India-Indonesia ‘gotong royong’: Persevering geopolitical storms together

E xactly one year ago, President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day Parade at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A 352-strong Indonesian marching and band contingent marched down the majestic Kartavya Path—Delhi’s most magnificent promenade.

This marked the first time an Indonesian contingent participated in a national day parade abroad. The occasion was deeply symbolic and poignant, commemorating the culmination of 75 years of diplomatic relations and echoing the moment 75 years ago when president Sukarno served as the chief guest at India’s very first Republic Day.

In January 2025, Indonesia further deepened these ties by joining BRICS. As India holds the BRICS chair in 2026, it looks forward to warmly receiving President Prabowo for the BRICS Summit later this year, focused on the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

As a year has passed since that momentous visit, it is time to take stock of our ties and outline the roadmap our leaders have charted. The decisions and actions taken by India and Indonesia, the world’s largest and fourth-largest countries, carry significant weight for the international community, particularly the Global South. In an era of acute geopolitical contestation and a shifting international order, our partnership is vital.

As non-bloc, nonaligned nations with a firm belief in multipolarity, the India-Indonesia partnership is more than a bilateral benefit; it is a balancing force for global good. By doing more together, we reduce dependencies on outside powers, thereby preserving our respective sovereignties and strategic autonomies.

Despite challenges from adverse global economic conditions, including the weaponization of tariffs and investment wariness, both nations have prioritized domestic reform and perseverance. Both countries have launched initiatives to increase the share of manufacturing in their respective GDPs.

In Indonesia, the establishment of Danantara, the new sovereign wealth investment agency, stands as a remarkable and courageous reform with far-reaching potential. Another bold initiative, the Free Nutritious Meal program, is already proving to be transformational and generational in its impact. Furthermore, the Merah-Putih Cooperatives, once fully operational, will serve as hubs for rural economic growth.