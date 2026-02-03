TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets
AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets
AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The hidden footprint and opportunity of AI’s economic promise

If artificial intelligence remains concentrated in a small number of advanced economies, firms and platforms, it risks reinforcing global inequality rather than narrowing it.

Sara Ferrer Olivella (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 3, 2026 Published on Feb. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-02-01T16:48:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Words reading “Artificial intelligence AI“, a miniature robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023. Words reading “Artificial intelligence AI“, a miniature robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

T

his year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) was undoubtedly momentous. Alongside the complex geopolitical backdrop, artificial intelligence emerged as a central theme both in formal and informal sessions. The attention shifted away from novelty to execution: scaling AI adoption, delivering measurable economic impact and ensuring its benefits are shared across countries and sectors. 

Underlying many of these discussions was a shared concern: if AI remains concentrated in a small number of advanced economies, firms and platforms, it risks reinforcing global inequality rather than narrowing it. Without widespread and affordable adoption that benefits the real economy and democratizes breakthroughs, the “social license” to feed AI’s insatiable appetite for energy, water and infrastructure may quickly fade. 

This challenge of widespread adoption and affordability is closely linked to the shifting geopolitical landscape. Trade frictions, export controls, industrial policy and security considerations are reshaping supply chains for semiconductors, data-center equipment and critical minerals. Diverging approaches to standards, data governance and technology regulation add a further layer of complexity. In this context, access to AI is shaped not only by innovation capacity, but also by access to compute, data sovereignty, reliable clean power, connectivity, financing and partnerships.

For developing economies, these considerations are immediate and consequential. The infrastructure investment needed to advance AI is already a magnitude more than the current SDG financing gap. This is why widespread AI adoption must be treated as a central development objective. In terms of energy - and very practically - AI adoption offers the opportunity for a “twin” sustainable technology and energy transition.

 

AI “diffusion” also requires affordable access to models, deployment in local languages and integration into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and public services. It is the difference between AI as a demonstration technology and AI as a driver of productivity, inclusion and resilience. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The projected benefits are even greater. Globally, AI-driven efficiency gains in industry, logistics, agriculture, energy and public services are projected to add US$15 trillion to gross domestic product by 2030. Regionally, ASEAN nations could see GDP contributions topping 3 percent, or about $1 trillion, with Indonesia adding about $360 billion to its economy. But these gains require deliberate policy choices, appropriate financing, and human capacity. In Indonesia, roughly US$3 billion is needed in computing infrastructure by 2030.

Popular

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation

NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

Related Articles

The hidden footprint and opportunity of AI’s economic promise

Sham elections can’t save a fracturing Myanmar

Grok and the limits of national law in a borderless digital world

Related Article

The hidden footprint and opportunity of AI’s economic promise

Sham elections can’t save a fracturing Myanmar

Grok and the limits of national law in a borderless digital world

Europe enters the slop war

The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

Popular

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation

NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

More in Opinion

 View more
Words reading “Artificial intelligence AI“, a miniature robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023.
Academia

The hidden footprint and opportunity of AI’s economic promise
Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on June 5, 2025, on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the haj, as Saudi officials called on participants to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.
Academia

‘Kampung haji’ and the challenge of building a sustainable pilgrimage hub
Elderly people fill out forms and wait in line on Nov. 23, 2025, to register or renew their Free Service Card (KLG) during Car Free Day at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. The event provides an opportunity for seniors aged 60 and above to obtain free access to public transportation services such as TransJakarta, MRT Jakarta and LRT Jakarta, offered by the Jakarta administration.
Academia

Demographic bonus: Who pays the price tomorrow?

Highlight
New cars are parked at a factory in Bojomangu, Bekasi Regency, West Java, on March 13, 2024. According to data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), wholesale car sales in February reached 70,656 units, up about 1.5 percent from January’s 69,617 units.
Economy

Indonesia’s car exports hit record high as domestic sales decline
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Jan. 27, 2026. House appoints Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent justice Arief Hidayat who will retire in February.
Editorial

Flawed judicial selection
President Prabowo Subianto, center, delivers a briefing during the 2026 National Coordination Meeting of the central and regional governments at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor regency, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. The forum, attended by officials from the central and regional governments as well as leaders of regional legislatures, the military, police, the Attorney General’s Office, the State Intelligence Agency and the Central Statistics Agency, aimed to strengthen coordination between the central and regional administrations in implementing the president’s priority programs toward Indonesia’s 2045 Golden Vision.
Politics

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Air India inspects Boeing 787 fuel switches after grounding
Europe

Spain to ban social media access for under-16s
Asia & Pacific

Boeing says no longer building F-15 fighter jets for Indonesia
Currently Obsessed

On the winning side of comparison
Europe

Kremlin says no statements from India on halting Russian oil purchases
Markets

India's January palm oil imports hit four-month high as buyers cut soy oil purchases
Politics

Investigators close in on oil tycoon Riza Chalid after Interpol red notice
Americas

Clintons agree to testify in Epstein congressional probe ahead of contempt vote
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The hidden footprint and opportunity of AI’s economic promise

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.