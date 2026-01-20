TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
COVID-19: Not all hand sanitizers work against it – here’s what you should use
Direct attack on democracy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
COVID-19: Not all hand sanitizers work against it – here’s what you should use
Direct attack on democracy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

America’s retreat from multilateralism and its global impact

The decline of multilateralism presents an opportunity for Global South countries to step up and engage actively in reshaping the world order.

Darmansjah Djumala (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Depok, West Java
Tue, January 20, 2026 Published on Jan. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-01-19T09:17:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump applauds after delivering remarks on Jan. 6, 2026, at a House Republican Party retreat in Washington, D.C. United States President Donald Trump applauds after delivering remarks on Jan. 6, 2026, at a House Republican Party retreat in Washington, D.C. (AFP/Mandel Ngan)

T

he United States’ decision to withdraw from 66 international organizations is a strong signal of a shift in the superpower's global policy direction. The US is no longer willing to support United Nations institutions, environmental treaties and international cooperation forums that have served as the backbone of global governance for decades.

Washington's move demonstrates a trend away from the multilateralism it once built and led. The country, which has played a key role as the architect of the global order since the end of World War II, is now questioning the relevance of multilateral forums as a means of resolving development and world peace issues.

Multilateralism is no longer treated as an instrument of global leadership, but rather as a burden seen as limiting freedom of action and not always aligned with short-term national interests.

However, for the international community, especially developing countries, the US’ decision is not merely an administrative-institutional matter but a sign of an eroding commitment to rules-based global cooperation.

Historically, Washington’s involvement in international organizations stemmed from the traumatic experience of World War II. The US, along with its allies, built an order based on shared institutions, norms and rules. The UN, the Bretton Woods regime and various arms control agreements served as pillars of a rules-based international order.

This orientational shift in US foreign policy reflects the classic logic of power politics. John J. Mearsheimer asserts in The Tragedy of Great Power Politics that great powers are inherently offensive and prioritize their own survival and strategic dominance over adherence to international norms or institutions. Within this framework, multilateral organizations are maintained only as long as they serve as instruments of national interest.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For the US, these institutions are seen as restricting national policymaking or even conferring political and normative advantages on others. When the political and strategic costs are judged to outweigh the benefits, powerful nations do not hesitate to abandon them.

Popular

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

Related Articles

Europe enters the slop war

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Weekend of US protests after woman killed by immigration agent

Related Article

Europe enters the slop war

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Weekend of US protests after woman killed by immigration agent

Indonesia assumes UN Human Rights Council presidency amid domestic criticism

The precedents to Trump's Venezuela operation

Popular

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker cleans a room on Sept. 8, 2025, at the Wisma Danantara Indonesia office in Central Jakarta. In its first six months of operation, Danantara recorded several important achievements, including securing US$10 billion in funding, equivalent to Rp 163.18 trillion, from a consortium of 12 foreign banks.
Academia

Indonesia does not need more SOEs, but better rules
Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (center, in white shirt) leaves the South Jakarta headquarters of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Sept. 1, 2025, following his second interrogation as a witness in an ongoing probe into alleged misallocation of the haj quota in 2024 when he was a minister.
Opinion

Analysis: Yaqut 10th member of Jokowi cabinet to face graft charges
A billboard passes through Westminster on Jan. 14 urging United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok.
Editorial

The harm of free speech

Highlight
Larry the Cat walks past as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto in Downing Street for their meeting in central London, on January 20, 2026.
Europe

Indonesia, UK to elevate ties to Strategic Partnership
A billboard passes through Westminster on Jan. 14, 2026 urging UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok.
Editorial

The harm of free speech

Pekerja PT Sri Rezeki Isman atau Sritex di Sukoharjo, Surakarta, in Central Java mengerjakan seragam militer di pabrik. Sritex memproduksi 5 juta potong seragam setiap tahunnya dan mengkespor 1.5 juta potong ke 30 negara.
Regulations

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Government sues firms over environmental damage linked to Sumatra floods
Academia

Indonesia does not need more SOEs, but better rules
Opinion

Analysis: Yaqut 10th member of Jokowi cabinet to face graft charges
Politics

Controversial Pati regent named graft suspect
Society

Lab tests reveal E. coli contamination in free meals that sickened 800 students
Europe

Indonesia, UK to elevate ties to Strategic Partnership
Editorial

The harm of free speech

Regulations

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

America’s retreat from multilateralism and its global impact

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.