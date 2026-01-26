TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
More jobs, less value: Indonesia's labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
West Bandung landslide kills eight, more than 80 missing
Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
West Bandung landslide kills eight, more than 80 missing
Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep

India-Indonesia ‘gotong royong’: Persevering geopolitical storms together

As non-bloc, nonaligned nations with a firm belief in multipolarity, the India-Indonesia partnership is more than a bilateral benefit; it is a balancing force for global good. 

Sandeep Chakravorty
Jakarta
Mon, January 26, 2026

President Prabowo Subianto (left) meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.

E

xactly one year ago, President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day Parade at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A 352-strong Indonesian marching and band contingent marched down the majestic Kartavya Path—Delhi’s most magnificent promenade.

This marked the first time an Indonesian contingent participated in a national day parade abroad. The occasion was deeply symbolic and poignant, commemorating the culmination of 75 years of diplomatic relations and echoing the moment 75 years ago when president Sukarno served as the chief guest at India’s very first Republic Day.

In January 2025, Indonesia further deepened these ties by joining BRICS. As India holds the BRICS chair in 2026, it looks forward to warmly receiving President Prabowo for the BRICS Summit later this year, focused on the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

As a year has passed since that momentous visit, it is time to take stock of our ties and outline the roadmap our leaders have charted. The decisions and actions taken by India and Indonesia, the world’s largest and fourth-largest countries, carry significant weight for the international community, particularly the Global South. In an era of acute geopolitical contestation and a shifting international order, our partnership is vital.

As non-bloc, nonaligned nations with a firm belief in multipolarity, the India-Indonesia partnership is more than a bilateral benefit; it is a balancing force for global good. By doing more together, we reduce dependencies on outside powers, thereby preserving our respective sovereignties and strategic autonomies.

Despite challenges from adverse global economic conditions, including the weaponization of tariffs and investment wariness, both nations have prioritized domestic reform and perseverance. Both countries have launched initiatives to increase the share of manufacturing in their respective GDPs.

In Indonesia, the establishment of Danantara, the new sovereign wealth investment agency, stands as a remarkable and courageous reform with far-reaching potential. Another bold initiative, the Free Nutritious Meal program, is already proving to be transformational and generational in its impact. Furthermore, the Merah-Putih Cooperatives, once fully operational, will serve as hubs for rural economic growth.

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

In institutions we trust

Beyond bamboo diplomacy: Vietnam’s era of national rise in a volatile world

As world burns, Amitav Ghosh writes for the future

In institutions we trust

Beyond bamboo diplomacy: Vietnam’s era of national rise in a volatile world

As world burns, Amitav Ghosh writes for the future

Has Indonesia forsaken the Bandung Spirit?

Fuel shortage forces Gaza hospital to suspend most services

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

President Prabowo Subianto (left) meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.
India-Indonesia ‘gotong royong’: Persevering geopolitical storms together
An attendant adjusts the flag for Timor-Leste after the country formally joined the ASEAN during the ASEAN Summit on Oct. 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur.
Why ASEAN’s partnership model matters for global cooperation
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, sign documents during a signing ceremony on Sept. 23, 2025, on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali.
Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability

Residents clear debris while searching for victims of a landslide in Pasirlangu village, Cisarua, West Bandung regency, West Java, Indonesia, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. An assessment by a joint search and rescue team and local village officials as of 12:30 p.m. showed that 34 families, or 113 people, were affected by the landslide, with 23 survivors, eight people found dead and 82 others still being searched for.
Archipelago

Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Playing with fire
Police officers march during a ceremony on July 1, 2024, to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta.
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry

Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
West Bandung landslide death toll rises to 17
India-Indonesia ‘gotong royong’: Persevering geopolitical storms together
Why ASEAN’s partnership model matters for global cooperation
Minneapolis shootings put Trump’s immigration surge at center of election-year fight
Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability
This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order
Yen surges as intervention risks lurk, gold surpasses $5,000
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.