Why Indonesia is descending into legal darkness

The everyday legal landscape of the country is rife with violence, torture, extrajudicial killings and criminalization through investigations intended to perpetuate wrongdoing.

Muhamad Isnur (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 15, 2026 Published on Jan. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-01-13T15:59:16+07:00

Activists hold a protest against the new Criminal Code (KUHP) on Dec. 5, 2022, outside the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. The House of Representatives passed on Dec. 6 a revision to the Criminal Code that would outlaw pre-marital sex aside from other sweeping changes to the criminal code, a move critics deemed as a setback to the country's freedoms. Activists hold a protest against the new Criminal Code (KUHP) on Dec. 5, 2022, outside the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. The House of Representatives passed on Dec. 6 a revision to the Criminal Code that would outlaw pre-marital sex aside from other sweeping changes to the criminal code, a move critics deemed as a setback to the country's freedoms. (AFP/Adek Berry)

he enactment of Law No. 1/2023 concerning the Criminal Code (KUHP) and Law No. 20/2025 concerning the Criminal Law Procedure Code (KUHAP) on Jan. 2 marks Indonesia's entry into a disastrous phase of law enforcement. These two laws have effectively dismantled the last fundamental pillar protecting citizens from state arbitrariness.

The KUHAP has been controversial since its approval by the House of Representatives in November last year due to its problematic provisions. Crucially, it grants law enforcement officers the discretion to take repressive actions against the public based on subjective interpretations without adequate oversight.

More concerning, the implementation of these laws occurs while many individuals remain behind bars for expressing critical thoughts, calling out abuses of power and mobilizing community protests against perceived injustices. These individuals are primarily young people who participated in large-scale demonstrations in August 2025 to protest tone-deaf politicians.

As of this month, over 600 demonstrators have remained in the police detention centers across the country. Reports indicate that many of them experience injustices, including torture and other abuses of power, qualifying as human rights violations. This situation suggests that the arrests are not merely about police authority but reflect the strategy of the political establishment to silence critical voices.

More recently, intimidation has been directed at influencers for criticizing the government’s sluggish response to flash floods in Sumatra. These acts of terror range from the delivery of animal entrails and rotten eggs to vandalism of property and demands to remove critical recordings from social media.

Even before the new KUHP and KUHAP came into effect, Indonesia's criminal law had already demonstrated a pattern of vicious enforcement. Impartial enforcement of the laws was unlikely, particularly given the entrenched corruption within judicial loopholes.

According to the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index, Indonesia's law enforcement performance ranks quite low, at 92 out of 142 countries. This finding is not surprising, as the everyday legal landscape is rife with violence, torture, extrajudicial killings and criminalization through investigations intended to perpetuate wrongdoing.

More in Opinion

 View more
Logs and wood debris carried by floodwaters during the disaster in late November lay in a dense pile on Dec. 14, 2025, along a riverine area where homes once stood in Aceh Tamiang regency, North Sumatra.
Academia

How the global water cycle amplifies climate disasters
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari (second left), as witnessed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) during a ceremony on Dec. 9, 2025, in Islamabad.
Academia

Prabowo’s historic visit to Pakistan: A new chapter in the relations
People gather at the Indonesia Stock Exchange's (IDX) main hall in Central Jakarta as the bourse closed 2025 trade on Dec. 31, 2025.
Academia

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Politics

Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost
People of the Gelar Alam indigenous community carry bundles of rice stalks in a procession during the Seren Taun harvest festival in Sukabumi, West Java, on Oct. 5, 2025. The annual ceremony expresses gratitude for the year's harvest and seeks blessings for harmony with nature and ancestors.
Editorial

The illusion of self-sufficiency
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows the ballot during the vote counting for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
Politics

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison
Currently Obsessed

Finding wisdom in dystopian literature when the world feels off
Jakarta

South Tangerang temporarily stops sending waste to Bogor
Archipelago

Indonesian military rescue 18 Freeport workers from rebel siege in Papua
Americas

Musk's Grok barred from undressing images after global backlash
Academia

How the global water cycle amplifies climate disasters
Academia

Prabowo’s historic visit to Pakistan: A new chapter in the relations
