TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets
AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets
AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

The push to "align" Indonesia’s financial regulators with political objectives marks a fundamental paradigm shift from stability to short-termism. While these moves may sustain growth today, they defer systemic costs to a future where institutional safeguards may no longer exist to catch the fall.

Deni Friawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 3, 2026 Published on Feb. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-02-02T13:37:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Iman Rachman (center) announces his resignation to reporters on Jan. 30, 2026 at the IDX media center in South Jakarta. Iman stepped down after the IDX Composite index fell by up to 8 percent over the past two days. Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Iman Rachman (center) announces his resignation to reporters on Jan. 30, 2026 at the IDX media center in South Jakarta. Iman stepped down after the IDX Composite index fell by up to 8 percent over the past two days. (Antara/Muhammad Heriyanto)

T

he recent turbulence in Indonesia’s financial markets is more than a momentary reaction to technical shocks. When viewed together, the equity sell-off following warnings by MSCI, leadership changes in key institutions, the expanded role of state investors and the proposed revisions to the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Law (UU P2SK) signal a significant turning point. This is not just a market ripple; it is an inflection point in Indonesia’s political economy.

These developments suggest a fundamental shift in the relationship between the state, financial institutions and economic policy. As fiscal space tightens, the government is increasingly leaning on financial institutions to support its political and developmental objectives.

For over two decades following the Asian financial crisis in 1997-1998, Indonesia followed a stable macro-financial blueprint. Fiscal policy pursued growth within strict legal limits, while Bank Indonesia focused primarily on price stability.

Financial regulators acted as "referees", focusing on market integrity and systemic health rather than directing where money should flow. This architecture was not perfect, but it successfully rebuilt global investor confidence.

That arrangement is now under visible strain. As Peter Hall (1993) observed, policy paradigms do more than provide tools; they define how a government prioritizes problems.

Today, the push for "alignment" between the central bank and fiscal authorities reflects a change in those priorities. Financial stability is no longer the ultimate goal; it has become a tool to sustain growth and fund strategic programs at a time when traditional financing is becoming scarce.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Personnel changes within economic agencies must be viewed through this lens. Appointments that bridge the gap between independent technocratic decision-making and political inner circles may meet legal requirements, but they fundamentally alter market expectations.

Popular

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation

NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

Related Articles

MSCI, IDX and the long shadow of institutional credibility

Govt vows swift changes to heed MSCI demands for RI stocks

BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

Related Article

MSCI, IDX and the long shadow of institutional credibility

Govt vows swift changes to heed MSCI demands for RI stocks

BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

This could be Indonesia’s moment to shape the international order

Power consolidated, governance left wanting in 2025

Popular

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation

NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation
OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again

More in Opinion

 View more
Elderly people fill out forms and wait in line on Nov. 23, 2025, to register or renew their Free Service Card (KLG) during Car Free Day at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. The event provides an opportunity for seniors aged 60 and above to obtain free access to public transportation services such as TransJakarta, MRT Jakarta and LRT Jakarta, offered by the Jakarta administration.
Academia

Demographic bonus: Who pays the price tomorrow?
United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures toward President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement on Jan. 22 for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland.
Academia

Indonesia’s realist bet on Trump’s Board of Peace
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Iman Rachman (center) announces his resignation to reporters on Jan. 30, 2026 at the IDX media center in South Jakarta. Iman stepped down after the IDX Composite index fell by up to 8 percent over the past two days.
Academia

The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto, center, delivers a briefing during the 2026 National Coordination Meeting of the central and regional governments at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor regency, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. The forum, attended by officials from the central and regional governments as well as leaders of regional legislatures, the military, police, the Attorney General’s Office, the State Intelligence Agency and the Central Statistics Agency, aimed to strengthen coordination between the central and regional administrations in implementing the president’s priority programs toward Indonesia’s 2045 Golden Vision.
Politics

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Jan. 27, 2026. House appoints Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent justice Arief Hidayat who will retire in February.
Editorial

Flawed judicial selection
A child stands next to the al-Albani Mosque, which was destroyed during Israeli military strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on Jan. 30, 2026. Israel's military denied on Jan. 30 having accepted the Palestinian health ministry's death toll for the war in Gaza of 71,000 killed since October 2023, as was reported in Israeli media.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes amid fears of softening stance

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Prabowo policies, 'stock frying,' weigh down Indonesia in emerging market race
Archipelago

East Java ramps up FMD vaccination after new outbreak
Art & Culture

Then and Now: Revelations after two decades
Academia

Demographic bonus: Who pays the price tomorrow?
Academia

Indonesia’s realist bet on Trump’s Board of Peace
Politics

Military training for civil servants draws mixed reactions
Academia

The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Opinion

Analysis: Beef prices rise as quota cuts and import costs collide
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.