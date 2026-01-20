TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
COVID-19: Not all hand sanitizers work against it – here’s what you should use
Direct attack on democracy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
COVID-19: Not all hand sanitizers work against it – here’s what you should use
Direct attack on democracy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Neighborhood First: How India is shaping regional prosperity

India’s foreign policy is guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World Is One Family), which prioritizes strong, mutually beneficial ties with immediate neighbors through cooperation.

D Chowdhury (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
New Delhi
Tue, January 20, 2026 Published on Jan. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-01-18T19:26:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol on May 26, 2025, along the borderline fence at the India-Bangladesh border in Golakganj, Dhubri district in India's Assam State. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol on May 26, 2025, along the borderline fence at the India-Bangladesh border in Golakganj, Dhubri district in India's Assam State. (AFP/Biju Boro)

A

s Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar navigate crucial elections to chart their future political courses, the ripples will undoubtedly be felt across regional dynamics. Amid this turbulence and competing influences, India stands as a significant factor for stability, providing economic aid, crisis response and connectivity.

India’s ability to project stability outward is rooted in its internal resilience. Its diverse democratic system, independent judiciary and robust civil-military relations provide a solid foundation. The armed forces' focus on national security rather than political power is evident, particularly in their crucial humanitarian role during natural disasters.

This democracy is anchored in a comprehensive Constitution and a federal system that allows for power distribution and regional autonomy, crucial for managing such a diverse nation. Furthermore, a dynamic civil society and media landscape actively participate in democratic discourse.

Economically, reforms since 1991 have fostered a growing middle class, estimated to be 350 million strong, which acts as a stabilizing force. Recent growth, boosted by a vibrant start-up culture and digital public infrastructure, has enabled India to extend a helping hand to its neighbors. The goal is clear: to link the economies of South Asia with India’s growth engine for mutual benefit.

India’s foreign policy is guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World Is One Family). This "Neighborhood First" policy prioritizes strong, mutually beneficial ties with immediate neighbors through enhanced connectivity, trade and security cooperation.

For decades, New Delhi has moved from reactive to proactive engagement. This was most visible during the COVID-19 pandemic when India employed vaccine diplomacy to support the region. In the post-pandemic era, India has stepped in quickly during economic crises, most notably in Sri Lanka, offering food, medicine and fuel when they were needed most.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

To reduce dependence on single powers, New Delhi has offered substantial loans, grants and credit lines for energy, transport and social projects. Through initiatives like BIMSTEC, India is promoting infrastructure integration, roads, railways and energy grids, to build shared economic interests.

Popular

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

Related Articles

ASEAN’s multilateral dilemma: Continuity and change from NAM to BRICS

Transforming IT without turbulence: How AI and service discipline can build trust

Beware, data credibility remains Indonesia’s weakest link

Related Article

ASEAN’s multilateral dilemma: Continuity and change from NAM to BRICS

Transforming IT without turbulence: How AI and service discipline can build trust

Beware, data credibility remains Indonesia’s weakest link

Forests, fuel and food: Is expanding oil palm to Papua worth the cost?

Epson’s global president unveils Southeast Asia expansion plans centered on Indonesia

Popular

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker cleans a room on Sept. 8, 2025, at the Wisma Danantara Indonesia office in Central Jakarta. In its first six months of operation, Danantara recorded several important achievements, including securing US$10 billion in funding, equivalent to Rp 163.18 trillion, from a consortium of 12 foreign banks.
Academia

Indonesia does not need more SOEs, but better rules
Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (center, in white shirt) leaves the South Jakarta headquarters of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Sept. 1, 2025, following his second interrogation as a witness in an ongoing probe into alleged misallocation of the haj quota in 2024 when he was a minister.
Opinion

Analysis: Yaqut 10th member of Jokowi cabinet to face graft charges
A billboard passes through Westminster on Jan. 14 urging United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok.
Editorial

The harm of free speech

Highlight
Larry the Cat walks past as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto in Downing Street for their meeting in central London, on January 20, 2026.
Europe

Indonesia, UK to elevate ties to Strategic Partnership
A billboard passes through Westminster on Jan. 14, 2026 urging UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok.
Editorial

The harm of free speech

Pekerja PT Sri Rezeki Isman atau Sritex di Sukoharjo, Surakarta, in Central Java mengerjakan seragam militer di pabrik. Sritex memproduksi 5 juta potong seragam setiap tahunnya dan mengkespor 1.5 juta potong ke 30 negara.
Regulations

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Government sues firms over environmental damage linked to Sumatra floods
Academia

Indonesia does not need more SOEs, but better rules
Opinion

Analysis: Yaqut 10th member of Jokowi cabinet to face graft charges
Politics

Controversial Pati regent named graft suspect
Society

Lab tests reveal E. coli contamination in free meals that sickened 800 students
Europe

Indonesia, UK to elevate ties to Strategic Partnership
Editorial

The harm of free speech

Regulations

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Neighborhood First: How India is shaping regional prosperity

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.