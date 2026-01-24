BRICS in 2025: A stabilizer in a fractured world

Familiar faces: Heads of state and government of member, partner and external engagement countries pose for a family photo during the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. (AFP/Pablo Porciuncula)

As it marks its second year of full membership in 2026, Indonesia is likely to continue making cooperative contributions within the BRICS foundational principles of equality, openness and mutual respect.

T he year 2025 marked Indonesia's first year of participation in BRICS as a full member. In my opinion, it can be stated with confidence that the Republic of Indonesia has demonstrated an interested and constructive approach to BRICS activities, has begun cooperation in all areas and is making a valuable and effective contribution to the work of BRICS overall.

In 2025, amid growing polarization and structural changes in the geopolitical and geoeconomic situation, BRICS confirmed its relevance and effectiveness, its readiness to flexibly respond to contemporary challenges and to act as a stabilizing factor in international relations.

At the Rio de Janeiro summit in Brazil in July 2025, nearly three dozen countries from the Global South and East participated in each of the events. The heads of the executive bodies of the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization and multilateral development banks also participated.

The final leaders’ declaration outlined common approaches to the most pressing international issues and agreed on separate leadership statements on climate finance and global governance in the field of artificial intelligence. The BRICS countries opposed unilateral sanctions, other illegitimate restrictions and unfair competition practices that undermine sustainable development and economic growth.

BRICS pays considerable attention to ensuring food and energy security. Significant importance is attached to strengthening dialogue between high-level representatives of BRICS countries responsible for security issues, as well as the activities of working groups on counterterrorism, information and communication technology security and combating corruption and illicit drug trafficking.

Over the past year, progress has been made in implementing projects to establish a cross-border payment initiative, settlement and clearing and depository infrastructure, reinsurance capacity, a new investment platform and a BRICS grain exchange. Initiatives have been developed in the areas of technical regulation and standardization, special economic zones, geology and subsoil use, meteorology and hydrometeorology, a fair competition platform, an arbitration center and a permanent tax secretariat. The BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies, designed to promote industrial cooperation and the creation of sustainable production and supply chains, began operating on the basis of the secretariat of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The BRICS countries adopted a joint ministerial declaration on WTO reform and strengthening the multilateral trading system as well as a BRICS framework program on trade and sustainable development. A road map for energy cooperation for 2025-2030 was agreed upon, enshrining balanced approaches to the energy transition and the use of various fuels, including fossil fuels and nuclear energy. The BRICS partnership to eradicate socially induced diseases was announced at the Rio summit.