TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets
AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets
AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

NU must transform to navigate uncertain world order: Chairman Yahya

Without transformation, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) risks becoming irrelevant in a world that has changed drastically, said chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 2, 2026 Published on Feb. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-02-01T12:10:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Yahya Cholil Staquf, chairman of Indonesia's largest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), speaks during an interview on Jan. 29, 2026 with The Jakarta Post in Central Jakarta. Yahya Cholil Staquf, chairman of Indonesia's largest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), speaks during an interview on Jan. 29, 2026 with The Jakarta Post in Central Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

N

ahdlatul Ulama (NU), the nation’s largest Islamic organization, marked the centenary of its establishment according to the Gregorian calendar on Saturday. NU chairman Yahya Staquf Cholil spoke with The Jakarta Post’s Yerica Lai to talk about the organization’s transformation, future direction and its relation with power as it enters its second century. Below are excerpts from the conversation.

Question: As NU nears its centenary, how do you reflect on its journey since founding? How has your leadership sought to prepare NU for its next century?

Answer: Over the past century, NU has gone through intense struggles, evolving from an exclusive ulema organization to a political party, then into a mass organization that withdrew from practical politics while still navigating national political changes.

Under the current leadership, NU executive board (PBNU) set three major agendas, including transforming organizational governance to adapt to rapid global change through refining internal rules and mechanisms and strengthening cadre training, among other initiatives.

Another concerns NU’s positioning within the national political landscape. As NU’s constituency holds a wide range of political preferences, it would be inappropriate for the institution to take sides in political contests.

Third, NU seeks to develop and offer its own initiatives to the international community, which requires a more active and outward-looking approach and engagement with all groups without framing NU as opposition to any particular side. The focus is on advancing shared humanitarian interests.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

All these agendas are fundamentally transformative. We do indeed have the ambition to drive change, even as the process involves challenges and adjustments.

Popular

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation

NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

Related Articles

Yahya reinstated as NU chairman ahead of group’s centennial

NU leaders agree to hold early congress to end leadership dispute

Ma’ruf Amin steps down from MUI, PKB leadership roles

Related Article

Yahya reinstated as NU chairman ahead of group’s centennial

NU leaders agree to hold early congress to end leadership dispute

Ma’ruf Amin steps down from MUI, PKB leadership roles

Leadership crisis at NU deepens

Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation

Popular

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation

NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

More in Opinion

 View more
Words reading “Artificial intelligence AI“, a miniature robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023.
Academia

The hidden footprint and opportunity of AI’s economic promise
Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on June 5, 2025, on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the haj, as Saudi officials called on participants to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.
Academia

‘Kampung haji’ and the challenge of building a sustainable pilgrimage hub
Elderly people fill out forms and wait in line on Nov. 23, 2025, to register or renew their Free Service Card (KLG) during Car Free Day at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. The event provides an opportunity for seniors aged 60 and above to obtain free access to public transportation services such as TransJakarta, MRT Jakarta and LRT Jakarta, offered by the Jakarta administration.
Academia

Demographic bonus: Who pays the price tomorrow?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto, center, delivers a briefing during the 2026 National Coordination Meeting of the central and regional governments at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor regency, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. The forum, attended by officials from the central and regional governments as well as leaders of regional legislatures, the military, police, the Attorney General’s Office, the State Intelligence Agency and the Central Statistics Agency, aimed to strengthen coordination between the central and regional administrations in implementing the president’s priority programs toward Indonesia’s 2045 Golden Vision.
Politics

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Jan. 27, 2026. House appoints Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent justice Arief Hidayat who will retire in February.
Editorial

Flawed judicial selection
A child stands next to the al-Albani Mosque, which was destroyed during Israeli military strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on Jan. 30, 2026. Israel's military denied on Jan. 30 having accepted the Palestinian health ministry's death toll for the war in Gaza of 71,000 killed since October 2023, as was reported in Israeli media.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes amid fears of softening stance

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Institutional leadership and equitable financing vital for Indonesia’s energy transition
Economy

Trump says India, US strike trade deal
Academia

The hidden footprint and opportunity of AI’s economic promise
Archipelago

Elephant ride ban raises concerns at conservation sites
Academia

‘Kampung haji’ and the challenge of building a sustainable pilgrimage hub
Markets

Equities, metals, oil rebound after Asia-wide rout
Economy

Prabowo policies, 'stock frying,' weigh down Indonesia in emerging market race
Archipelago

East Java ramps up FMD vaccination after new outbreak
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

NU must transform to navigate uncertain world order: Chairman Yahya

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.