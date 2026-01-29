TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Playing with fire
IDX Composite index nosedives at open

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Playing with fire
IDX Composite index nosedives at open

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Gold ETFs: Democratizing wealth amid price surges

Gold ETFs offer a modern solution to the strucutural hurdles of accessibility and liquidity as regards traditional gold investment in Indonesia, ensuring securty for all investors as they turn to safe-haven assets amid ongoing economic fragility.

Latasya Puan Nagari and Viddy Firmandiaz (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 29, 2026 Published on Jan. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-01-27T16:14:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An employee holds up packets of gold bullion on Oct. 15, 2025, at an outlet of Butik Emas LM Antam, a public gold vendor operated by state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam), located inside the Setiabudi One shopping mall in South Jakarta. An employee holds up packets of gold bullion on Oct. 15, 2025, at an outlet of Butik Emas LM Antam, a public gold vendor operated by state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam), located inside the Setiabudi One shopping mall in South Jakarta. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

S

ince early 2025, Indonesia has navigated a climate of persistent economic uncertainty, fueling significant concern within the investment community. Global volatility and cross-sector instability have underscored the fragility of the current economic landscape, prompting retail investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

The value of gold, long regarded as a primary hedge during periods of crisis, has rallied significantly amid geopolitical tensions and international trade frictions. By October 2025, global gold prices climbed above US$4,000 per ounce, a 55 percent increase year-to-date, with J.P. Morgan forecasting a rise to $5,400 by the end of 2027.

The impact is even more pronounced in Indonesia, where gold prices have surged 59 percent since the start of 2025 to reach Rp 2.41 million ($143.74) per gram.

Despite its enduring appeal, traditional gold investment in Indonesia faces two structural hurdles: accessibility and liquidity. Currently, access is largely restricted to physical bullion through outlets such as Aneka Tambang (Antam), UBS and Galeri 24. In 2025, unprecedented demand led to a scarcity of physical bars, with even internationally certified producers like Antam struggling to meet daily requirements.

Furthermore, physical purchases are restricted to fixed denominations such as 1 g, 2 g or 5 g, forcing investors to accumulate specific amounts before they can enter or exit the market. This rigid model imposes storage costs, security risks and wide market spreads, making it increasingly unsuitable for the fast-moving needs of middle-income and retail investors.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a modern solution to these legacy challenges. Gold ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to gold prices through the stock exchange while maintaining the security of an asset backed by physical bullion.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Unlike traditional purchases, ETFs enable fractional ownership, real-time trading and lower transaction costs without the need for safe deposit boxes or minimum weight requirements. This shift is already visible globally: By the final quarter of 2025, gold represented 2.8 percent of the total assets under management (AUM) in global equities, driven largely by ETF inflows.

Popular

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Related Articles

ASEAN needs an ASEAN+5 food security framework

Stocks make upbeat start to 2026; precious metals extend sparkling rally

Prabowo’s PNG ambition

Related Article

ASEAN needs an ASEAN+5 food security framework

Stocks make upbeat start to 2026; precious metals extend sparkling rally

Prabowo’s PNG ambition

Lawmakers berate minister over unclear ‘3 million houses’ program

Centering women, youth and indigenous peoples for ocean justice

Popular

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

More in Opinion

 View more
A green shoot sprouts from a patch of soil in this undated picture. Scientists say that planting trees are only part of the solution to overcoming land degradation.
Academia

Degraded lands matter for food, energy and climate goals
An employee holds up packets of gold bullion on Oct. 15, 2025, at an outlet of Butik Emas LM Antam, a public gold vendor operated by state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam), located inside the Setiabudi One shopping mall in South Jakarta.
Academia

Gold ETFs: Democratizing wealth amid price surges
A buyer pays his bill using Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code on Feb. 6, 2021 at a street food stall on Jl. Ampera Raya in South Jakarta.
Academia

Second best policy and the danger of doing too much

Highlight
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Jan. 27, 2026. House appoints Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent justice Arief Hidayat who will retire in February.
Politics

Controversial lawmaker rises to Constitutional Court in shady process
Ancient hand: The faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is pointed by a color palette chart held by the archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi, in May 2019.
Editorial

The drawing's on the wall
Employees stand near a screen showing the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) down 8 percent at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2026. The IDX temporarily halted trading that afternoon as the benchmark index dropped to 8,261.79 points following an announcement from Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) that it would temporarily suspend the index rebalancing process for Indonesian stocks.
Markets

IDX halts trading again as stocks plunge further

The Latest

 View more
Society

Budget slashed for Basarnas despite disaster surge
Companies

Amazon to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide
Companies

BCA announces Rp5t share buyback as IDX drops further
Asia & Pacific

Starmer tells Xi 'vital' to develop relationship
Sports

Top Malaysian soccer officials quit over foreign-born players scandal
Companies

Record high number of companies and start-ups choosing Hong Kong as regional base
Academia

Degraded lands matter for food, energy and climate goals
Books

From Roy to Loewenstein: Books as witnesses to memory and power
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Gold ETFs: Democratizing wealth amid price surges

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.