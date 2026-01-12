TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Russia joins Chinese, Iran warships for drills off South Africa
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025
Indonesia records first death linked to super flu

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Russia joins Chinese, Iran warships for drills off South Africa
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025
Indonesia records first death linked to super flu

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Has Indonesia forsaken the Bandung Spirit?

The way the government responded to the recent kidnapping of Venezuela’s president by the United States and its claim to now run that country, may have put the final nail in the Bandung coffin, as far as Indonesia is concerned.

Endy Bayuni (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 12, 2026 Published on Jan. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-01-11T13:22:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Sukarno (right) delivers a speech during the Asia-Africa Conference at the Merdeka Building in Bandung, West Java, on April 18, 1955. President Sukarno (right) delivers a speech during the Asia-Africa Conference at the Merdeka Building in Bandung, West Java, on April 18, 1955. (Antara/Ipphos)

H

istorically, Indonesia’s biggest contribution to the world as far as international diplomacy is concerned are the 10 Bandung Principles. Declared during the Asia-Africa Conference in the West Java city in 1955, the principles provide a framework for international relations based on peaceful coexistence, justice, equality and cooperation.

The conference itself was of historic proportions. Indonesia had only gained independence 10 years earlier, still very much impoverished after centuries of exploitation by European powers, but the anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism of the Bandung Spirit inspired many African countries to fight and subsequently gain their independence.

There have been other major diplomatic feats since then, including cofounding the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1961, which drew its inspiration from Bandung, cofounding the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1967, and hosting the negotiations for peace in Cambodia in the 1980s. But none matched Bandung, and its legacy lives on as evidenced by the fact that it is still being invoked in discussions on the ideal world order. 

It is therefore sad to note that Indonesia now appears to be abandoning the spirit.

The way the government responded to the recent kidnapping of Venezuela’s president by the United States and its claim to now run that country, may have put the final nail in the Bandung coffin, as far as Indonesia is concerned.

The failure to condemn the act of aggression against a sovereign nation not only violates international laws, it also runs against the Bandung Spirit. Indonesia only went as far as expressing grave concerns and warning that it may have set a dangerous precedent.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Whatever pretext Washington uses for the attack, whether ushering a regime change and democracy,  fighting drug traffickers, controlling Venezuela’s oil wealth or dominating the American hemisphere, it violates almost all the 10 Bandung principles, the most important of which are respect for nations’ sovereignty and territorial integrity and refraining  from the use of threats or aggression, non-interference in other’s domestic affairs and settling disputes peacefully through dialogue rather than force.

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Russia joins Chinese, Iran warships for drills off South Africa

Russia joins Chinese, Iran warships for drills off South Africa
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Related Articles

Maduro shows Prabowo why repression at home weaken sovereignty abroad

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate

Venezuela and the dangerous return of might makes right

Related Article

Maduro shows Prabowo why repression at home weaken sovereignty abroad

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate

Venezuela and the dangerous return of might makes right

China calls for joint counter-terrorism efforts with Pakistan

How should ASEAN address the 2025 mess?

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Russia joins Chinese, Iran warships for drills off South Africa

Russia joins Chinese, Iran warships for drills off South Africa
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

More in Opinion

 View more
In this aerial picture taken on Feb. 22, 2023, a concrete embankment, used to stem rising sea levels, is seen around part of Pari Island in Thousand Islands regency, Jakarta.
Academia

Why Pari Island’s climate lawsuit matters
Heavy traffic congestion clogs the roads on Jan. 2, 2025, in Malang, East Java, as visitors from other cities traveled to Malang during the Christmas and New Year holiday. According to data from the Transportation Ministry, the peak of the return flow from the 2025 Christmas and 2026 New Year holidays was expected to be a projected 20.81 million travelers.
Academia

Year-end consumption surge: A sign of recovery or a seasonal mirage?

A worker in protective gear uses a tool to scoop molten metal on Sept. 16, 2025, at Harita Nickel’s smelting facility on Obi Island in South Halmahera, North Maluku.
Academia

Indonesia can surpass Vietnam’s 8% growth

Highlight
Acute pollution: A resident covers his nose on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, while walking past piles of garbage covered with tarps in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten. The South Tangerang city administration covered the trash with tarps as a temporary measure to reduce odors during reorganization at the Cipeucang landfill, which has led to a temporary halt in waste transportation activities.
Jakarta

Waste crisis haunts Greater Jakarta
Activists hold a protest against the new Criminal Code (KUHP) outside the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Dec. 5, 2022. The House of Representatives passed on Dec. 6 a revision to the Criminal Code that would outlaw pre-marital sex aside from other sweeping changes to the criminal code, a move critics deemed as a setback to the country's freedoms.
Editorial

KUHP must be challenged
Fatal flash flooding: Joint rescue workers, assisted by local residents, search for victims of flash floods on Monday, Jan. 05, 2026, in Sitim district, Sitaro Islands regency, North Sulawesi. According to the Sitaro Islands regency administration, the flash floods killed 16 people and left three others missing.
Archipelago

Sitaro regency applies recovery scheme, relocation plans after flash floods

The Latest

 View more
Companies

AirAsia to launch Denpasar-Da Nang route in March
Middle East and Africa

Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': foreign minister
Economy

Jakarta’s apartment supply sees steep decline in 2025
Jakarta

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Archipelago

TNI builds solar-powered lighting in South Papua village
Economy

Indonesia car sales slide 7.2% in 2025 as weak demand persists
Sports

'Fragile' Manchester United hit new low with FA Cup exit
Academia

Why Pari Island’s climate lawsuit matters
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Has Indonesia forsaken the Bandung Spirit?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.