TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

KUHP must be challenged
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

KUHP must be challenged
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

The current situation of democratic decline amid increasingly centralized control reminds that Indonesia has been here before in 1974.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 14, 2026 Published on Jan. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-01-13T09:32:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Members of the Indonesian Student Executive Board Alliance rally outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025, expressing support for the “17+8” reform demands presented by the Tuntutan Rakyat (people’s demands) movement during the nationwide protests from August to September. Members of the Indonesian Student Executive Board Alliance rally outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025, expressing support for the “17+8” reform demands presented by the Tuntutan Rakyat (people’s demands) movement during the nationwide protests from August to September. (AFP/Kristianto Purnomo)

S

ome histories never truly pass. They merely change shape, alter their language and disguise their faces. The Malapetaka 15 Januari (disaster of Jan. 15), better known as the 1974 Malari incident, is one such history.

The student protests were neither an outbreak of street violence nor an eruption of anger that coincided with the visit of Japanese prime minister Kakuei Tanaka. Malari 1974 was a moment when the republic looked into the mirror and recoiled from what it saw.

Malari did not emerge from a vacuum. It grew out of alienation amid promises of progress. As the state spoke of growth, stability and modernization, many citizens felt increasingly excluded from the results. Development advanced, but justice limped behind.

Foreign capital flowed in and grand projects rose, yet prosperity failed to reach villages and urban peripheries. A widening chasm appeared between the language of power and the lived experience of the people. This gap gradually hardened into a dark social conviction that development was indeed taking place, but not for everyone.

In the early years of the New Order, development was understood primarily as accelerated economic accumulation. The state positioned itself as the controller while capital, particularly foreign capital, was welcomed in the name of "catching up”. The logic was seductive in its simplicity: Grow the economic pie first, and distribution would follow later.

Malari revealed what statistics failed to capture. Growth is not merely numerical; it is lived. When development is felt only at the centers of power while ordinary people face rising prices, land dispossession and limited job opportunities, stability turns into a false calm.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As Herbert Feith once noted, "stability without legitimacy is only a temporary silence". Feith pointed not to the absence of open conflict but to a condition in which dissatisfaction is suppressed because avenues of expression are closed. Such stability is not the product of social consent but of fear. Malari shattered that silence, not because society suddenly became noisy but because it had been forced to remain silent for too long.

Popular

KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Related Articles

The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

Thousands of Irish farmers protest against EU-Mercosur trade deal

A generation under surveillance is rising up

Related Article

The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

Thousands of Irish farmers protest against EU-Mercosur trade deal

A generation under surveillance is rising up

Indonesia’s EV market races ahead with 49% growth despite auto slowdown

Women’s leadership and the long road to Golden Indonesia 2045

Popular

KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

More in Opinion

 View more
Gelar Alam ethnic people carry bundles of rice stalks on Oct. 5, 2025, in a Seren Taun harvest festival procession in Sukabumi, West Java. The annual ceremony expresses gratitude for the year's harvest and seeks blessings for harmony with nature and ancestors.
Editorial

The illusion of self-sufficiency
A boy collects firewood on Jan. 02, 2026, from piles of logs carried by landslides in Toweran Uken, Lut Tawar, Central Aceh, Aceh.
Academia

Why hazards continue to turn into disasters in Indonesia
Visitors walk past a surveillance camera post (center) and a Chinese flag (right) on Pingtan Island, the closest point to Taiwan, on Dec. 30, 2025, in eastern China's Fujian province.
Academia

Be vigilant against any resurgence of militarism

Highlight
Logos of ride-hailing service providers Gojek and Grab are seen on helmets worn by an online motorcycle taxi driver and his passenger in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2025.
Companies

Indonesian ride-hailing industry set for shake-up under draft presidential decree
Toronto FC head coach John Herdman watches play against the Columbus Crew in the first half at BMO Field on Sept. 18, 2024. The Englishman has accepted an offer to coach the Indonesian men’s soccer team.
Editorial

New year, new coach, new hope
Residents inspect a taxi stranded by floodwaters in the Duta Bandara Permai housing complex, Kosambi, Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Jan. 12, 2026. According to the Tangerang Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), floods affected six sub-districts with water levels ranging from 30 to 140 centimeters, impacting approximately 1,014 households.
Archipelago

Heavy rain, coastal erosion compound flooding threats in Java

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Indonesia makes turn toward defense diplomacy
Archipelago

2 shrimpers die in rough seas off North Sumatra
Editorial

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Regulations

Price gap, limited materials cloud biodiesel push
Books

As world burns, Amitav Ghosh writes for the future
Regulations

West Java aims to swap Kertajati airport assets for stake in Bandung airport
Asia & Pacific

Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand
Companies

Sinar Mas Land’s Medical Suites supports an integrated healthcare system ecosystem
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.