TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026
Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026
Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How development banks deny justice for Asia’s indigenous peoples

Safeguarding rights must be a priority for sustainable development, yet it often takes public outrage to force a change. 

Prabin Shakya and Simone Galimberti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Kathmandu
Sat, January 17, 2026 Published on Jan. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-01-14T17:08:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Environmental activists with Greenpeace Indonesia and members of Papuan indigenous communities hold a rally in front of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 18, 2025, protesting the national strategic project (PSN) to open a sugarcane plantation in Merauke that they said could cause massive deforestation in Indonesia's easternmost region. Environmental activists with Greenpeace Indonesia and members of Papuan indigenous communities hold a rally in front of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 18, 2025, protesting the national strategic project (PSN) to open a sugarcane plantation in Merauke that they said could cause massive deforestation in Indonesia's easternmost region. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

S

afeguarding the rights of vulnerable communities, including indigenous peoples in the Asia-Pacific and beyond, must remain a priority - especially for multilateral and bilateral development banks mandated to pursue the common good.

In July 1944, world leaders met in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to sketch out a global system aimed at rebuilding a new economic order after the devastations of World War II. However, social justice was in no way central to the deliberations that laid the foundations for the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Building a new economic system detached from universal principles like social justice proved to be a misguided decision. This was the "original sin" of a multilateral financial system that has never fully embraced human rights beyond tokenistic measures. International financial institutions have tried to champion inclusive, bottom-up development, yet they have failed significantly.

Those who continue to pay the highest price are vulnerable communities, particularly indigenous peoples. This historical abdication of responsibility is evident in recent negligence affecting communities in the Asia-Pacific.

Mukkumlung Hill, located in eastern Nepal, is a sacred place for the Limbu (Yakthung) Nation, an indigenous group associated with the wider Kirat communities of Nepal. It contains a unique ecosystem within the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area, hosting pristine forests rich in biodiversity, including endangered species.

Even though the hill is worshipped and highly valued by the Limbu Nation, their rights were violated. This includes the right to Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), which is mandatory under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) for any decisions affecting indigenous lands.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Regardless of the rights and aspirations of local groups, the IME Group - one of Nepal's largest and most influential conglomerates - decided to construct the Pathivara cable car to reach the sacred hill. This US$22 million project proceeded with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private lending arm of the World Bank Group.

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Related Articles

Yearender: Indonesia lags behind on indigenous rights protection

Celebrating 75 years of Indonesia–China Relations: The way forward

Calls grow for broader Indigenous engagement in customary forest recognition

Related Article

Yearender: Indonesia lags behind on indigenous rights protection

Celebrating 75 years of Indonesia–China Relations: The way forward

Calls grow for broader Indigenous engagement in customary forest recognition

Without strong policies, AI may widen inequalities in Asia-Pacific, UNDP warns

Madness or common sense: The two futures of the Asia-Pacific

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

More in Opinion

 View more
Digital monitors display the logos of United States technology company xAI and its generative AI chatbot Grok, along with a picture of xAI founder Elon Musk, in this illustration created on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France.
Academia

Europe enters the slop war
Environmental activists with Greenpeace Indonesia and members of Papuan indigenous communities hold a rally in front of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 18, 2025, protesting the national strategic project (PSN) to open a sugarcane plantation in Merauke that they said could cause massive deforestation in Indonesia's easternmost region.
Academia

How development banks deny justice for Asia’s indigenous peoples
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) announce the 'political agreement' of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14, 2025 in Brussels.
Academia

How to make EU-CEPA work for Indonesia

Highlight
A woman in pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick tied to an Indonesian flag as police push back during a protest outside the House of Representatives building against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Editorial

Climate ‘band aids’ are not enough
Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa attends a verdict hearing against her at the South Jakarta District Court on Jan. 15, 2026. Judges find Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but orders her to walk free from prison.
Politics

Rights groups decry guilty verdict, probation for online critic

The Latest

 View more
Economy

South American bloc to ink long-awaited trade deal with EU
Politics

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Sports

New head coach Herdman calls on Indonesia to harness past disappointments
Academia

Europe enters the slop war
Academia

How development banks deny justice for Asia’s indigenous peoples
Academia

How to make EU-CEPA work for Indonesia
Culture

Indosalto: Urban acrobatics leaping into Jakarta’s narrow spaces
Academia

Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How development banks deny justice for Asia’s indigenous peoples

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.