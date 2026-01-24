TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep

It is difficult to understand why Indonesia, which has persistently supported Palestinian independence, is willing to engage in a peace initiative led by an administration whose approach to Gaza and the broader Palestinian question raises serious normative and political concerns.

Lina Alexandra and Pieter Pandie (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, January 24, 2026

Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Jan. 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Jan. 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

hortly after the proposal to deploy 20,000 peacekeepers to Gaza under an International Stabilization Force (ISF), Indonesia has once again taken a surprising step by joining the United States-led Board of Peace.

For a country that has long positioned itself as a staunch supporter of multilateralism, a contributor to international order and security and a consistent champion of Palestinian independence and a two-state solution, this decision carries serious risks. It threatens to place Indonesia at odds with its own ideals and foreign-policy objectives, while raising fundamental questions about the coherence of foreign-policy decision-making in Jakarta.

There are three key points to consider.

First, the Foreign Ministry has argued that Indonesia’s decision is legitimate because it aligns with Jakarta’s commitment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and because the board is presented as part of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025).

However, a close reading of the Board of Peace Charter reveals a striking omission: nowhere are Gaza or Palestine explicitly mentioned. This raises an obvious question - whether the initiative is genuinely about addressing the situation in Gaza, or whether it reflects Donald Trump’s broader ambition to establish a “mini–UN Security Council” that sidelines and delegitimizes the existing UN system.

Indonesia has consistently framed its support for Palestinian independence not merely as a matter of diplomatic preference, but as a constitutional obligation rooted in international law, anti-colonial solidarity, and the defense of basic human rights. Crucially, this commitment has been advanced through the multilateral UN system.

It is, therefore, difficult to reconcile this long-standing position with Indonesia’s willingness to engage in a peace initiative led by an administration whose approach to Gaza and the broader Palestinian question raises serious normative and political concerns.

Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Jan. 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep
In good hands: Volunteers weigh a child before she receives a polio inoculation during a child stunting prevention program at an integrated services post in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Nov. 14, 2022.
We are starving the people who prevent stunting
A tame Sumatran elephant under the care of the Sampoiniet Conservation Response Unit roams a forest on Sept. 3, 2017, in Le Jeurneh village, Aceh Jaya regency, Aceh.
Deliberation and consensus needed in captive elephant debate

President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026.
Indonesia reaffirms commitment to peace, rule of law
Joint search and rescue teams climb toward the suspected crash site of an Indonesia Air Transport turboprop plane that lost contact a day earlier while flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar, in the Bulusaraung Mountains, South Sulawesi on January 18, 2026.
Safety, first and foremost
Residents wade through floodwaters in the Kebon Pala neighborhood, Jatinegara, East Jakarta, on Jan. 23, 2026. Flooding from the Ciliwung River and Katulampa Dam in Bogor submerged the area, with water reaching up to 130 centimeters.
Jakarta battles floods with river cleanup, normalization plan

