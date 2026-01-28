TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry
Playing with fire

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry
Playing with fire

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BLBI and the test of central bank’s independence under Prabowo

The failure to settle the BLBI scandal beyond doubt shows that the state has opted for accommodation over confrontation, appearing more fearful of unsetting entrenched economic elites than of losing public funds.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 28, 2026 Published on Jan. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-01-27T14:51:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prepared for it: Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor nominee Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono attends a confirmation hearing on Jan. 26, 2026 at House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. Tommy, who currently serves as deputy finance minister, was one of three candidates proposed by President Prabowo Subianto for the post. Prepared for it: Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor nominee Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono attends a confirmation hearing on Jan. 26, 2026 at House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. Tommy, who currently serves as deputy finance minister, was one of three candidates proposed by President Prabowo Subianto for the post. (Antara/Apsrilla Dwi Adha)

T

he Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI) scandal remains a debt that has never truly been settled. This persistence is not due to a failure of calculation, but because the political will to enforce repayment has repeatedly collapsed when confronted by power.

Now, with the appointment of Thomas Djiwandono, President Prabowo Subianto’s nephew and former deputy finance minister, to a top post at the central bank, the promise of resolution has regained traction, yet the stakes for institutional independence have never been higher.

Since the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, what was initially framed as an emergency bailout has morphed into a lingering political inheritance, carefully passed from one presidential administration to the next. While the figures involved have been meticulously recorded, enforcement has remained selective. BLBI has become a monument to the Indonesian state’s chronic reluctance to confront its own economic elite.

This pattern of deferral began under former presidents B.J. Habibie and Abdurrahman Wahid, where the preservation of financial stability took precedence over immediate accountability. Megawati Soekarnoputri as president later opted for compromise, formalizing settlement agreements with controlling shareholders. In exchange for promises of compliance, the state effectively relinquished its coercive power, creating legal escape routes that later administrations found impossible to close.

Then, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as president eventually inherited the resulting debris: court rulings that were difficult to execute, assets that had already changed hands, and blurred lines of responsibility between the government and the central bank.

Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's presidency attempted to break this cycle by establishing the BLBI Task Force and identifying state receivables of approximately Rp 110 trillion (US$6.6 billion). However, the outcome remained limited. By the end of his term, recoveries only amounted to between Rp 35 trillion and Rp 38 trillion, largely in noncash assets with disputed valuations.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The remainder dissolved once again into the familiar cycle of litigation, negotiation and delay. Today, under President Prabowo, BLBI stands once more at the gates of power, waiting to see whether it will finally be enforced or quietly archived as a politically sensitive legacy.

Popular

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Related Articles

Endgame in Pati

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Jakarta’s roads are rewriting the global infrastructure playbook

Related Article

Endgame in Pati

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Jakarta’s roads are rewriting the global infrastructure playbook

Prabowo nominates nephew as central bank deputy governor, sources say

Why Indonesia’s US deal could cost more than it delivers

Popular

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

More in Opinion

 View more
People stand in front of the Peace statue on Aug. 9, 2025 after the annual memorial ceremony that marked the 80th anniversary of the World War II atomic bombing in Nagasaki, Japan.
Academia

An unwavering pledge for peace
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport as he heads toward the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face US federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, the US.
Academia

Why power makes leaders see threats everywhere
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers remarks during the ASEAN chairmanship handover ceremony as part of the closing ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 28, 2025.
Academia

The Philippines inherits an ASEAN in turmoil

Highlight
Flood-torn: A student folds a mud-stained Indonesian flag on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, while cleaning her flood-affected school with other students and teachers in Padang, West Sumatra. Ruinous floods and landslides have killed more than 900 people in Sumatra, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said on Dec. 6, with fears growing that starvation could send the toll even higher.
Archipelago

Flood-hit Sumatra students still studying in tents two months after disaster
Sky warriors: Indonesian Air Force fighter jet pilots prepare to fly a Rafale aircraft at Escadron de Transformation Rafale (ETR) 3/4 Aquitaine, Base Aérienne 113, Saint-Dizier, France, on Wednesday.
Editorial

Unifying a diverse air fleet
A trader monitors the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index in South Tangerang, Banten, on April 8, 2025.
Markets

IDX Composite index nosedives at open

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta expands cloud seeing to curb flood risks
Companies

Plasma fractionation plant in Karawang: The ‘donor-to-drug’ journey
Tech

Indonesia logs $1b food delivery growth, region’s highest
Markets

Dollar reels near four-year low after blow from Trump comments
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's ex-first lady jailed for 20 months for taking bribes
Asia & Pacific

Record-breaking Australia heatwave fuels bushfires, cuts power to thousands
Regulations

MRT Jakarta subsidy to rise in revised budget, fares unchanged
Archipelago

West Bandung landslide death toll rises to 34, dozens missing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

BLBI and the test of central bank’s independence under Prabowo

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.