TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Deputy human rights minister slammed for proposing state funding for NGOs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Deputy human rights minister slammed for proposing state funding for NGOs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Is Trump facing a familiar ‘Washington Post’ playbook?

The Washington Post article quoting a US diplomat in Dhaka invites closer scrutiny as a civic duty, not as regards the content of the reported statements but rather the timing and purposeo f the allegedly leaked recordings.

M.A. Hossain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Dhaka
Tue, January 27, 2026 Published on Jan. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-01-26T08:03:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Relatives of Mir Quasem Ali, senior leader of Bangladesh's largest Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami, arrive on Sept. 3, 2016, to visit him at the Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka. Relatives of Mir Quasem Ali, senior leader of Bangladesh's largest Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami, arrive on Sept. 3, 2016, to visit him at the Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka. (Associated Press/-)

T

here is something faintly performative about The Washington Post’s recent report, claiming that a United States diplomat in Dhaka openly informed Bangladeshi journalists that Washington intended to cultivate relations with Jamaat-e-Islami and viewed Hefazat-e-Islam through a pragmatic lens.

The report centers on alleged audio recordings from a closed-door meeting, presented with the authority of a direct quotation and the confidence of a newspaper that built its reputation by puncturing the hulls of power. Yet the story collapses the moment one asks a basic question: If a seasoned American diplomat had truly uttered these words, why would the audio see the light of day?

Diplomacy, particularly the American variety, is not conducted with the recklessness of an open microphone. It is governed by layers of institutional discipline, rigorous training and a healthy degree of professional paranoia. US diplomats are acutely aware that every word they utter in politically sensitive environments can be weaponized.

This is especially true in countries like Bangladesh, where Islamist politics, secular-nationalist anxieties and great power rivalries intersect in combustible ways. To suggest a US diplomat would casually muse about befriending Jamaat-e-Islami, an organization with a deeply controversial past, while knowing journalists were present defies belief.

The Washington Post claims to have obtained recordings from a meeting held on Dec. 1, 2025. The alleged remarks are striking in their bluntness: The diplomat reportedly said Bangladesh had “shifted Islamic” and Jamaat-e-Islami would “do better than it’s ever done before” in the February 2026 election.

The audio allegedly captures the diplomat stating, “We want them to be our friends,” and suggesting that if the party crosses "red lines", the US could simply slap “100 percent tariffs” on them the next day. These are not offhand remarks; they are policy-laden statements with enormous diplomatic consequences.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The fundamental problem with this narrative is that statements of such magnitude do not leak by accident. When damaging audio emerges, it is usually because a specific actor intended for it to surface.

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire

Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Related Articles

US aircraft carrier has arrived in Middle East

Minneapolis shootings put Trump’s immigration surge at center of election-year fight

This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order

Related Article

US aircraft carrier has arrived in Middle East

Minneapolis shootings put Trump’s immigration surge at center of election-year fight

This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to peace, rule of law

Insurgency, control dynamics reshape Rohingya crisis

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire

Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

More in Opinion

 View more
Jobseekers register themselves at a job fair on May 22, 2025 attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of jobseekers in Jakarta.
Academia

Finding the best recruitment strategies to attract the top talent
FIFA chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria (left) speaks alongside the world soccer body’s president Gianni Infantino (second left) and host Argentine sportscaster Andrés Cantor on Dec. 6, 2025, during an event to announce the FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule in Washington, D.C.
Academia

Boycotting the World Cup looks like scoring an own goal
Relatives of Mir Quasem Ali, senior leader of Bangladesh's largest Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami, arrive on Sept. 3, 2016, to visit him at the Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Academia

Is Trump facing a familiar ‘Washington Post’ playbook?

Highlight
Smoky city: Smog from air pollution blankets Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2023. Poor air quality is among the chief problems facing city dwellers in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
A protester holds a sign that reads “Pati united. Down with arrogant regent who oppresses the people“ during a protest in Pati, Central Java on Aug. 13, 2025. (Antara/Aji Styawan)
Editorial

Endgame in Pati
Liberation: People gather in front of the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026,. More than 400 Indonesians were freed by cyber scam networks in Cambodia this month, Jakarta said on the same day.
Asia and Pacific

Cambodia scam crackdown sheds light on Indonesia’s employment gaps

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Bakrie Group’s energy arm EMP strikes new oil in Malacca Strait
Companies

China's Anta Sports to become top Puma shareholder for $1.8 billion
Regulations

Danantara to manage land seized from 28 firms linked to Sumatra floods
Markets

How coal production cuts affect Indonesia’s economy
Companies

PT SMI and its growing impact on Indonesia’s economy
Economy

German firms' investments in China boomed in 2025 on US trade war worries
Entertainment

Iconic Indonesian romance returns as musical in ‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’
Companies

Local steel firm Tata Metal breaks ground on Rp 1.5t expansion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Is Trump facing a familiar ‘Washington Post’ playbook?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.