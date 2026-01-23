TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: One Price, Many Costs: Stabilizing Rice Nationwide?

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 23, 2026 Published on Jan. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-01-22T13:41:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice on May 30, 2024, at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java. A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice on May 30, 2024, at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java. (Antara/Dedhez Anggara)

T

he government recently announced what appeared to be encouraging news for the country’s rice sector: the introduction of a single-price policy for medium-grade rice to be implemented nationwide this year, after he hailed the achievement of self-sufficiency in rice production. While politically attractive, the promise of a uniform rice price across the archipelago warrants closer scrutiny, particularly over whether the price stabilization policy can be sustained without continued reliance on imports or a risk of added fiscal costs.

To equalize the price of rice between Java and eastern regions, the government plans to introduce a single maximum retail price (HET) modeled after the single-price policy for fuel. State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Ahmad Rizal Ramdhani has clarified that the scheme will apply only to rice distributed under the food supply and price stabilization (SPHP) program and excludes premium rice sold by private producers. Under this scheme, SPHP rice from Bulog warehouses will be distributed at Rp 11,000 per kilogram, with the single HET rate imposed on retail prices across regions.

Implementing the single HET framework, however, requires confronting stark cost disparities across regions. While consumers will pay the same price nationwide, the distribution costs for rice vary widely between regions. Data from the National Food Agency (Bapanas) show that prior to the policy, SPHP rice prices ranged from Rp 12,500/kg in Zone 1, which covers much of western Indonesia, to Rp 13,500/kg in Zone 3 for eastern regions, reflecting significantly higher logistics and transportation costs. The adoption of a single price policy therefore does not eliminate these cost differences and instead requires their absorption elsewhere along the supply chain.

Doing so will require substantial financial backing, and the government has approved a sharp increase in Bulog’s margin, from Rp 50/kg to 7 percent. The adjustment is intended to strengthen the agency’s operational capacity so it can absorb cross-regional distribution costs, particularly in remote regions, primarily in the east. While the higher margin improves Bulog’s ability to carry out its mandate, it also blurs the line between operational financing and implicit subsidization, as Bulog will essentially internalize the cost of price equalization, ultimately to be borne by the state budget rather than reflected in market prices.

The sustainability of the single rice price policy is also closely tied to the national rice reserves that underpin it. Nationwide price stabilization assumes that sufficient rice stocks are released consistently across regions. According to the government, rice reserves totaled more than 3.4 million tonnes by end of 2025, well above the minimum requirement of around 1.5 million tonnes, or roughly 5 percent of domestic consumption per annum.

Officials have attributed high yield for the increase last year, when national rice output reportedly rose 13.5 percent to 34.77 million tonnes due to a 13 percent expansion in rice fields to 11.35 million hectares. Yet such a dramatic expansion in rice fields within a single year raises questions, particularly given the government’s long-standing challenges in agricultural data accuracy.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Historically, national rice statistics have been contentious. Past annual output projections from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) and the Agriculture Ministry, for example, have differed sharply at just over 30 million tonnes and above 50 million tonnes, respectively. Against this backdrop, the recent claims of rapid gains in cultivated land and rice output deserve careful verification.

Popular

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo envisions more repressive powers for military

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Workers, businesses battle as minimum wage falls below cost of living

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo envisions more repressive powers for military

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Workers, businesses battle as minimum wage falls below cost of living

Analysis: Policy U-turn raises questions over fiscal coherence

The illusion of self-sufficiency

Popular

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

More in Opinion

 View more
A craftswoman produces embroidered cloth on Monday, with a typical Acehnese motif at the Dekranasda micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) craft center in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh. MSMEs often struggle to scale production and maintain consistent quality, with many lacking certified processes and facing costly compliance requirements.
Academia

Beyond credit: Rethinking KUR for real economic development
A Harimau medium tank (front), made by state-owned land weapons and ammunition maker PT Pindad, is parked next to Pandur II 8x8 armored combat vehicle against the backdrop of the National Monument (Monas) at Merdeka Square in Central Jakarta on Oct. 2, 2024, ahead of an event to mark the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Academia

Asian defense firms may be the surprise winners of rising geopolitical tensions
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (right) delivers a presentation on Oct. 14, 2025, during a monthly press briefing on the state budget at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta.
Academia

The Purbaya gambit: Can optimism alone revive Indonesia’s economy?

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
Deputy Finance Ministers Thomas Djiwandono (left) and Suahasil Nazara (right) greets journalist upon arriving at president-elect Prabowo Subianto's residence at Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta on Oct. 15, 2024. Prabowo summons individuals deemed suitable to be members of his cabinet since Oct. 14.
Editorial

In institutions we trust
Behind the scene: A woman walks past the logo of Bank Indonesia in Jakarta on Nov. 17, 2016.
Markets

RI bond yield spikes on BI independence worries, uncertainty

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Beyond credit: Rethinking KUR for real economic development
Archipelago

Nine killed after train collides with car in North Sumatra
Entertainment

‘Perahu Kertas’: Sailing dreams from page to stage
Academia

Asian defense firms may be the surprise winners of rising geopolitical tensions
Archipelago

Malaysia detains three Indonesians for allegedly smuggling tin sand
Academia

The Purbaya gambit: Can optimism alone revive Indonesia’s economy?
Society

Govt to protect world’s oldest rock art site in Sulawesi
Academia

Direct local elections must stand, they improve public health services
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: One Price, Many Costs: Stabilizing Rice Nationwide?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.