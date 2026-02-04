TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame

Civic space is narrowing in Indonesia, not through explicit bans, but through the routine presence of security forces across social life. 

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 4, 2026 Published on Feb. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-02-02T15:55:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo attends a hearing on Jan. 26, 2026, with House of Representatives Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo attends a hearing on Jan. 26, 2026, with House of Representatives Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

T

he National Police chief’s rejection of the recent proposal to place the force under a ministry as part of its institutional reform, delivered with the seemingly casual remark, “I would rather become a farmer”, was far from a personal joke. It was instead a sign of the times.

In a republic accustomed to reading the body language of power, the statement resonated like a gavel striking a table. The police, referring to the remarks of their boss, Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, do not wish to be framed. This is not because no minister is worthy, but because the frame itself is considered too narrow for a power that has grown both solid and expansive.

In politics, language is always layered; what is heard is rarely all that is meant. In this context, "farmer" is not a profession, but a metaphor for the reversal of hierarchy. A field is an open space, free from administrative superiors and civilian chains of command. It signals that the police have grown into a massive tree whose roots stretch across countless sectors. Placing it under a ministry would be akin to trying to move an entire forest into a flowerpot.

This statement indirectly affirms the controversial observation once made by former Indonesian Military (TNI) chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo, who claimed that while Prabowo Subianto is the president de jure, the National Police chief is the president de facto.

At the time, the comment was dismissed as political hyperbole; today, it reads like a reflection of the power landscape. When the head of a law enforcement institution speaks as though he holds the moral authority to reject constitutional design, the line between the instrument and the controller becomes blurred.

This situation did not emerge in a vacuum. Listyo formed an internal reform team ahead of the President’s own initiative. In politics, timing is everything, and those who move first often define the road ahead.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Listyo also issued a circular allowing active-duty police officers to occupy positions in 17 civilian institutions, despite the Constitutional Court’s rejection of such an expansion. A state governed by law should move according to clear signposts; here, however, the signs have been pushed aside while the convoy of power speeds down the center of the road.

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Related Articles

Prabowo policies, 'stock frying,' weigh down Indonesia in emerging market race

Batam adds traffic education to curriculum, aims to reduce accidents involving students

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power

Related Article

Prabowo policies, 'stock frying,' weigh down Indonesia in emerging market race

Batam adds traffic education to curriculum, aims to reduce accidents involving students

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power

The Constitutional Court ruling that is (not) final and binding

The new KUHAP casts a long shadow over Indonesian justice

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

More in Opinion

 View more
Employees watch a digital screen displaying stock movements on Jan. 28, 2026, at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta.
Academia

National economic resilience faces a test of public transparency
United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures toward President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026.
Academia

Board of Peace and the dilemma of Indonesia’s involvement
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo attends a hearing on Jan. 26, 2026, with House of Representatives Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame

Highlight
Workers wave to camera as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Economy

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Police officers escort South Koreans allegedly involved in scam operations in Cambodia after being forcibly repatriated from Cambodia, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea January 23, 2026.
Editorial

Online scams and punishment
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Australia, Japan interested in hosting 2035 Asian Cup, says AFC
Academia

National economic resilience faces a test of public transparency
Economy

WTO must 'reform or die': talks facilitator
Regulations

Pushing rupiah to 15,000 per dollar ‘not that difficult’, says Purbaya
Academia

Board of Peace and the dilemma of Indonesia’s involvement
Society

Nearly 2,000 students suffer food poisoning from free meals this year
Archipelago

Landslide at illegal tin mine in Bangka kills six
Academia

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.