TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia Open Network: A new paradigm for an inclusive digital economy

ION, Indonesia's digital public infrastructure initiative, is set to not just revolutionize domestic e-commerce but also position the country as a leader among emerging economies.

Sandeep Chakravorty (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 5, 2026 Published on Feb. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-02-04T10:07:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (AFP/Money Sharma)

A

recent The Jakarta Post story on e-commerce sellers in Indonesia having to contend with rising platform fees grabbed my attention. It also connected me to a bilateral commitment between India and Indonesia.

During the visit of President Prabowo Subianto to India in January 2025 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both leaders affirmed to accelerate collaboration in areas such as digital public infrastructure (DPI) for inclusive growth as well as addressing global challenges, and expressed confidence in harnessing the power of emerging technologies.

Following up on the guidance provided by our leaders, a pathbreaking initiative in the form of the Indonesia Open Network (ION) is about to revolutionize the way e-commerce is done in this country.

Globally, there is a perceptible shift in digital architecture, away from closed platforms toward open, interoperable public infrastructure. Just as India demonstrated with its unique identification document Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for digital payments and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the next phase of digital globalization is not about exporting companies or digital products, but about establishing the digital rails that enable competition, inclusion and innovation.

ION represents Indonesia’s leap into this new paradigm, positioning it as a leader among emerging economies that are choosing openness over concentration. In a world grappling with platform dominance, rising costs for small businesses and fragmented digital markets, open commerce networks offer a replicable alternative with global relevance.

Two e-commerce models operate: warehouse or marketplace, which use either closed or open digital architectures. Most platforms that we know of, including the big, global e-commerce brands and even those in Indonesia, are closed platforms irrespective of whether they are warehouse or marketplace.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

An e-commerce warehouse is a platform that has its products and ships them directly to customers. A marketplace, on the other hand, displays products from a larger number of participants, with the platform providing the coordinating role.

Popular

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Related Articles

Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows

Indonesia lets Grok resume, lifting ban over sexualised images

China's population drops for fourth year as fewer babies born

Related Article

Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows

Indonesia lets Grok resume, lifting ban over sexualised images

China's population drops for fourth year as fewer babies born

Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking

Gene editing in Indonesia: Can new biotechnology solve old agricultural problems?

Popular

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

More in Opinion

 View more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Academia

Indonesia Open Network: A new paradigm for an inclusive digital economy

A student receives a diphtheria vaccine shot at an Islamic elementary school in Banda Aceh on Nov. 21, 2023.
Academia

Financialization will not improve global health
An employee displays United States dollar banknotes at Bank Syariah Indonesia in South Tangerang, Banten, on Jan. 21, 2026.
Academia

Global panic at our doorstep: Can Indonesia weather the next storm?

Highlight
Disrupted market: A woman selects vegetables sold by vendors on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at the Pangwa traditional market in Pidie Jaya, Aceh. The government has reported rising prices of key staple foods across various regions as widespread flooding in northern Sumatra and torrential rains continue to disrupt harvests and supply chains.
Economy

Weather woes, demand strain may keep inflation above target
Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) in front of the East Java gubernatorial residence in Surabaya, East Java on Aug. 29, 2025 after the death of 21-year-old 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) driver Affan Kurniawan, who was killed after being struck by a police tactical vehicle amid a protest against lavish allowances for lawmakers in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
Editorial

Elusive police reform
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Art Jakarta Papers reframes a familiar medium
Archipelago

Authorities prevent attempted smuggling of wildlife to Thailand
Academia

Indonesia Open Network: A new paradigm for an inclusive digital economy

Markets

Stocks in retreat as traders reconsider tech investment
Academia

Financialization will not improve global health
Academia

Global panic at our doorstep: Can Indonesia weather the next storm?
Academia

The technocratic sunset: Institutional decay and the Rp 17,000 ‘vibe check’
Archipelago

Nitric acid leak in Cilegon hospitalizes dozens, raises safety concerns

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia Open Network: A new paradigm for an inclusive digital economy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.