TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
West Bandung landslide kills eight, more than 80 missing
Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
West Bandung landslide kills eight, more than 80 missing
Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trump’s Board of Peace is problematic

In terms of organizational structures, functions and role, status, and rules and procedure, the BoP resembles more like a privately-owned family company than an intergovernmental organization.

Rizal Sukma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 26, 2026 Published on Jan. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-01-25T16:25:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in an announcement on Jan. 22, 2026 for his Board of Peace initiative, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland. United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in an announcement on Jan. 22, 2026 for his Board of Peace initiative, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

W

hen news broke that United States President Donald Trump had sent invitations to about 60 governments inviting them to join his Board of Peace (BoP), it did not come as a big surprise. It was to be expected. What is surprising to many is the fact that Indonesia quickly decided to accept the invitation and joined the signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland. Indeed, there had not been much public discussions prior to the decision.

In normal circumstances, foreign policy experts would argue that it was impossible to decide on such a serious issue within a week. Some suggested that Indonesia should carefully study the proposal first. However, the Indonesian government once again proved pundits wrong. 

President Prabowo Subianto joined the stage in Davos with 20 representatives of other participating countries. Indonesia, together with Mongolia, was one of two East Asian countries present in what soon became a subject of controversy both at home and abroad.

Within Indonesia, criticisms came swiftly from the Indonesian Council of Ulamas (MUI). Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, MUI chairman for foreign relations, stated that the BoP “is fundamentally flawed” and warned Indonesia “not to provide moral legitimacy to a scheme that would undermine Palestine’s independence”.  Former deputy minister for foreign affairs Dino Patti Djalal questioned the adequacy of Foreign Minister Soegiono’s explanation about the decision. While both social and conventional media were abuzz with diverse, but mostly critical, views of the BoP.

Indeed, the BoP itself is a problematic body, in almost every front. The event, to be fair, is a historic one, but not in a positive way. The signing ceremony in Davos did not give any impression of an inauguration of a new international organization destined to create a better international order than the existing one. It is hard to read the ceremony as a celebration of a renewed commitment by states to work on peace-making. In fact, it looked more like a well-choreographed act of acknowledgement of, almost submission to, the power of the US.

In terms of organizational structures, functions and role, status, and rules and procedure, the BoP resembles more like a privately-owned family company than an intergovernmental organization. The BoP Charter, for example, bestows Trump the title of chairman for life with absolute authority. It gives him the right to veto all BoP’s decisions and the right to appoint his successor as a chairman. This makes the BoP an authoritarian institution, where Trump sits at the top with an emperor-like power.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The BoP is also problematic because it is never about Gaza, let alone about the plan to support an independent Palestinian state. As explained by a member of the BoP Executive Board Jared Kushner in Davos, the organization would turn Gaza into a gigantic and ambitious development (read: a real estate) project. Yet, such a plan lacks moral, ethical and humane legitimacy. In effect, the plan clearly disregards, and buries, the evidence of Israel’s atrocities and genocide against tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

Related Articles

This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to peace, rule of law

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

Related Article

This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to peace, rule of law

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

America’s retreat from multilateralism and its global impact

Minister’s UN human rights ambition rings hollow for activists

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.
Academia

India-Indonesia ‘gotong royong’: Persevering geopolitical storms together
An attendant adjusts the flag for Timor-Leste after the country formally joined the ASEAN during the ASEAN Summit on Oct. 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

Why ASEAN’s partnership model matters for global cooperation
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, sign documents during a signing ceremony on Sept. 23, 2025, on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali.
Academia

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability

Highlight
Residents clear debris while searching for victims of a landslide in Pasirlangu village, Cisarua, West Bandung regency, West Java, Indonesia, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. An assessment by a joint search and rescue team and local village officials as of 12:30 p.m. showed that 34 families, or 113 people, were affected by the landslide, with 23 survivors, eight people found dead and 82 others still being searched for.
Archipelago

Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Editorial

Playing with fire
Police officers march during a ceremony on July 1, 2024, to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Reform team weighs placing police under ministry

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Archipelago

West Bandung landslide death toll rises to 17
Academia

India-Indonesia ‘gotong royong’: Persevering geopolitical storms together
Academia

Why ASEAN’s partnership model matters for global cooperation
Americas

Minneapolis shootings put Trump’s immigration surge at center of election-year fight
Academia

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability
Academia

This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order
Markets

Yen surges as intervention risks lurk, gold surpasses $5,000
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Trump’s Board of Peace is problematic

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.