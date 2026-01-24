Analysis: Financial Services Authority moves toward industry consolidation

T he Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged banks classified in core capital bank group (KBMI) 1, or banks with up to Rp 6 trillion (US$355 million) in capital, to strengthen their capital position or consolidate with other banks, as part of its longer-term aim to eliminate the KBMI 1 classification altogether. The policy aims to enhance banks’ capacity, performance and service quality and enable them to scale up while maintaining operational security and efficiency.

The OJK sent formal letters on the policy to KBMI 1 banks in late October 2025, emphasizing the urgency for consolidation amid rapid technological change, accelerated digitalization in banking, rising cybersecurity risks and persistent uncertainty in the global economy.

The regulator has also signaled its openness to providing incentives to encourage consolidation. While it prioritizes a persuasive, voluntary approach, the authority has not ruled out issuing an OJK regulation (POJK) on consolidation if voluntary efforts prove insufficient. Regional development banks (BPD) are exempt from the new policy, as the OJK is pursuing a separate scheme to strengthen their capital. KBMI 1 banks generally welcome the policy direction, according to the authority, though most institutions remain at the internal assessment stage.

The financial authority stressed that consolidation would not be rushed: Each case would be assessed individually to ensure regulatory compliance and consumer protection. For KBMI 1 banks seeking to upgrade to KBMI 2, the OJK assessment would extend beyond financial indicators to include digital transformation readiness, IT infrastructure robustness, cybersecurity resilience and technology risk management.

Article 147 of POJK No. 12/2021 mandates the classification of all commercial banks operating in Indonesia, including sharia banks and local branches of foreign banks, into four groups based on core capital. The ranges are up to Rp 6 trillion for KBMI 1, from over Rp 6 trillion to Rp 14 trillion for KBMI 2, from above Rp 14 trillion to Rp 70 trillion for KBMI 3 and core capital above Rp 70 trillion for KBMI 4.

There are currently 61 KBMI 1 banks, which represent more than half the 105 commercial banks in the country. However, they carry limited economic weight: KBMI 1 had collective assets totaling Rp 1.31 quadrillion as of June 2025, down 6.2 percent year-on-year (yoy) from Rp 1.39 quadrillion in June 2024 and accounting for only 10.2 percent of overall commercial banking assets. Loan disbursement among KBMI 1 banks declined 2.1 percent yoy to Rp 753.55 trillion and third-party funds (TPF) fell 3.1 percent yoy to Rp 919.39 trillion, or just 9.86 percent of overall TPF. In contrast, KBMI 4 banks contributed 53.4 percent to overall TPF during the same period, underscoring the growing concentration within the banking industry.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

While KBMI 1 banks are the smallest by core capital, they still record relatively strong prudential ratios. As of June 2025, KBMI 1 banks posted a capital adequacy ratio of 30.7 percent and a net interest margin of 4.72 percent, both above the industry average. However, their structural weaknesses are evident: KBMI 1 banks’ operating expenses absorbed 86.44 percent of operating income, indicating persistent efficiency challenges, while asset quality was below the industry benchmark, with a nonperforming loan ratio of 2.61 percent.