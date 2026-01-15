Building dynamic resilience in a fragmented world

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Indonesia has chosen dynamic resilience as its foreign policy doctrine, the ability and flexibility to engage where needed by first ensuring everyday public security and prosperity at home.
The world today is not only harder to understand but also harder to rely on. In recent months, we have seen international law pushed in ways that would have seemed unthinkable not long ago.
Rules meant to restrain the use of force are being stretched, sometimes ignored. At the same time, economic ties that once promised stability are increasingly used as tools of pressure. Conflicts that begin in one place now ripple outward, raising food prices, disrupting energy markets and shaking financial stability far beyond borders.
This is the environment we are navigating, a world where uncertainty travels fast and where countries that are unprepared can be forced into choices they did not make. For Indonesia, this has led to a clear conclusion: Our foreign policy must be built around dynamic resilience.
Dynamic resilience does not imply withdrawal from the international system. Rather, it is about safeguarding policy space, protecting our people and staying engaged from a position of strength, even as the global environment becomes more turbulent. It is the ability to absorb shocks, adapt to pressure and continue moving forward without losing our sense of direction.
When food prices rise in Indonesian markets due to supply chain disruptions elsewhere, that is foreign policy. When technology gaps widen inequality, that too is foreign policy. When Indonesian citizens must be evacuated from conflict zones, that is foreign policy as well.
Foreign policy is no longer something distant. It begins with the everyday security and prosperity of our people, and it begins at home.
That is why Indonesia has focused on strengthening its foundations. Securing our borders, ensuring that our natural resources generate value domestically and modernizing the systems to protect our citizens abroad are not separate from diplomacy. They are what make diplomacy credible. A country that is fragile at home will have limited leverage outside; a country that is resilient can shape outcomes.
