Trump’s Board of Peace and Sukarno’s CONEFO: Two visions, two worlds

As a nation born of anticolonial struggle, Indonesia cannot afford moral complacency or strategic naïveté.

Jaleswari Pramodhawardani (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 29, 2026 Published on Jan. 27, 2026

Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

uring a recent discussion regarding Indonesia’s engagement with United States President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, my colleague Dr. Rizal Sukma recalled the Conference of the New Emerging Forces (CONEFO), Indonesia’s founding president Sukarno’s bold, internationalist vision.

While historical references to CONEFO are often relegated to the archives, its core principles feel strikingly contemporary. What follows is not a mere historical reconstruction, but an attempt to rearticulate Sukarno’s moral imagination in light of today’s fractured global order.

The proposal for a board of peace emerges during a period of profound global exhaustion. Prolonged conflicts, unresolved occupations and humanitarian catastrophes have created a widespread yearning for stability. Trump’s proposal speaks directly to this desire, defining "peace" primarily as the absence of open warfare, sustained through dialogue among major powers and managed via elite bargaining.

Set against this is a vastly different legacy from Indonesia’s diplomatic history: CONEFO. For Sukarno, peace was never merely the management of conflict; it was inseparable from justice, emancipation and the dignity of newly independent nations. He believed that a world structured by domination could never produce lasting peace, only a temporary, uneasy silence.

The Board of Peace rests on the logic of stability. It seeks to contain conflict through direct communication among major powers, prioritizing speed, efficiency and the "art of the deal." In this conception, justice is often a secondary consideration. While this approach may yield short-term de-escalation, it risks producing a peace that is purely transactional and fundamentally fragile.

CONEFO was conceived as an ideological challenge to such arrangements. Sukarno viewed the Cold War not simply as a rivalry between East and West, but as the continuation of colonial domination in new forms. He critiqued the United Nations as being overly shaped by the interests of the "Old Established Forces" (OLDEFOS), where newly independent states were granted a voice but denied real influence.

CONEFO was imagined as a radical corrective, a political platform for the "New Emerging Forces" (NEFOS) to assert their right to shape global norms. In Sukarno’s view, the world did not suffer from a lack of peace conferences; it lacked the courage to name injustice as such.

Indonesia and the board of peace: Another unnecessary misstep

Indonesia’s ‘diplomacy of resilience’ and the missing rights agenda

A green shoot sprouts from a patch of soil in this undated picture. Scientists say that planting trees are only part of the solution to overcoming land degradation.
Academia

Degraded lands matter for food, energy and climate goals
An employee holds up packets of gold bullion on Oct. 15, 2025, at an outlet of Butik Emas LM Antam, a public gold vendor operated by state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam), located inside the Setiabudi One shopping mall in South Jakarta.
Academia

Gold ETFs: Democratizing wealth amid price surges
A buyer pays his bill using Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code on Feb. 6, 2021 at a street food stall on Jl. Ampera Raya in South Jakarta.
Academia

Second best policy and the danger of doing too much

Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Jan. 27, 2026. House appoints Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent justice Arief Hidayat who will retire in February.
Politics

Controversial lawmaker rises to Constitutional Court in shady process
Ancient hand: The faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is pointed by a color palette chart held by the archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi, in May 2019.
Editorial

The drawing's on the wall
Employees stand near a screen showing the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) down 8 percent at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2026. The IDX temporarily halted trading that afternoon as the benchmark index dropped to 8,261.79 points following an announcement from Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) that it would temporarily suspend the index rebalancing process for Indonesian stocks.
Markets

IDX halts trading again as stocks plunge further

Americas

White House, Slovakia deny report on Trump's mental state
Society

Budget slashed for Basarnas despite disaster surge
Companies

Amazon to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide
Companies

BCA announces Rp5t share buyback as IDX drops further
Asia & Pacific

Starmer tells Xi 'vital' to develop relationship
Sports

Top Malaysian soccer officials quit over foreign-born players scandal
Companies

Record high number of companies and start-ups choosing Hong Kong as regional base
Academia

Degraded lands matter for food, energy and climate goals
