TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The MSCI's ‘nuclear option’ is a bluff. The coming haircut is not

While Indonesia is too big to be kicked out of the emerging market club, a new "governance penalty" could still shake up the market.

Muhammad Wafi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 2, 2026 Published on Jan. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-01-31T02:00:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A logo sign of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) adorns a lobby wall on Jan. 29, 2026, at the bourse’s South Jakarta headquarters. A logo sign of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) adorns a lobby wall on Jan. 29, 2026, at the bourse’s South Jakarta headquarters. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

P

anic is a poor portfolio manager. Since MSCI dropped its "interim freeze" bombshell, citing deep distrust in Indonesia’s free float data, the street has been paralyzed by headline risk. The narrative currently dominating WhatsApp groups and trading floors is apocalyptic: "Is Indonesia about to be downgraded to frontier market?"

Let’s cut through the noise immediately. The probability of Indonesia being relegated to “frontier market” status, grouped alongside Vietnam, Nigeria or Morocco, is statistically near zero.

We are a Group of 20 economy with gross domestic product over a trillion dollars. We possess giants that are too liquid, too large and too integral to the Southeast Asian thesis to be uninvestable, such as BCA (BBCA), the country’s largest private bank, and Telkom (TLKM), its largest telecommunications and network provider.

MSCI knows this. Its frontier market threat is a negotiation tactic, a loaded gun placed on the table to force the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) to clean up data opacity and address concerns over "coordinated trading behavior".

However, just because the "nuclear option" is a bluff doesn’t mean we won’t bleed. The base case scenario is not an exit but a violent "governance haircut".

If meaningful transparency improvements aren't delivered by May 2026, MSCI won’t kick us out. Instead, it will likely apply the Limited Investability Factor (LIF) or simply slash our Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) across the board. In plain English, it will keep us in the club but cut our slice of the pie.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This is where the math gets ugly. Let’s run the back-of-the-envelope calculus on what a "governance haircut" will actually cost the IDX Composite index.

Popular

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Related Articles

TNI rescues Freeport workers from OPM’s threats

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Power consolidated, governance left wanting in 2025

Related Article

TNI rescues Freeport workers from OPM’s threats

Leveling the playing field: OJK’s new IPO rules

Power consolidated, governance left wanting in 2025

Liquidity trap, confidence crisis amid monetary abundance

BCA readies Rp 5 trillion share buyback to stabilize stock price

Popular

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

More in Opinion

 View more
An employee places an old uniform into a bin provided by Pertamina for its sustainability program, which recycles uniforms into eco-friendly clothing and encourages all Pertamina employees to become sustainability agents to contribute to achieving Indonesia's net-zero goals.
Academia

The net zero revolt has begun
A logo sign of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) adorns a lobby wall on Jan. 29, 2026, at the bourse’s South Jakarta headquarters.
Academia

The MSCI's ‘nuclear option’ is a bluff. The coming haircut is not
Red alert: An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Academia

MSCI, IDX and the long shadow of institutional credibility

Highlight
A general view of boxes of battery cells stored for shipment at the battery manufacturing plant at PT HLI Green Power, Indonesia's first electric vehicle battery cell manufacturer, in Karawang, West Java, on August 28, 2024. Rows of robotic arms move with precision to assemble nickel-based battery cells on the production line at Indonesia's inaugural electric vehicle battery plant, the first in Southeast Asia.
Companies

Manufacturing PMI climbs on rising domestic demand
Up for the job: Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor nominee Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono prepares to attend a confirmation hearing at House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Tommy, who currently serves as deputy finance minister, was one of three candidates proposed by President Prabowo Subianto for the post.
Editorial

Economic, not family affairs
An employee for Japanese knife manufacturer Sumikama Cutlery washes and dries blades at their factory in Seki, Gifu prefecture, north of Nagoya, on July 22, 2025.
Economy

Asia's factory activity expands on solid global demand

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Stocks plunge again as doubts persist over reform plan
Economy

Indonesia posts $41 billion trade surplus in 2025
Archipelago

Government to tighten land-use rules after deadly West Java landslide
Economy

Indonesia's January inflation highest in almost three years
Europe

Russia does not want a global conflict, Medvedev says
Companies

Manufacturing PMI climbs on rising domestic demand
Asia & Pacific

Japan's Takaichi poised for landslide victory, poll shows
Middle East and Africa

Palestinians await full Rafah reopening as Israel eases two-year closure
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The MSCI's ‘nuclear option’ is a bluff. The coming haircut is not

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.