Analysis: Disinformation bill adds to fear of democratic backsliding

he government is currently drafting the Bill on Prevention of Disinformation and Foreign Propaganda as part of President Prabowo Subianto’s efforts to contain potential threats to national political stability. However, the initiative risks undermining citizens’ right to access information, as such regulations are prone to elastic interpretations and potential abuse by law enforcement agencies.
Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra pointed to a significant amount of misinformation and inaccurate reporting by foreign entities regarding national development and interests, and that this information was frequently exploited as propaganda to discredit the country.
According to Yusril, the proposed regulation will not be limited to political issues but also address economic competition. He has said the bill is intended to protect the public sphere and national interests, particularly from information manipulation, cross-border influence operations and foreign propaganda that could potentially harm domestic products.
At its core, the primary driver behind the bill is Prabowo’s concerns over movements perceived as disrupting political stability, and the President himself ordered his administration to begin drafting legislation aimed at countering disinformation and foreign propaganda deemed detrimental to national interests.
This move follows Prabowo’s stance following the nationwide wave of large-scale demonstrations between late August and September 2025, particularly the violence that unfolded, which he characterized as indicative of treason and terrorism.
The draft disinformation bill currently falls under Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas.
Conversely, the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) argues that the proposed bill could become an instrument to silence criticism and pose a serious threat to democracy, justice and civil rights. The YLBHI has noted a pattern among state officials who frequently dismiss public criticism as serving foreign interests, including the President, whom the foundation alleges has repeatedly characterized critical voices as vehicles for foreign propaganda.
