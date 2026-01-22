TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

As Rafale enters our airspace, Indonesia’s real test begins

Without discipline, diversification can produce an expensive “rolling museum” with low flying hours, low availability, and a posture that never reaches peak combat effectiveness.

Chappy Hakim (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 22, 2026 Published on Jan. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-01-20T18:01:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The first flight of the Air Force’s Rafale B, registration number T-0301, takes place in Mérignac, Bordeaux, France, on Sept. 19, 2025. The first flight of the Air Force’s Rafale B, registration number T-0301, takes place in Mérignac, Bordeaux, France, on Sept. 19, 2025. (Courtesy of the Indonesian Air Force/Courtesy of the Indonesian Air Force)

B

arring unforeseen changes in the plan, the first wave of Rafale fighter jets is expected to fly in Indonesian skies in the coming days. Indonesia’s acquisition of France’s Dassault Rafale is not simply news about “new aircraft.” It is a political and strategic signal that Jakarta is trying to escape a familiar trap in defense modernization: dependence on one supplier, one weapons ecosystem and one geopolitical “permission slip”.

The Rafale contract has been structured in three tranches: six, then 18, then 18 aircraft for a total of 42, with the final tranche declared effective in early 2024. Initial deliveries have frequently been projected for early 2026.

The Rafale matters because it is not just a platform; it is an ecosystem. It therefore raises three immediate questions.

First, what exactly is the Rafale’s role inside Indonesia’s air power doctrine? Second, how will it coexist with a fleet that is already diverse and may become more so? Third, will this major purchase advance defense industrial autonomy, or merely replace an old dependency with a new one that is likely to be more expensive?

The Rafale is a 4.5-generation multirole fighter designed for modern combat, packed with sensors, data capabilities and layered air defenses. For Indonesia, it is often seen as a way to strengthen credible long-range capability while reducing exposure to the sanctions and embargo dynamics that have constrained the country in the past.

Strategically, it also deepens cooperation with France, a partner that has pursued a more ambitious defense relationship with Indonesia in recent years, including industry and technology transfer discussions. In a more competitive Indo-Pacific, the ability to secure one’s own airspace remains the clearest language of deterrence and sovereignty.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Diversifying fighter types can reduce "single point of failure" risks arising from embargoes, supplier politics or supply chain shocks. It can also increase operational flexibility across missions, from air superiority to strike and maritime roles.

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Related Articles

Trump threatens tariffs on French wines to get Macron to join Board of Peace

Macron wants to ban under-15s from social media from September 2026, Le Monde reports

RI, France aim for centennial

Related Article

Trump threatens tariffs on French wines to get Macron to join Board of Peace

Macron wants to ban under-15s from social media from September 2026, Le Monde reports

RI, France aim for centennial

Macron, Prabowo to discuss defence ties

Naval ship acquisition in the face of modern warfare

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

More in Opinion

 View more
The faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is pointed by a color palette chart held by the archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi in May 2019.
Academia

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
A billboard on a truck passes through Westminster on Jan. 14, 2026, urging United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok.
Academia

How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm
A researcher looks at the reaction of biological samples for a clinical study at Inotrem's laboratory in Vandoeuvre-les-Nancy, eastern France, on Feb. 08, 2021.
Academia

How academic journals profit from scientific mistakes

Highlight
Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani, Argentina's President Javier Milei, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban applaud as US President Donald Trump holds a signing founding charter at the “Board of Peace“ meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. US President Donald Trump will show off his new “Board of Peace“ at Davos on January 22, 2026 burnishing his claim to be a peacemaker a day after backing off his own threats against Greenland.
Europe

Trump launches Board of Peace that some fear rivals UN
United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese gestures after a press conference during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on March 27, 2024.
Editorial

Walking the human rights talk
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF expects Indonesia’s economy to grow 5.1% this year

The Latest

 View more
Markets

RI bond yield spikes on BI independence worries, uncertainty
Europe

Trump launches Board of Peace that some fear rivals UN
Archipelago

Romanian, US fugitives wanted by Interpol arrested in Bali
Weekend Five

Local volunteering paths: Where small acts lead to big change
Middle East and Africa

Israel president says Iran's future 'can only be regime change'
Economy

IMF expects Indonesia’s economy to grow 5.1% this year
Academia

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
Americas

US set to quit World Health Organization
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

As Rafale enters our airspace, Indonesia’s real test begins

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.