The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Iman Rachman (center) announces his resignation to reporters on Jan. 30, 2026 at the IDX media center in South Jakarta. Iman stepped down after the IDX Composite index fell by up to 8 percent over the past two days. (Antara/Muhammad Heriyanto)

The push to "align" Indonesia’s financial regulators with political objectives marks a fundamental paradigm shift from stability to short-termism. While these moves may sustain growth today, they defer systemic costs to a future where institutional safeguards may no longer exist to catch the fall.

T he recent turbulence in Indonesia’s financial markets is more than a momentary reaction to technical shocks. When viewed together, the equity sell-off following warnings by MSCI, leadership changes in key institutions, the expanded role of state investors and the proposed revisions to the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Law (UU P2SK) signal a significant turning point. This is not just a market ripple; it is an inflection point in Indonesia’s political economy.

These developments suggest a fundamental shift in the relationship between the state, financial institutions and economic policy. As fiscal space tightens, the government is increasingly leaning on financial institutions to support its political and developmental objectives.

For over two decades following the Asian financial crisis in 1997-1998, Indonesia followed a stable macro-financial blueprint. Fiscal policy pursued growth within strict legal limits, while Bank Indonesia focused primarily on price stability.

Financial regulators acted as "referees", focusing on market integrity and systemic health rather than directing where money should flow. This architecture was not perfect, but it successfully rebuilt global investor confidence.

That arrangement is now under visible strain. As Peter Hall (1993) observed, policy paradigms do more than provide tools; they define how a government prioritizes problems.

Today, the push for "alignment" between the central bank and fiscal authorities reflects a change in those priorities. Financial stability is no longer the ultimate goal; it has become a tool to sustain growth and fund strategic programs at a time when traditional financing is becoming scarce.

Personnel changes within economic agencies must be viewed through this lens. Appointments that bridge the gap between independent technocratic decision-making and political inner circles may meet legal requirements, but they fundamentally alter market expectations.