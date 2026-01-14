The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

Members of the Indonesian Student Executive Board Alliance rally outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025, expressing support for the “17+8” reform demands presented by the Tuntutan Rakyat (people’s demands) movement during the nationwide protests from August to September. (AFP/Kristianto Purnomo)

The current situation of democratic decline amid increasingly centralized control reminds that Indonesia has been here before in 1974.

S ome histories never truly pass. They merely change shape, alter their language and disguise their faces. The Malapetaka 15 Januari (disaster of Jan. 15), better known as the 1974 Malari incident, is one such history.

The student protests were neither an outbreak of street violence nor an eruption of anger that coincided with the visit of Japanese prime minister Kakuei Tanaka. Malari 1974 was a moment when the republic looked into the mirror and recoiled from what it saw.

Malari did not emerge from a vacuum. It grew out of alienation amid promises of progress. As the state spoke of growth, stability and modernization, many citizens felt increasingly excluded from the results. Development advanced, but justice limped behind.

Foreign capital flowed in and grand projects rose, yet prosperity failed to reach villages and urban peripheries. A widening chasm appeared between the language of power and the lived experience of the people. This gap gradually hardened into a dark social conviction that development was indeed taking place, but not for everyone.

In the early years of the New Order, development was understood primarily as accelerated economic accumulation. The state positioned itself as the controller while capital, particularly foreign capital, was welcomed in the name of "catching up”. The logic was seductive in its simplicity: Grow the economic pie first, and distribution would follow later.

Malari revealed what statistics failed to capture. Growth is not merely numerical; it is lived. When development is felt only at the centers of power while ordinary people face rising prices, land dispossession and limited job opportunities, stability turns into a false calm.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

As Herbert Feith once noted, "stability without legitimacy is only a temporary silence". Feith pointed not to the absence of open conflict but to a condition in which dissatisfaction is suppressed because avenues of expression are closed. Such stability is not the product of social consent but of fear. Malari shattered that silence, not because society suddenly became noisy but because it had been forced to remain silent for too long.