Analysis: Policy U-turn raises questions over fiscal coherence

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa speaks on Dec. 18, 2025, during the monthly state budget press conference. (Finance Ministry Official YouTube/-) (Finance Ministry Official YouTube/-)

F inance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa's recent decision to withdraw Rp 75 trillion (US$4.5 billion) from state-owned banks has reignited concerns over the coherence and consistency of Indonesia's fiscal strategy.

Purbaya last year placed surplus state funds in state-owned lenders, initially amounting to Rp 200 trillion before being expanded to Rp 276 trillion. The policy had been intended to accelerate credit distribution to the real sector by boosting banks' liquidity. However, in January, the finance minister reversed course, pulling back Rp 75 trillion from the banking system.

The abrupt shift has prompted questions over whether fiscal policy is being guided by a clear, coordinated strategy or adjusted through rapid trial and error.

Part of the initial fund placement took place on Nov. 10, 2025, when Rp 76 trillion in excess budget balance (SAL) funds previously held at Bank Indonesia were transferred to Bank Mandiri, BRI, BNI and BTN. The Finance Ministry framed the move as a continuation of earlier placements that it said had achieved absorption rates of more than 94 percent, equivalent to around Rp 188 trillion.

Taken together, the policy reflected the minister's belief that aggressively injecting liquidity into state-owned banks would accelerate financial intermediation and translate fiscal resources more quickly into economic growth.

Yet the results fell short of expectations. Bank Indonesia data show that credit growth stood at just 7.36 percent year-on-year around two months after the initial placement, a modest outcome given the scale of funds injected into the banking system. The lackluster performance reinforced concerns that the policy had limited impact on stimulating lending.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Borrowing costs also remained stubbornly high. Average bank lending rates stood at 8.96 percent as of November 2025, despite Bank Indonesia's benchmark policy rate being set at 4.75 percent. High lending rates continue to weigh on business expansion, constraining firms' ability to invest. An internal survey by the Indonesian Employers' Association (Apindo) found that 43.05 percent of business owners cited high bank lending rates as a key obstacle to scaling up their operations.