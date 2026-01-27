Boycotting the World Cup looks like scoring an own goal

FIFA chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria (left) speaks alongside the world soccer body’s president Gianni Infantino (second left) and host Argentine sportscaster Andrés Cantor on Dec. 6, 2025, during an event to announce the FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule in Washington, D.C. (Reuters/Jeenah Moon)

As history has shown with regard to past Olympic boycotts, a similar move against this year's World Cup will be an equally futile, symbolic maneuver that achieves nothing more than moral signaling and spectacle, in addition to harming sport’s potentials as a soft power.

C alls to boycott the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer, cohosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, over President Donald Trump’s renewed rhetoric on a Greenland takeover may sound principled, but they are strategically hollow. The French government’s refusal to entertain such a boycott is not cowardice or complacency. It is realism.

An executive committee member of Germany’s soccer federation was among those who recently suggested a serious discussion about boycotting the world’s most festive tournament.

Boycotts make moral sense only when they can plausibly alter behavior. In this case, they will not.

A World Cup boycott would impose real costs on players, fans and sporting institutions while exerting virtually no pressure on United States foreign policy. The signal would be loud, but the leverage would be nil.

To understand why, we must separate symbolism from statecraft.

Sport is a powerful theater for values, identity and emotion. It is not, however, a reliable lever for coercing a major power, especially one hosting the world’s largest sporting event alongside partners.

The US administration does not calibrate territorial postures or tariff threats based on the attendance of soccer teams. It responds to interests, power balances and domestic politics. A boycott does not move those dials.