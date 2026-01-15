TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear
Radioactive zinc shipment in Philippines onshore in 'safe' location

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear
Radioactive zinc shipment in Philippines onshore in 'safe' location

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Indonesia’s new e-IPO rules are designed to give ordinary investors a more fair shot at IPO shares while reassuring serious institutional money that the system is better policed and less prone to speculative froth. 

Viska Kharisma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 15, 2026 Published on Jan. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-01-13T18:11:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
People gather at the Indonesia Stock Exchange's (IDX) main hall in Central Jakarta as the bourse closed 2025 trade on Dec. 31, 2025. People gather at the Indonesia Stock Exchange's (IDX) main hall in Central Jakarta as the bourse closed 2025 trade on Dec. 31, 2025. (TJP/Ni Made Tasyarani)

I

ndonesia is ASEAN’s largest economy, but its capital markets are smaller than befits its weight. The stock market remains smaller and less liquid than those of some regional peers, and financial assets are dominated by banks, which hold roughly three-quarters of the system’s total. 

At the same time, the investor base has been expanding rapidly, offering a foundation for deeper markets. The number of capital-market investors, measured by Single Investor Identifications, has surged from around 3.8–3.9 million in 2020 to nearly 18 million in 2025. The growth reflects easier digital access and sustained education campaigns, but it also increases the responsibility on regulators to ensure that new investors feel the market is transparent and that they have a fair chance in flagship offerings. 

Recognizing this gap, regulators are rolling out policies from free-float and liquidity-provider rules to new IPO allocation standards, to make the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) a more compelling venue for both issuers and investors. One important step in this direction is the Financial Services Authority’s (OJK) Circular Letter No. 25/SEOJK.04/2025, which changes how shares are allocated in electronic IPOs and aims to balance fairness for retail investors with discipline and certainty for institutional buyers.​

What has OJK actually changed?

Under the old regime, large institutional investors could submit big “pooling” orders and, because the retail pool was smaller and the institutional pool larger, they often ended up with a disproportionate slice of shares.

Once the IDX is ready to implement the system, the rules will cap any single investor’s total order in the pooling allotment at 10 percent of the total offer; require the pooling allotment to be split 50:50 between retail and non-retail investors (previously it was roughly one part retail to two parts non-retail); and increase minimum pooling portions across a more detailed five-tier scale of IPO sizes, including a new category for very small offerings (up to Rp 100 billion). 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

OJK also requires local underwriters to do real due diligence on investors requesting a “fixed allotment” by checking they have sufficient financial capacity. This is meant to ensure that big blocks of shares are not set aside for investors who then struggle to pay when settlement day comes. ​

Popular

KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Related Articles

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Why Pari Island’s climate lawsuit matters

Leveraging rare earths: A pathway to national resilience

Related Article

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Why Pari Island’s climate lawsuit matters

Leveraging rare earths: A pathway to national resilience

VinFast-linked EV taxi firm plans Hong Kong IPO at up to $3b valuation

Building a financially healthy Indonesia

Popular

KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

More in Opinion

 View more
Logs and wood debris carried by floodwaters during the disaster in late November lay in a dense pile on Dec. 14, 2025, along a riverine area where homes once stood in Aceh Tamiang regency, North Sumatra.
Academia

How the global water cycle amplifies climate disasters
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari (second left), as witnessed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) during a ceremony on Dec. 9, 2025, in Islamabad.
Academia

Prabowo’s historic visit to Pakistan: A new chapter in the relations
People gather at the Indonesia Stock Exchange's (IDX) main hall in Central Jakarta as the bourse closed 2025 trade on Dec. 31, 2025.
Academia

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Politics

Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost
People of the Gelar Alam indigenous community carry bundles of rice stalks in a procession during the Seren Taun harvest festival in Sukabumi, West Java, on Oct. 5, 2025. The annual ceremony expresses gratitude for the year's harvest and seeks blessings for harmony with nature and ancestors.
Editorial

The illusion of self-sufficiency
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows the ballot during the vote counting for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
Politics

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison
Currently Obsessed

Finding wisdom in dystopian literature when the world feels off
Jakarta

South Tangerang temporarily stops sending waste to Bogor
Archipelago

Indonesian military rescue 18 Freeport workers from rebel siege in Papua
Americas

Musk's Grok barred from undressing images after global backlash
Academia

How the global water cycle amplifies climate disasters
Academia

Prabowo’s historic visit to Pakistan: A new chapter in the relations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.