Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets
AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Analysis: Beef prices rise as quota cuts and import costs collide

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 3, 2026 Published on Feb. 2, 2026

A fresh cut of beef hangs on a hook as a meat vendor (left) attends to a customer on April 6, 2021, at Cijantung Market in East Jakarta.

eef retailers have gone on strike in protest over the rising price of live cattle set by feedlot operators. While the increase is partly attributed to supply losses caused by flooding in Australia, Indonesia’s largest source of imported cattle, the Agriculture Ministry suspects foul play among feedlot operators, alleging that they are maintaining elevated prices to secure higher margins. This comes as the government earlier this month slashed the private sector’s beef import quota from 180,000 tonnes last year to just 30,000 tonnes.

Price data point to sustained pressures along the supply chain. The average national price of live cattle at the feedlot level stood at Rp 52,941 (US$3.14) per kilogram on Jan. 28, according to National Food Agency (Bapanas) data, below the government reference price of Rp 56,000–58,000 per kg. However, at the consumer level, the average national price of hindquarter beef reached Rp 136,720 per kg, approaching the government reference price of Rp 140,000 per kg, suggesting that price pressures remain downstream.

Traders in traditional markets said their purchase price from slaughterhouses had risen sharply, from around Rp 85,000–Rp 90,000 per kg previously to about Rp 110,000 per kg. Several traders said this had pushed their cost of goods sold to roughly Rp 125,000 per kg, forcing them to sell beef at around Rp 130,000 per kg over the past month. As a result, daily sales volumes have fallen significantly, with some traders reporting a drop from around 10 kg per day to just 3 kg.

Against this backdrop, traders and slaughterhouse operators in Greater Jakarta went on strike on Jan. 22–24, after negotiations on live cattle price stability with the Agriculture Ministry and other agencies on Jan. 5 failed to yield a solution. After the strike, the Agriculture Ministry, Bapanas and several associations reached an agreement to keep the benchmark purchase price of live cattle at the feedlot level at Rp 55,000 per kg to stabilize prices and ensure supply ahead of Ramadan and Idul Fitri 2026. 

Several importers said they were already under pressure when the benchmark price had been set at Rp 58,000 per kg, as that price had been factored into their procurement plans to secure Australian cattle ahead of the peak Ramadan sales period. With the maximum benchmark price now lowered to Rp 55,000 per kg, they said the margin has become extremely thin, as the price is now close to their actual cost of sourcing cattle from Australia.

Amid mounting scrutiny, the Agriculture Ministry has formed a special task force to investigate alleged price speculation in the Greater Jakarta area. The ministry has warned that it could revoke business or import permits and pursue criminal charges against parties found to be manipulating prices.

The Jakarta provincial administration, however, offered a different assessment, saying it had found no evidence of supply shortages in the capital. Instead, it pointed to rising import costs, noting that the price of live cattle from Australia had increased from Rp 53,000 per kg in November 2025 to Rp 61,000 per kg. The increase had been attributed to rupiah exchange rate fluctuations and tighter supply from Australia, where cattle losses in Queensland reportedly exceeded 100,000 head following Tropical Cyclone Koji. Australia remains Indonesia’s dominant supplier, with beef imports reaching 113,622.94 tonnes in 2024, the highest among all origin countries, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

The illusion of self-sufficiency

Price gap, limited materials cloud biodiesel push

Elderly people fill out forms and wait in line on Nov. 23, 2025, to register or renew their Free Service Card (KLG) during Car Free Day at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta.
Demographic bonus: Who pays the price tomorrow?
United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures toward President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement on Jan. 22 for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland.
Indonesia’s realist bet on Trump’s Board of Peace
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Iman Rachman (center) announces his resignation to reporters on Jan. 30, 2026 at the IDX media center in South Jakarta.
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

President Prabowo Subianto, center, delivers a briefing during the 2026 National Coordination Meeting of the central and regional governments at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor regency, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Jan. 27, 2026.
Flawed judicial selection
A child stands next to the al-Albani Mosque, which was destroyed during Israeli military strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on Jan. 30, 2026.
Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes amid fears of softening stance

Prabowo policies, 'stock frying,' weigh down Indonesia in emerging market race
East Java ramps up FMD vaccination after new outbreak
Then and Now: Revelations after two decades
Demographic bonus: Who pays the price tomorrow?
Indonesia’s realist bet on Trump’s Board of Peace
Military training for civil servants draws mixed reactions
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Analysis: Beef prices rise as quota cuts and import costs collide
