Analysis: Joining Trump’s Board of Peace may be Prabowo’s biggest foreign policy blunder

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 2, 2026 Published on Jan. 30, 2026

Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto sprang another foreign policy surprise, or a blunder depending on how one looks at it, by joining the Board of Peace which United States President Donald Trump launched last week as part of his Gaza peace plan.

The President is one of only a handful of head of states or their representatives who signed up to the board at its launch on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Other countries represented were Hungary, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Argentina, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates

Typical of Trump, the event stole the show in the prestigious and high-powered annual business gathering in the Swiss hill resort. Prabowo’s maiden speech in Davos, in which he gave a rosy picture of Indonesia before global investors, got drowned out by the noise that came with the launch of the controversial board.

If this is considered a blunder that many foreign policy scholars have claimed, then it is the biggest one that Prabowo has committed, because of the unknown but likely dire consequences at home and abroad.

Critics say the board undermines international law and overrides the work of the United Nations; it lacks Palestinian involvement; and it confers too much power on its chair, who is none other than Trump, even going beyond his presidency, which ends in 2028.

The worst part of the deal is that it makes no mention of an independent Palestine state as one of the board’s objectives. This is hugely problematic for Indonesia, which has long and persistently campaigned for the creation of a sovereign nation for the Palestinian people.

It is so controversial that many other foreign leaders, including those from traditional US allies in Europe, declined to join the board.

Academia

MSCI, IDX and the long shadow of institutional credibility
President Prabowo Subianto wipes his face on Aug. 15, 2025, moments before delivering his annual State of the Nation Address at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Prabowo’s presidency: Promises, power and constraints
Employees stand near a screen showing the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) down 8 percent on Jan. 28, 2026, at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta.
Academia

Power, trust and Indonesia’s stock crash

OJK acting head and vice head Friderica Widyasari Dewi (four from the left) and OJK acting capital markets, financial derivatives and carbon exchange supervisor and issuers, securities transactions and capital market investment supervisor Hasan Fawzi (three from left) were appointed on Jan. 31, as OJK heads announced their resignations on Jan. 30. Jeffrey Hendrik (two from left) is also expected to assume as interim IDX president director.
Regulations

OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
Up for the job: Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor nominee Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono prepares to attend a confirmation hearing at House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Tommy, who currently serves as deputy finance minister, was one of three candidates proposed by President Prabowo Subianto for the post.
Editorial

Economic, not family affairs
A demonstrator looks on as others holds placards that read “Say no, just trap - Myanmar's sham election crap“ during a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 28, 2025 protesting against Myanmar's general election staged by the country's military government. Myanmar's heavily restricted polls began on Dec. 28, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.
Asia and Pacific

Five years on, ASEAN’s Myanmar dilemma persists

