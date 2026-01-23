TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Direct local elections must stand, they improve public health services

Surveys by credible pollsters indicate that the push to change the election system does not reflect the aspirations of the people, but rather those of political elites who lack popular roots. 

Saidiman Ahmad (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 23, 2026 Published on Jan. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-01-22T14:45:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Patients line up to wait for medicines from a pharmacy at Yarsi General Hospital in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on May 14, 2024. Patients line up to wait for medicines from a pharmacy at Yarsi General Hospital in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on May 14, 2024. (Antara/Jessica Wuysang)

T

he public desire to maintain the system of direct local executive elections remains incredibly strong. The majority of Indonesians want to exercise their sovereignty by choosing their own regents, mayors and governors. This attitude has remained consistent over the years, as confirmed by public opinion surveys conducted by credible polling institutions.

An SMRC survey in May 2023 found that 86 percent of citizens rejected the idea of electing local leaders through regional legislatures (DPRD). A survey by Indikator Politik Indonesia in August 2025 showed that 94.2 percent of citizens wanted regents and mayors to be elected directly by the people. Similarly, a Litbang Kompas survey in December 2025 found that 77.3 percent of citizens supported direct local elections.

Public support for direct local elections is almost unanimous. This implies that the push to change the election system does not reflect the aspirations of the people, but rather those of political elites who lack popular roots. Indonesians do not want their right to determine regional heads to be usurped.

Amid widespread public resistance, the House of Representatives and the government backed down on Monday from the plan to reinstate indirect local elections, stating there was no plan to revise the Regional Elections Law this year.

The near-universal desire of citizens to directly choose their leaders is highly rational. Public expectations in electing local leaders are tied to the hope that their needs will be fulfilled. The people themselves best understand their own needs; therefore, their demand to directly evaluate their leaders is natural.

Moreover, direct local elections, implemented since 2005, have provided valuable experience for society. The continued public support indicates that this system has done more good than harm, contrary to the claims of elites who advocate for its abolition.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Critics frequently argue that indirect elections produce leaders who better serve the public, claiming that regional development has stagnated and that direct elections breed corruption. In fact, more than 400 regional leaders have been implicated in corruption, including the regent of Pati in Central Java and the mayor of Madiun in East Java who were arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) last week. However, we must recognize that entrusting sovereignty to the people is valuable in and of itself. It is not merely an instrument to achieve other goals.

Popular

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Related Articles

Indonesia turns to post-normative diplomacy

The Constitutional Court ruling that is (not) final and binding

EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law

Related Article

Indonesia turns to post-normative diplomacy

The Constitutional Court ruling that is (not) final and binding

EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law

Analysis: The wiretapping loophole: A hasty future for Indonesian law

Women with HIV face persistent, layered discrimination

Popular

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

More in Opinion

 View more
A craftswoman produces embroidered cloth on Monday, with a typical Acehnese motif at the Dekranasda micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) craft center in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh. MSMEs often struggle to scale production and maintain consistent quality, with many lacking certified processes and facing costly compliance requirements.
Academia

Beyond credit: Rethinking KUR for real economic development
A Harimau medium tank (front), made by state-owned land weapons and ammunition maker PT Pindad, is parked next to Pandur II 8x8 armored combat vehicle against the backdrop of the National Monument (Monas) at Merdeka Square in Central Jakarta on Oct. 2, 2024, ahead of an event to mark the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Academia

Asian defense firms may be the surprise winners of rising geopolitical tensions
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (right) delivers a presentation on Oct. 14, 2025, during a monthly press briefing on the state budget at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta.
Academia

The Purbaya gambit: Can optimism alone revive Indonesia’s economy?

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
Deputy Finance Ministers Thomas Djiwandono (left) and Suahasil Nazara (right) greets journalist upon arriving at president-elect Prabowo Subianto's residence at Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta on Oct. 15, 2024. Prabowo summons individuals deemed suitable to be members of his cabinet since Oct. 14.
Editorial

In institutions we trust
Behind the scene: A woman walks past the logo of Bank Indonesia in Jakarta on Nov. 17, 2016.
Markets

RI bond yield spikes on BI independence worries, uncertainty

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Beyond credit: Rethinking KUR for real economic development
Archipelago

Nine killed after train collides with car in North Sumatra
Entertainment

‘Perahu Kertas’: Sailing dreams from page to stage
Academia

Asian defense firms may be the surprise winners of rising geopolitical tensions
Archipelago

Malaysia detains three Indonesians for allegedly smuggling tin sand
Academia

The Purbaya gambit: Can optimism alone revive Indonesia’s economy?
Society

Govt to protect world’s oldest rock art site in Sulawesi
Academia

Direct local elections must stand, they improve public health services
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Direct local elections must stand, they improve public health services

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.