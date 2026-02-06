Kashmir tourism shows resilience and confidence

The renewed momentum was widely viewed as a sign of stabilization after years of disruption.

T ourism in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir (often described as a paradise on earth for its breathtaking beauty), a key pillar of the region’s economy, is witnessing a robust revival. Popular destinations in Jammu and Kashmir such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam reported high visitor footfalls, while hotels, houseboats and homestays across Srinagar and surrounding areas operated at near full capacity.

The fresh snowfall this winter in Jammu and Kashmir has given a massive boost to the valley’s tourism sector, with tourist footfall nearly doubling at premier destinations in the state like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

Shikaras (houseboats) on Dal Lake (Srinagar, capital of Jammu and Kashmir) were once again busy with tourists, and local businesses, including transport operators, guides, handicraft sellers and hospitality workers, benefited from increased economic activity.

The terrorist attack of April 2025 in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to dampen the spirit. The attack was a disruption, not the end, of Kashmir’s tourism revival, which has historically shown resilience in the face of adversity. Local communities in the state have strongly condemned the terror attack, pointing out that such acts do not reflect the character of Kashmir or its people, who have long been known for their hospitality and cultural traditions. Many residents have emphasized that tourism remains a vital bridge connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 16.1 million tourist visits in 2025 up to November, according to figures of the local administration. It is among the fastest-growing regions in the country, with its economy estimated to grow by 11 percent at current prices.

Earlier In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a significant surge in its tourism sector, with over three million domestic and international tourists visiting the region. Several major infrastructure projects were completed in 2024, which have enhanced Jammu & Kashmir’s appeal as a prime tourist destination.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Jammu and Kashmir offers immense, year-round tourism potential, combining stunning Himalayan landscapes, religious pilgrimage and cultural heritage to create a major economic engine. The region attracts tourists for leisure, adventure sports (skiing, trekking) and spiritual journeys. The region continues to diversify, with efforts focused on promoting tourism throughout the year, including winter tourism.