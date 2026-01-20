Analysis: Prabowo envisions more repressive powers for military

President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025. (AFP/Timur Matahari)

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s plan to give more power to the Indonesian Military (TNI) to counter terrorism raises the specter of Indonesia reverting to the days when the military practically ruled the country under President Soeharto for more than three decades.

The draft of a presidential executive order, which has been circulating among policy circles, it may have even been leaked, has prompted civil society organizations to call out Prabowo, saying that besides getting more power to oversee national security, the military under the current wording in the draft could equate government critics with terrorists.

The Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reforms, grouping more than 20 non-governmental organizations, recalls that Prabowo had already used the word “terrorist” in describing students as perpetrators of the violent riots in August.

The Presidential Palace said Prabowo had not signed the order but had sent notice to the House of Representatives of his intention. An executive order does not require the approval of the House although the government may invite discussions before the formal signing.

Under the Prabowo plan, the TNI’s involvement in counterterrorism includes “prevention”, which the coalition says would pave the way for domestic intelligence operations and abuse of this power to intrude into the activities of legitimate individuals and civil organizations.

While the 2018 Terrorism Law allows for military involvement, the coalition says it should be regulated by a law rather than an executive order.

If the executive order is signed, it would spell doom for democracy, the coalition warns.