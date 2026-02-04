TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Board of Peace and the dilemma of Indonesia’s involvement

If ending occupation is not established as a non-negotiable prerequisite, then the destiny of Gaza and Palestine will not be shaped by the Palestinian people themselves, but by global geopolitical interests.

Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 4, 2026 Published on Feb. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-02-02T14:32:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures toward President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures toward President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

T

he establishment of the Board of Peace, closely associated with the initiative of United States President Donald Trump and led by former British prime minister Tony Blair, has attracted global attention, as well as deep unease. Officially, the Board of Peace presents itself as an international forum dedicated to peace-building, stability and post-conflict reconstruction in conflict-affected regions, including Gaza and Palestine. 

Several countries from the Muslim world, including Indonesia, have joined the initiative alongside non-Muslim countries, with Israel included as a member. On the surface, its objectives appear noble: ending violence and building a peaceful future.

From the outset, however, the Board of Peace has faced serious criticism. The fundamental question is not whether peace is desirable, but what kind of peace is being pursued and whose interests it ultimately serves. 

Many observers argue that the Board of Peace rests on a morally fragile and politically problematic foundation. Its leadership and dominant influence lie in the hands of figures and Western networks whose record on Palestine has long been controversial. Trump’s first presidency was marked by openly pro-Israel policies, including the unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the weakening of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Blair’s international engagements, meanwhile, have often emphasized stabilization and post-conflict management rather than addressing the structural injustices at the core of the Palestinian question.

Such an approach has drawn sharp criticism from a wide range of actors. UN special rapporteurs on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory have repeatedly emphasized that any peace initiative that fails to recognize Israeli occupation as a violation of international law is fundamentally flawed. International human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have similarly warned that peace frameworks that ignore apartheid, colonization and war crimes risk entrenching impunity rather than delivering justice. 

Many scholars have described Trump-style peace initiatives as political engineering that trades justice for an illusion of stability. In this sense, the Board of Peace risks opening the door to a new form of neocolonialism. Comparable concerns have also been raised by Indonesian foreign policy experts, including Dino Patti Djalal and Rizal Sukma.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At the core of the problem lies Israel’s position within the Board of Peace. Israel is not treated as an occupying power that must be held accountable for grave violations, but rather as an equal stakeholder, placed on the same footing as countries such as Indonesia. This framing significantly shifts the Palestinian issue from one of colonization and self-determination to one of conflict management. Gaza and Palestine are reduced to objects of reconstruction and humanitarian assistance, rather than recognized as sovereign political subjects with the right to determine their own future. Under such a framework, the language of peace risks becoming a tool for normalizing occupation.

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Related Articles

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Palestinians await full Rafah reopening as Israel eases two-year closure

Analysis: Joining Trump’s Board of Peace may be Prabowo’s biggest foreign policy blunder

Related Article

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Palestinians await full Rafah reopening as Israel eases two-year closure

Analysis: Joining Trump’s Board of Peace may be Prabowo’s biggest foreign policy blunder

Can Indonesia-Japan ties keep regional peace?

A xenophobic turn

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

More in Opinion

 View more
Employees watch a digital screen displaying stock movements on Jan. 28, 2026, at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta.
Academia

National economic resilience faces a test of public transparency
United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures toward President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026.
Academia

Board of Peace and the dilemma of Indonesia’s involvement
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo attends a hearing on Jan. 26, 2026, with House of Representatives Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame

Highlight
Workers wave to camera as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Economy

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Police officers escort South Koreans allegedly involved in scam operations in Cambodia after being forcibly repatriated from Cambodia, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea January 23, 2026.
Editorial

Online scams and punishment
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Australia, Japan interested in hosting 2035 Asian Cup, says AFC
Academia

National economic resilience faces a test of public transparency
Economy

WTO must 'reform or die': talks facilitator
Regulations

Pushing rupiah to 15,000 per dollar ‘not that difficult’, says Purbaya
Academia

Board of Peace and the dilemma of Indonesia’s involvement
Society

Nearly 2,000 students suffer food poisoning from free meals this year
Archipelago

Landslide at illegal tin mine in Bangka kills six
Academia

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Board of Peace and the dilemma of Indonesia’s involvement

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.