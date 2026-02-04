TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The promise of a middle-power alliance

A united middle-power alliance would have considerable leverage, as its members would each wield outsize influence over specific domains.

Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Brussels, Belgium/Florence, Italy
Wed, February 4, 2026 Published on Feb. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-02-03T10:12:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (enter), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) and European Council President Antonio Costa gesture as they pose for a photograph before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Jan. 27, 2026. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (enter), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) and European Council President Antonio Costa gesture as they pose for a photograph before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Jan. 27, 2026. (AFP/Sajjad Hussain)

A

mid escalating geopolitical tensions, the world is increasingly caught between the United States, an extractive superpower, and China, a “dependency superpower” whose global influence rests on making other countries reliant on its exports. In the absence of meaningful resistance, both are likely to remain on their course, with middle powers forced to comply with their demands or face retaliation.

But as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney argued in his landmark speech at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, last month, this outcome is not inevitable, especially if middle powers band together. In a “world of great power rivalry,” he noted, “the countries in between have a choice: compete with each other for favor or to combine to create a third path with impact.”

The question is how to construct this third path. Doing so will require identifying concrete areas for cooperation among middle powers, building alliances capable of delivering results and agreeing on institutional and policy changes, particularly within the European Union, that would make collective action more effective.

Five key priorities stand out, some of which Carney highlighted in his speech. First, middle powers should develop a new network of free-trade agreements, like the one just reached between the EU and India. Political and economic ties could be strengthened by expanding existing agreements, deepening cooperation between large trade blocs, most notably, the EU and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and establishing comprehensive strategic partnerships like the one between the EU and Canada.

Second, supply-chain diversification must become a top priority. As the US turns to protectionism in order to reshore production and redirect investment flows away from its allies, middle powers have a shared interest in building more autonomous supply chains, including in sectors currently dominated by the US and China, such as digital infrastructure and AI. Over time, these supply chains should increasingly rely on domestic demand, reducing dependence on Chinese inputs and US markets.

Third, rebuilding the multilateral order should begin with reforming the World Trade Organization. Ahead of the WTO’s upcoming ministerial conference in Cameroon, EU member states, in coordination with other middle powers, should convene an international conference aimed at shaping a post-US agenda and present a shared proposal for ensuring free and fair trade.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Fourth, the legitimacy of any coalition of middle powers depends on its ability to support the world’s most vulnerable economies. The EU should lead international efforts to close the US$60 billion funding gap created by the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) under President Donald Trump. Team Europe, a humanitarian and development-aid initiative bringing together EU institutions and member states, could begin by reallocating a portion of its roughly 90 billion euros ($107 billion) budget while urging countries like Canada, Japan and Australia to follow suit.

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Related Articles

From subsidies to signals: Making Indonesia’s power market investable

Boeing says no longer building F-15 fighter jets for Indonesia

US tariff talks concluded, deal awaits signing, says Airlangga

Related Article

From subsidies to signals: Making Indonesia’s power market investable

Boeing says no longer building F-15 fighter jets for Indonesia

US tariff talks concluded, deal awaits signing, says Airlangga

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability

Beyond bamboo diplomacy: Vietnam’s era of national rise in a volatile world

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

More in Opinion

 View more
Employees watch a digital screen displaying stock movements on Jan. 28, 2026, at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta.
Academia

National economic resilience faces a test of public transparency
United States President Donald Trump (center) gestures toward President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026.
Academia

Board of Peace and the dilemma of Indonesia’s involvement
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo attends a hearing on Jan. 26, 2026, with House of Representatives Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame

Highlight
Workers wave to camera as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Economy

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Police officers escort South Koreans allegedly involved in scam operations in Cambodia after being forcibly repatriated from Cambodia, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea January 23, 2026.
Editorial

Online scams and punishment
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Australia, Japan interested in hosting 2035 Asian Cup, says AFC
Academia

National economic resilience faces a test of public transparency
Economy

WTO must 'reform or die': talks facilitator
Regulations

Pushing rupiah to 15,000 per dollar ‘not that difficult’, says Purbaya
Academia

Board of Peace and the dilemma of Indonesia’s involvement
Society

Nearly 2,000 students suffer food poisoning from free meals this year
Archipelago

Landslide at illegal tin mine in Bangka kills six
Academia

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The promise of a middle-power alliance

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.