and service discipline can build trust

It’s all about the cloud: Streaming television services accessible at Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube are hosted and powered by online data centers. (Courtesy of Netflix/-)

The benefits of combining IT service management and AI are often visible in measurable outcomes, such as faster incident resolution, reduced downtime and more efficient use of resources.

D igital transformation is changing how organizations in Indonesia operate. Across sectors, from logistics and manufacturing to energy and public services, companies are increasingly adopting cloud-based infrastructure, automated workflows and AI-powered systems.

These tools promise efficiency and scalability, but implementing them effectively requires more than deploying technology; it demands operational discipline and organizational coordination.

Indonesia’s public cloud market continues to expand rapidly. Statista Market Insights estimates the market revenue will reach US$3.48 billion in 2025, driven by growth in infrastructure as a service. It is also expected to grow at a rate of over 24 percent annually through 2030 as businesses prioritize digital transformation.

Additionally, cloud computing adoption is becoming widespread and will reach 75 percent across sectors in 2025, signaling that the cloud is no longer an experimental initiative but a core operational strategy for Indonesian organizations.

However, as Gartner notes, in 2025, "75 percent of all data will be generated outside traditional data centers and cloud environments," reflecting the complex, distributed nature of modern IT infrastructures. The rapid adoption of cloud technologies and AI brings clear opportunities, but it also introduces a challenge that organizations cannot ignore.

The heart of the challenge is not the technology itself; it is how organizations manage change. When systems evolve faster than governance and workflows, teams struggle to keep up. Without clear responsibilities, transparent processes and documented practices, digital transformation can feel chaotic. Problems that could have been prevented escalate, and trust in systems erodes.

This dynamic can be seen in the experience of a large Indonesian organization operating a hybrid cloud environment to support customer-facing services. During a peak business period, a service outage occurred following an untracked configuration change in the organization's cloud infrastructure.