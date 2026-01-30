TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy
Endgame in Pati
Reshuffle gains steam after Prabowo’s nephew reassignment

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy
Endgame in Pati
Reshuffle gains steam after Prabowo’s nephew reassignment

To Lam’s Vietnam: An economic growth lesson for Prabowo

For years, Indonesia has looked toward Thailand as a model for agriculture and tourism. It is time we apply that same humility to Vietnam. 

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 30, 2026

President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

I

see a striking parallel in the economic ambitions of President Prabowo Subianto and Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary To Lam, the leaders of Southeast Asia’s two rising giants.

At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prabowo delivered an optimistic vision of Indonesia’s future, mirroring the high-stakes targets set by To Lam at his party congress in Hanoi. Both leaders, now holding the apex of power in their respective nations, have staked their legacies on a leap in growth.

Prabowo remains confident that Indonesia’s economy will hit 8 percent during his presidency, an achievement that eludes other post-Reform Era presidents of the region’s largest economy. Meanwhile, To Lam has set his sights even higher, pledging double-digit growth for Vietnam this year and a sustained 10 percent annually until 2030.

“Our government must serve the general good and must not entrench itself. Achieving our mission also requires smart investments in infrastructure, simplifying rules and regulations, eliminating excessive red tape, and, of course, significant investment in health and education," Prabowo told the audience in Davos.

To Lam did not attend the forum. Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son led the Vietnam’s delegation to the annual event, instead.

While these targets are undeniably ambitious, they signify a new era of regional competition where "stability" is no longer enough, productivity is the new currency.

Vietnam's economic growth has been among the most impressive of the now-11 ASEAN members over the last few years. But my conversations with Indonesian and foreign diplomats suggested that Indonesia tends to overlook Vietnam's economic success as it is torn between the United States and China. Indonesia should change its mindset now.

Board of Peace offers NU a chance to play a global role

More jobs, less value: Indonesia's labor efficiency gap

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

Board of Peace offers NU a chance to play a global role

More jobs, less value: Indonesia's labor efficiency gap

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

Toyota to import US-made cars after Trump complaint

Q4 Consumption snapshot: Signs of a steady recovery

What's up doc?: A patient consults her oncologist for early detection of cervical cancer at the Indonesian Cancer Foundation (YKI) in South Jakarta. Health experts fear that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the government to neglect sexual and reproductive health services.
Academia

Underfunding threatens Asia’s cervical cancer elimination promise
President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026.
Academia

To Lam’s Vietnam: An economic growth lesson for Prabowo
Members of the Union Election Commission (UEC) count ballots at a polling station in Yangon on Jan. 25, 2026, after polls closed in the third phase of Myanmar’s general election.
Academia

Sham elections can’t save a fracturing Myanmar

IDX president director Iman Rachman announced his resignation to reporters on Jan. 30
Regulations

IDX director steps down after stocks plunge amid MSCI warning
An illustration of a dictionary entry of “disinformation“
Editorial

A xenophobic turn
(From left to right) Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum, Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Philippines' Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos' Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Cebu City, the Philippines on Jan. 29, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia pushes for 'lasting stability' in Myanmar on ASEAN talks

Academia

Underfunding threatens Asia’s cervical cancer elimination promise
Archipelago

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
Currently Obsessed

Crying in an office toilet stall and calling it adulthood
Academia

To Lam’s Vietnam: An economic growth lesson for Prabowo
Jakarta

No revision to Jakarta’s minimum wage, Governor Pramono says
Regulations

What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?
Asia & Pacific

Trump warns Britain on China ties

Asia & Pacific

WHO sees low risk of Nipah virus spreading beyond India
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.