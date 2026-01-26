TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
West Bandung landslide kills eight, more than 80 missing
Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
West Bandung landslide kills eight, more than 80 missing
Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability

Without coherent multilateral standards, well-intentioned environmental rules risk becoming de facto trade barriers that favor those with the deepest pockets for administrative costs.

Shinta W. Kamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 26, 2026 Published on Jan. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-01-24T10:24:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, sign documents during a signing ceremony on Sept. 23, 2025, on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali. Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, sign documents during a signing ceremony on Sept. 23, 2025, on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali. (REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo)
G20 Indonesia 2022

The global economy enters 2026 standing at a critical crossroads. Geopolitical tensions have evolved from episodic disturbances at the margins of economic life into a defining feature of the global operating environment.

Strategic rivalries between major powers, escalating trade frictions and the weaponization of economic policy are no longer just diplomatic hurdles; they are reshaping how nations interact and how businesses plan, invest and grow.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026 captures this reality with striking clarity. Geoeconomic confrontation, manifested through tariffs, sanctions and protectionist measures, has overtaken conventional armed conflict as the most significant global risk in the near term. From transatlantic frictions to the enduring instability in the Middle East and high-stakes confrontations in South America, these flashpoints underscore how rapidly geopolitical tensions spill over into systemic economic risk.

At the heart of this uncertainty lies a deep structural concern: the weakening of the multilateral trading system that has underpinned decades of prosperity.

For the private sector, this is not an abstract diplomatic issue. It translates directly into higher overheads, disrupted value chains and narrowing market opportunities. When trade rules lose their authority, businesses are forced to absorb risks that were once managed collectively through international disciplines.

Today, global trade suffers less from a lack of agreements than from the weakening of mechanisms that ensure those agreements are upheld. The prolonged paralysis of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Appellate Body is the primary example of this decay.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Even when WTO panels find merit in Indonesia’s positions, such as in disputes involving palm oil-based biodiesel, the absence of a functioning appeals mechanism prevents final, binding rulings. Consequently, discriminatory treatments persist, and Indonesian exporters are left to navigate a vacuum of legal uncertainty that stifles long-term investment.

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

Related Articles

Government targets illegal mining on 190,000 hectares of forest land

US to host meeting of G20 officials without South Africa's participation

Let’s not give up on trade

Related Article

Government targets illegal mining on 190,000 hectares of forest land

US to host meeting of G20 officials without South Africa's participation

Let’s not give up on trade

US wipes South Africa's G20 site clean for Trump summit

Indonesia rebuffs EU WTO dispute workaround amid appellate void

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.
Academia

India-Indonesia ‘gotong royong’: Persevering geopolitical storms together
An attendant adjusts the flag for Timor-Leste after the country formally joined the ASEAN during the ASEAN Summit on Oct. 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

Why ASEAN’s partnership model matters for global cooperation
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, sign documents during a signing ceremony on Sept. 23, 2025, on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali.
Academia

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability

Highlight
Residents clear debris while searching for victims of a landslide in Pasirlangu village, Cisarua, West Bandung regency, West Java, Indonesia, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. An assessment by a joint search and rescue team and local village officials as of 12:30 p.m. showed that 34 families, or 113 people, were affected by the landslide, with 23 survivors, eight people found dead and 82 others still being searched for.
Archipelago

Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Editorial

Playing with fire
Police officers march during a ceremony on July 1, 2024, to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Reform team weighs placing police under ministry

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Archipelago

West Bandung landslide death toll rises to 17
Academia

India-Indonesia ‘gotong royong’: Persevering geopolitical storms together
Academia

Why ASEAN’s partnership model matters for global cooperation
Americas

Minneapolis shootings put Trump’s immigration surge at center of election-year fight
Academia

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability
Academia

This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order
Markets

Yen surges as intervention risks lurk, gold surpasses $5,000
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.