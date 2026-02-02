The MSCI's ‘nuclear option’ is a bluff. The coming haircut is not

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
While Indonesia is too big to be kicked out of the emerging market club, a new "governance penalty" could still shake up the market.
anic is a poor portfolio manager. Since MSCI dropped its "interim freeze" bombshell, citing deep distrust in Indonesia’s free float data, the street has been paralyzed by headline risk. The narrative currently dominating WhatsApp groups and trading floors is apocalyptic: "Is Indonesia about to be downgraded to frontier market?"
Let’s cut through the noise immediately. The probability of Indonesia being relegated to “frontier market” status, grouped alongside Vietnam, Nigeria or Morocco, is statistically near zero.
We are a Group of 20 economy with gross domestic product over a trillion dollars. We possess giants that are too liquid, too large and too integral to the Southeast Asian thesis to be uninvestable, such as BCA (BBCA), the country’s largest private bank, and Telkom (TLKM), its largest telecommunications and network provider.
MSCI knows this. Its frontier market threat is a negotiation tactic, a loaded gun placed on the table to force the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) to clean up data opacity and address concerns over "coordinated trading behavior".
However, just because the "nuclear option" is a bluff doesn’t mean we won’t bleed. The base case scenario is not an exit but a violent "governance haircut".
If meaningful transparency improvements aren't delivered by May 2026, MSCI won’t kick us out. Instead, it will likely apply the Limited Investability Factor (LIF) or simply slash our Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) across the board. In plain English, it will keep us in the club but cut our slice of the pie.
This is where the math gets ugly. Let’s run the back-of-the-envelope calculus on what a "governance haircut" will actually cost the IDX Composite index.
