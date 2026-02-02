Prabowo’s presidency: Promises, power and constraints

President Prabowo Subianto wipes his face on Aug. 15, 2025, moments before delivering his annual State of the Nation Address at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool)

Entering into the second year of his presidency, the public will be watching his policies and programs closely with regard to his campaign promises, ultimately judging whether his administration delivers tangible economic and welfare outcomes.

T he administration of President Prabowo Subianto has been full of surprises. After reshuffling the cabinet three times in the first year of his presidency, ministries still remain vulnerable to a potential reshuffle. Amid fiscal constraints, a significant portion of the state budget has been allocated to the free nutritious meal (MBG) program.

Major policy decisions are rarely discussed in a technocratic manner in the House of Representatives, which appears to lack commitment to effectively provide checks and balances. As a result, policy discourse has been largely absent at the Senayan Legislative Complex.

During his election campaign, Prabowo made numerous promises that made him appear as a populist president. For a first-term president, these promises sounded highly ambitious, if not unrealistic.

One notable example is his pledge to achieve 8 percent economic growth by 2029. This target appears implausible, given the current growth rate of approximately 5.7 percent.

His most striking promise refers to the creation of 19 million jobs. So far, reality has moved in the opposite direction. Layoffs have occurred in many companies as part of business efficiency measures. Throughout 2025, more than 80,000 workers reportedly lost their jobs. At the same time, unemployment among youth (aged 15-24) in Indonesia remains among the highest in Asia.

National strategic programs such as the free meals, Red and White Cooperatives and the 3 million homes program, as well as the downstream industrialization agenda, have absorbed hundreds of trillions of rupiah. The public will ultimately judge whether these programs have delivered tangible benefits for development and social welfare.

Prabowo also pledged political reform and a stronger vision to combat corruption and drug trafficking, commitments that will serve as critical benchmarks for assessing the success of his administration.