TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Protecting Indonesia’s youth from long-term vulnerability

Youth education that aims to build digital financial capability must be an integral part of national strategic policies on economic resilience.

Angelique Timmer (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 23, 2026 Published on Jan. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-01-22T00:20:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man browses products on an online shopping app on June 16, 2022, in Jakarta. A man browses products on an online shopping app on June 16, 2022, in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

A

s the host of a recent discussion with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), we learned firsthand how young Indonesians navigate money in an increasingly digital economy as they spoke candidly about this issue. While access to digital financial services has expanded rapidly, many shared concerns about their ability to use these tools safely and confidently.

The discussion highlighted a widening gap between opportunity and capability, one that now poses a national economic risk and underscores why digital financial capability (DFC) must become a strategic priority.

The study by Women’s World Banking shows that while access to digital financial services in Indonesia is expanding rapidly, many young adults still struggle with the behavioral and practical skills needed to use these services safely.

The data is telling: 40 percent of students reported misusing emergency funds for impulsive spending and using their emergency savings for nonessential spending; 20 percent said they relied on TikTok or YouTube as their primary source of financial learning; and many take on digital credit without fully understanding repayment risk.

The question is simple, yet critical: Will Indonesia’s youth become informed, resilient financial decision-makers or be swept into cycles of debt, misjudgment and long-term vulnerability?

To become informed and resilient financial decision-makers, young people need strong DFC: the ability to make sound financial decisions when using digital tools such as mobile banking, e-wallets, digital credit and investment platforms. Unlike financial literacy, which focuses on knowledge about money, DFC emphasizes the practical skills needed to apply that knowledge safely and confidently in a digitized financial system.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These capabilities are fundamental to long-term financial health. For this reason, DFC must be embedded systematically across education, policy and financial sector practices. It cannot be left to informal learning or personal trial and error, especially when the financial landscape is evolving faster than most young people can keep up. A structured, system-wide approach is needed so that every young Indonesian has the practical skills, behavioral readiness and confidence to navigate digital financial services safely.

Popular

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Related Articles

Indonesia’s youth and educated unemployment: A ticking time bomb

Queen Maxima promotes financial health on Indonesia visit

Batam immigration detains man wanted in China over $138 million loan default

Related Article

Indonesia’s youth and educated unemployment: A ticking time bomb

Queen Maxima promotes financial health on Indonesia visit

Batam immigration detains man wanted in China over $138 million loan default

RI to allow central government to lend to local authorities and state companies

Govt gunning for high GDP growth from this quarter onward

Popular

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

More in Opinion

 View more
A man browses products on an online shopping app on June 16, 2022, in Jakarta.
Academia

Protecting Indonesia’s youth from long-term vulnerability
A craftswoman produces embroidered cloth on Monday, with a typical Acehnese motif at the Dekranasda micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) craft center in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh. MSMEs often struggle to scale production and maintain consistent quality, with many lacking certified processes and facing costly compliance requirements.
Academia

Beyond credit: Rethinking KUR for real economic development
A Harimau medium tank (front), made by state-owned land weapons and ammunition maker PT Pindad, is parked next to Pandur II 8x8 armored combat vehicle against the backdrop of the National Monument (Monas) at Merdeka Square in Central Jakarta on Oct. 2, 2024, ahead of an event to mark the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Academia

Asian defense firms may be the surprise winners of rising geopolitical tensions

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivered his remarks during his debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22
Economy

Prabowo vows stability, wider scrutiny of 'rapacious' firms in Davos keynote
Deputy Finance Ministers Thomas Djiwandono (left) and Suahasil Nazara (right) greets journalist upon arriving at president-elect Prabowo Subianto's residence at Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta on Oct. 15, 2024. Prabowo summons individuals deemed suitable to be members of his cabinet since Oct. 14.
Editorial

In institutions we trust
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building on Feb. 4, 2025, in Jakarta.
Politics

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Indonesia seeks to boost rooftop solar quota by 400 MW
Economy

Prabowo vows stability, wider scrutiny of 'rapacious' firms in Davos keynote
Archipelago

Remaining bodies found of 10 killed in ATR plane crash
Archipelago

Rescuers recover bodies of 10 passengers in Sulawesi plane crash
Economy

Danantara to deploy up to $14 billion this year, CIO says
Economy

EU wants US trade deal back on track, but warns it would defend itself if threatened again
Academia

Protecting Indonesia’s youth from long-term vulnerability
Conversation

Bakti Barito nurtures future guardians via environmental education
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Protecting Indonesia’s youth from long-term vulnerability

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.