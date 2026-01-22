TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The House must act on the Indonesia–Vietnam EEZ deal

Absence of clarity on the boundary in question raises legitimate questions about the government’s political will and institutional urgency.

Imam Prakoso and Andreas Aditya Salim (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 22, 2026 Published on Jan. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-01-21T12:08:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A China Coast Guard vessel draws alongside the Indonesian Navy ship KRI Usman Harun as the latter moves to intercept Chinese fishing boats on Nov. 1, 2020, in Indonesia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea. A China Coast Guard vessel draws alongside the Indonesian Navy ship KRI Usman Harun as the latter moves to intercept Chinese fishing boats on Nov. 1, 2020, in Indonesia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

O

n Dec. 10, 2025, the Geospatial Information Agency released the new map of Indonesia. It contains important updates on, among others, the Indonesia-Malaysia and Indonesia-Papua New Guinea land boundaries and the administrative boundaries of provinces and Nusantara. It also includes updates on maritime boundaries, for instance Indonesia’s extended continental shelf on the westernmost point of Indonesia’s jurisdictional water, close to Aceh province.

The striking fact is that maritime boundaries on the North Natuna Sea are identical to the old map, namely the continental shelf boundary between Indonesia and Vietnam (agreed in 2003, entry into force in 2007) and the unilateral claim of the outer limit of the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) by Indonesia. Where is the EEZ line of Indonesia and Vietnam that has been agreed upon in 2022?

Indonesia and Vietnam, through their respective maritime delimitation teams, have done their part. From Indonesia's side, the bill on the ratification of the EEZ boundary between Indonesia and Vietnam has been harmonized in November 2024, and submitted to the legislation for deliberation and enactment. In March 2025, President Prabowo Subianto promised to sign the bill. Nearly ten months later into the new year, we have yet to see our head of state’s promise fulfilled. 

According to the House of Representatives’ Expertise Body per July 2025, the bill is still at the first deliberation phase, known as the “working group” phase. Procedurally, this bill will afterwards go to the next deliberation phase, or the Plenary Session where the House and the executive will agree on the bill and pass it to the President to be signed, officially becoming a law.

Two important points in this regard. First, this delay indicates a deviation from the working timeframe that ideally has been agreed. Article 98 of the House’ own regulation on law making procedure stipulates that representatives of the House and the government shall agree upon a working timeframe prior to substantive work at the first deliberation phase. Although the working timeframe is not publicly available, House Commission I, which oversees foreign affairs, has organized a session with three experts on April 23, 2025, demonstrating progress in the process. Hypothetically, there has been an agreed timeline, and therefore for transparency purposes a public explanation should be issued in case the timeline is not met.

Second, from a political point of view, this stall is puzzling. A total of 470 out of 580 seats in the House are part of the government coalition. Additionally, the Deputy Speaker of the House is from the Gerindra Party whose chairman is Prabowo himself. This means President Prabowo is more than capable of expediting the ratification process. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The absence of clarity on the boundary in question raises legitimate questions about the government’s political will and institutional urgency. After more than three years since the agreement was announced, continued neglect risks signaling hesitation rather than legal prudence. On the other side, speculative argument points to the invisible influence stemming from the heavily criticized joint statement between Indonesia and China issued in November 2024.

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Related Articles

How academic journals profit from scientific mistakes

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

Government targets illegal mining on 190,000 hectares of forest land

Related Article

How academic journals profit from scientific mistakes

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

Government targets illegal mining on 190,000 hectares of forest land

AI sexual images: What technology can and can’t stop

Cooperation key to easing South China Sea tensions: Forum

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

More in Opinion

 View more
The faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is pointed by a color palette chart held by the archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi in May 2019.
Academia

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
A billboard on a truck passes through Westminster on Jan. 14, 2026, urging United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok.
Academia

How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm
A researcher looks at the reaction of biological samples for a clinical study at Inotrem's laboratory in Vandoeuvre-les-Nancy, eastern France, on Feb. 08, 2021.
Academia

How academic journals profit from scientific mistakes

Highlight
Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani, Argentina's President Javier Milei, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban applaud as US President Donald Trump holds a signing founding charter at the “Board of Peace“ meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. US President Donald Trump will show off his new “Board of Peace“ at Davos on January 22, 2026 burnishing his claim to be a peacemaker a day after backing off his own threats against Greenland.
Europe

Trump launches Board of Peace that some fear rivals UN
United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese gestures after a press conference during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on March 27, 2024.
Editorial

Walking the human rights talk
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF expects Indonesia’s economy to grow 5.1% this year

The Latest

 View more
Markets

RI bond yield spikes on BI independence worries, uncertainty
Europe

Trump launches Board of Peace that some fear rivals UN
Archipelago

Romanian, US fugitives wanted by Interpol arrested in Bali
Weekend Five

Local volunteering paths: Where small acts lead to big change
Middle East and Africa

Israel president says Iran's future 'can only be regime change'
Economy

IMF expects Indonesia’s economy to grow 5.1% this year
Academia

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
Americas

US set to quit World Health Organization
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The House must act on the Indonesia–Vietnam EEZ deal

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.