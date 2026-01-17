TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026
Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026
Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Workers, businesses battle as minimum wage falls below cost of living

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, January 17, 2026 Published on Jan. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-01-15T15:26:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Loud and proud: Demonstrators react as the music pauses during a labor rally calling for better working conditions on Oct. 30, 2025, near the National Monument (Monas) park in Central Jakarta. Loud and proud: Demonstrators react as the music pauses during a labor rally calling for better working conditions on Oct. 30, 2025, near the National Monument (Monas) park in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he 2026 provincial minimum wage (UMP) announcements have triggered a backlash from both labor unions and businesses. On average, minimum wages rose by more than 5 percent year-on-year (yoy) compared with 2025. However, in most provinces, the final nominal wages remain below the basic cost of living (KHL), indicating a decline in real wages. This tension unfolds amid an economic slowdown, marked by persistent layoffs in labor-intensive sectors and weak household consumption.

According to Manpower Ministry data as of Jan. 5, Jakarta continues to record the highest UMP at around Rp 5.73 million (US$340.9) per month. Despite leading nationally, Jakarta's UMP still falls short of its KHL by Rp 168,635. The following are provinces facing challenging logistics, namely Papua Highlands and South Papua, each setting their UMP at approximately Rp 4.51 million per month. At the lower end of the spectrum, West Java, Central Java and Yogyakarta post the lowest UMP levels at Rp 2.32 million, Rp 2.33 million and Rp 2.42 million per month, respectively. Yogyakarta's UMP is particularly concerning, trailing its KHL by roughly Rp 2.2 million.

The UMP and city/regency minimum wage (UMK) are determined using the formula stipulated in Article 26 of Government Regulation (PP) No. 49/2025, the second revision of PP No. 36/2021 on wages. Article 26(2) specifies that minimum wage calculations incorporate regional economic growth, inflation and a "certain index," known as alpha. Alpha reflects the contribution of labor to economic growth, while balancing labor and business interests and maintaining proportionality with living costs.

Under Article 26(4), the minimum wage equals the previous year's wage plus an adjusted value. Article 26(5) explains that this adjusted value is calculated by multiplying regional economic growth by alpha, adding inflation and then applying the result to the prior year's minimum wage.

Alpha has emerged as the most contentious parameter. Articles 26(6) and (7) allow provincial, city or regency wage councils to set alpha between 0.5 and 0.9. Labor unions, particularly in regions where the UMP remains below the KHL, have pushed for alpha to be set at the upper bound of 0.9 to narrow the living-cost gap. In contrast, business groups argue that such a level exceeds firms' capacity. Employers advocate for a much lower alpha, around 0.1 to 0.3, and, at most, 0.3 to 0.5 in regions where the UMP still lags the KHL.

Beginning in 2026, KHL calculations follow International Labour Organization (ILO) standards. The KHL comprises household consumption components, including food, clothing, housing, education, health care, transportation, recreation and savings. Estimates are derived from surveys conducted jointly by regional wage councils, the Manpower Ministry, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) and the National Economic Council (DEN). The per-capita consumption cost is multiplied by household size and divided by the number of working household members. For 2026, Jakarta posts the highest KHL at Rp 5.89 million per month, while East Nusa Tenggara records the lowest at Rp 3.05 million. Even so, NTT's UMP remains Rp 598,601 below its KHL.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Only six provinces have set their 2026 UMP above their respective KHL. These include North Sulawesi, where the UMP of Rp 4 million exceeds the KHL by Rp 138,406; South Sumatra, with a Rp 3.94 million UMP surpassing the KHL by Rp 643,056; and South Sulawesi, where the Rp 3.92 million UMP is Rp 251,003 higher than the KHL. Overall, the UMP increased by an average of 5.9 percent year on year, yet still lags the KHL by Rp 772,487 on average across regions.

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026

We can do better in 2026

Related Articles

Analysis: Workers, businesses battle as minimum wage falls below cost of living

Analysis: Disaster response tests government's openness to criticism

Analysis: The shadow coup within NU: A paradox of power

Related Article

Analysis: Workers, businesses battle as minimum wage falls below cost of living

Analysis: Disaster response tests government's openness to criticism

Analysis: The shadow coup within NU: A paradox of power

The governance gap in Morowali is a bigger threat than the IMIP airstrip

Why we overwork (and what that might be hiding)

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026

We can do better in 2026

More in Opinion

 View more
Activists from a women's anti-violence movement hold a banner that reads “Independence is free from sexual violence“ during a protest against sexual harassment and violence against women in campuses outside the then-education and culture ministry in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2020.
Academia

Policing morality at the expense of women’s rights
Rohingya refugees sell betel nuts at a market in the Kutupalong refugee camp of Ukhia, Bangladesh, on Jan. 11. 2026. In Bangladesh’s sprawling Rohingya camps of Cox’s Bazar, where more than a million refugees forced to flee Myanmar live in squalid conditions, hope is a fragile but persistent force.
Academia

Myanmar’s vote is not progress, and ASEAN knows it
Loud and proud: Demonstrators react as the music pauses during a labor rally calling for better working conditions on Oct. 30, 2025, near the National Monument (Monas) park in Central Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Workers, businesses battle as minimum wage falls below cost of living

Highlight
A woman in pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick tied to an Indonesian flag as police push back during a protest outside the House of Representatives building against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Editorial

Climate ‘band aids’ are not enough
Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa attends a verdict hearing against her at the South Jakarta District Court on Jan. 15, 2026. Judges find Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but orders her to walk free from prison.
Politics

Rights groups decry guilty verdict, probation for online critic

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Uncertainty lingers over Indonesia’s foreign policy direction
Academia

Policing morality at the expense of women’s rights
Companies

Google asks US judge to defer order forcing it to share data while it appeals
Politics

Rights groups decry guilty verdict, probation for online critic
Archipelago

Grobogan regency covers health costs after students poisoned by free meals
Archipelago

TNI rescues Freeport workers from OPM’s threats
Academia

Myanmar’s vote is not progress, and ASEAN knows it
Opinion

Analysis: Workers, businesses battle as minimum wage falls below cost of living

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Workers, businesses battle as minimum wage falls below cost of living

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.