Prabowo’s historic visit to Pakistan: A new chapter in the relations

President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari (second left), as witnessed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) during a ceremony on Dec. 9, 2025, in Islamabad. (Handout/Presidential Secretariat)

The visit underscores the shared commitment of both countries to reinvigorate their longstanding partnership and elevate it to new heights.

I slamabad resonated with slogans such as “Long Live Pakistan–Indonesia Friendship” and “Indonesia–Pakistan: Stronger Together,” capturing the warmth and spirit of the official visit of the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Pakistan last month, undertaken at the invitation of the Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit could not have been more timely, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia. It underscored the shared commitment of both countries to reinvigorate their longstanding partnership and elevate it to new heights.

President Prabowo was accorded a historic and dignified reception upon arrival. Pakistan’s indigenous JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft escorted the presidential aircraft upon its entry into Pakistani airspace. At Nur Khan Air Base, the President was received on the red carpet by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, reflecting the warmth and depth of relations between the two brotherly nations.

Pakistan and Indonesia together account for nearly one-fourth of the global Muslim population and share a common vision for peace, progress, and shared prosperity. The bilateral relationship is deeply rooted in shared history, culture, faith and mutual respect. The founding fathers of the two nations, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and President Sukarno, laid a strong foundation for enduring ties. This goodwill was reinforced through historic early visits by President Sukarno to Pakistan and by Pakistani leaders to Indonesia. Since then, cooperation has steadily expanded through regular bilateral engagements and close coordination at multilateral fora.

President Prabowo’s visit marked a historic turning point in bilateral relations. During the visit, he held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and met with the Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and the Defence Forces Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

During the delegation-level talks, both sides discussed expanding cooperation across a wide range of areas, including investment, trade, defence, health, education, halal food, agriculture, services and information technology. The leaders reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade, which currently exceeds US$4 billion. They agreed to review the Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement (IP-PTA) with a view to addressing trade imbalances and elevating it to a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by 2027, including through the removal of non-tariff barriers. CEPA is expected to open new avenues for trade and significantly deepen economic ties.

The visit also provided an opportunity to explore cooperation between Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Indonesia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (Danantara) for mutual investments in key sectors such as digital infrastructure, renewable energy, food and agriculture, mining and minerals and logistics.