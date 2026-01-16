TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections
Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear
KUHP must be challenged

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections
Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear
KUHP must be challenged

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Policy U-turn raises questions over fiscal coherence

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 16, 2026 Published on Jan. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-01-15T11:32:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa speaks on Dec. 18, 2025, during the monthly state budget press conference. (Finance Ministry Official YouTube/-) Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa speaks on Dec. 18, 2025, during the monthly state budget press conference. (Finance Ministry Official YouTube/-) (Finance Ministry Official YouTube/-)

F

inance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa's recent decision to withdraw Rp 75 trillion (US$4.5 billion) from state-owned banks has reignited concerns over the coherence and consistency of Indonesia's fiscal strategy.

Purbaya last year placed surplus state funds in state-owned lenders, initially amounting to Rp 200 trillion before being expanded to Rp 276 trillion. The policy had been intended to accelerate credit distribution to the real sector by boosting banks' liquidity. However, in January, the finance minister reversed course, pulling back Rp 75 trillion from the banking system.

The abrupt shift has prompted questions over whether fiscal policy is being guided by a clear, coordinated strategy or adjusted through rapid trial and error.

Part of the initial fund placement took place on Nov. 10, 2025, when Rp 76 trillion in excess budget balance (SAL) funds previously held at Bank Indonesia were transferred to Bank Mandiri, BRI, BNI and BTN. The Finance Ministry framed the move as a continuation of earlier placements that it said had achieved absorption rates of more than 94 percent, equivalent to around Rp 188 trillion.

Taken together, the policy reflected the minister's belief that aggressively injecting liquidity into state-owned banks would accelerate financial intermediation and translate fiscal resources more quickly into economic growth.

Yet the results fell short of expectations. Bank Indonesia data show that credit growth stood at just 7.36 percent year-on-year around two months after the initial placement, a modest outcome given the scale of funds injected into the banking system. The lackluster performance reinforced concerns that the policy had limited impact on stimulating lending.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Borrowing costs also remained stubbornly high. Average bank lending rates stood at 8.96 percent as of November 2025, despite Bank Indonesia's benchmark policy rate being set at 4.75 percent. High lending rates continue to weigh on business expansion, constraining firms' ability to invest. An internal survey by the Indonesian Employers' Association (Apindo) found that 43.05 percent of business owners cited high bank lending rates as a key obstacle to scaling up their operations.

Popular

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections

Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections

Related Articles

Analysis: Fear of misuse looms as new Criminal Code takes effect

Analysis: Transparency concerns cloud Indonesia's 2026 budget

Purbaya pulls $4.8b liquidity injection from banks to fuel govt spending

Related Article

Analysis: Fear of misuse looms as new Criminal Code takes effect

Analysis: Transparency concerns cloud Indonesia's 2026 budget

Purbaya pulls $4.8b liquidity injection from banks to fuel govt spending

Why perspective matters in humanitarian crises

Analysis: The shadow coup within NU: A paradox of power

Popular

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections

Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections

More in Opinion

 View more
Illustration image is AI generated
Academia

WTE: A long journey toward tackling the waste emergency
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa speaks on Dec. 18, 2025, during the monthly state budget press conference. (Finance Ministry Official YouTube/-)
Opinion

Analysis: Policy U-turn raises questions over fiscal coherence
Logs and wood debris carried by floodwaters during the disaster in late November lay in a dense pile on Dec. 14, 2025, along a riverine area where homes once stood in Aceh Tamiang regency, North Sumatra.
Academia

How the global water cycle amplifies climate disasters

Highlight
A stock illustration of malware.
Tech

Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
People of the Gelar Alam indigenous community carry bundles of rice stalks in a procession during the Seren Taun harvest festival in Sukabumi, West Java, on Oct. 5, 2025. The annual ceremony expresses gratitude for the year's harvest and seeks blessings for harmony with nature and ancestors.
Editorial

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa (center) cries after a verdict hearing against her at the South Jakarta District Court in Jakarta on Jan. 15, 2026. Judges find Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but orders her to walk free from prison.
Politics

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison

The Latest

 View more
The Neighborhood

A choir of strangers: The Jakarta singing club where everyone belongs

Economy

Domestic investors dominated 2025 as FDI stagnated
Tech

Social media sites block 4.7 million underage accounts in Australia
Tech

Musk dealt blow over Grok deepfakes, but regulatory fight far from over
Academia

WTE: A long journey toward tackling the waste emergency
Opinion

Analysis: Policy U-turn raises questions over fiscal coherence
Tech

Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
Politics

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Policy U-turn raises questions over fiscal coherence

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.