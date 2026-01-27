TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Deputy human rights minister slammed for proposing state funding for NGOs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Deputy human rights minister slammed for proposing state funding for NGOs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Artificial intelligence and the future of education

Trying to prepare people for a fixed set of challenges, when those challenges are constantly changing, is a losing strategy.

Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Haven, US
Tue, January 27, 2026 Published on Jan. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-01-26T14:29:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
People use laptops to carry out tasks on Dec. 29, 2025, at the Jakarta Public Library in the Taman Ismail Marzuki cultural center, Cikini, Central Jakarta. People use laptops to carry out tasks on Dec. 29, 2025, at the Jakarta Public Library in the Taman Ismail Marzuki cultural center, Cikini, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T

he rapid progress of large language models (LLMs) over the past two years has led some to argue that artificial intelligence will soon make college education, especially in the liberal arts, obsolete. According to this view, young people would be better off skipping college and learning directly on the job.

I strongly disagree. Learning through hands-on experience is valuable and always has been. But it works best when people have a good sense of which jobs and skills will be in demand. If there is one thing we can be confident about, it is that the future of work is highly uncertain. Advising young people to forgo college in favor of early entry into the labor market is misguided, at best.

Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded as one of the pioneers of modern AI, once compared progress in his field to navigating through “fog”: you can see what lies immediately ahead, but not what comes next. Accordingly, the central challenge for educators is to prepare students to operate effectively in fog-like conditions. The answer is not to train them for specific tasks that may soon become obsolete, but to make them as adaptable as possible. Trying to prepare people for a fixed set of challenges, when those challenges are constantly changing, is a losing strategy. We want skilled drivers who can navigate unfamiliar roads and unexpected obstacles.

From this perspective, education, and especially higher education, plays a more important role than ever. Because we do not know which specific skills will be in demand in the future, a return to fundamentals is imperative. Liberal education emphasizes how to think, rather than what to do. It trains students to reason, to read carefully, to write clearly and to evaluate evidence. These skills will age far better than narrow technical competencies.

This does not mean ignoring technology. On the contrary, students must learn to work with AI. But the goal should be to make them critical users and informed judges of AI tools, not passive consumers. It remains essential to teach basic mathematics, logic and reasoning; to engage with foundational texts; and to learn how arguments are constructed and tested. These are the skills that allow individuals to stay ahead of rapidly evolving technology.

This principle raises two practical questions: what should we teach, and how should we teach it? The first question is difficult and will inevitably generate debate. While there may be broad agreement on the importance of core concepts, the details will change over time. Our experience with earlier technologies offers useful guidance. The introduction of calculators and computers did not eliminate the need to teach arithmetic. Students still learn how calculations work, but time-consuming manual computation is now delegated to machines. Similarly, spelling and grammar remain important, but software has largely replaced the need for endless drills.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

AI calls for a similar adjustment across many domains. LLMs now perform tasks such as summarizing text or identifying main ideas, longtime staples of education, extremely well. The same is increasingly true for programming, solving quantitative problems and even drafting text. Though these activities should not disappear from the curriculum, the goal should shift. Students need to understand the underlying concepts and logic, rather than mastering every step of the execution.

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire

Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Related Articles

Finding the best recruitment strategies to attract the top talent

Powering the energy transition for development

Musk dealt blow over Grok deepfakes, but regulatory fight far from over

Related Article

Finding the best recruitment strategies to attract the top talent

Powering the energy transition for development

Musk dealt blow over Grok deepfakes, but regulatory fight far from over

Energy will decide the AI race

Leveraging rare earths: A pathway to national resilience

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire

Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

More in Opinion

 View more
Jobseekers register themselves at a job fair on May 22, 2025 attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of jobseekers in Jakarta.
Academia

Finding the best recruitment strategies to attract the top talent
FIFA chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria (left) speaks alongside the world soccer body’s president Gianni Infantino (second left) and host Argentine sportscaster Andrés Cantor on Dec. 6, 2025, during an event to announce the FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule in Washington, D.C.
Academia

Boycotting the World Cup looks like scoring an own goal
Relatives of Mir Quasem Ali, senior leader of Bangladesh's largest Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami, arrive on Sept. 3, 2016, to visit him at the Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Academia

Is Trump facing a familiar ‘Washington Post’ playbook?

Highlight
Smoky city: Smog from air pollution blankets Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2023. Poor air quality is among the chief problems facing city dwellers in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
A protester holds a sign that reads “Pati united. Down with arrogant regent who oppresses the people“ during a protest in Pati, Central Java on Aug. 13, 2025. (Antara/Aji Styawan)
Editorial

Endgame in Pati
Liberation: People gather in front of the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026,. More than 400 Indonesians were freed by cyber scam networks in Cambodia this month, Jakarta said on the same day.
Asia and Pacific

Cambodia scam crackdown sheds light on Indonesia’s employment gaps

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Bakrie Group’s energy arm EMP strikes new oil in Malacca Strait
Companies

China's Anta Sports to become top Puma shareholder for $1.8 billion
Regulations

Danantara to manage land seized from 28 firms linked to Sumatra floods
Markets

How coal production cuts affect Indonesia’s economy
Companies

PT SMI and its growing impact on Indonesia’s economy
Economy

German firms' investments in China boomed in 2025 on US trade war worries
Entertainment

Iconic Indonesian romance returns as musical in ‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’
Companies

Local steel firm Tata Metal breaks ground on Rp 1.5t expansion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Artificial intelligence and the future of education

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.