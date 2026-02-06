TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection
Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks
Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection
Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks
Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When disasters test Indonesia's legal and recovery systems

The Sumatra disaster in late November indicates that judicial and law enforcement reform is needed to treat environmental destruction and damage as criminal violations, as well as to create a clear and transparent mechanism for the use of related compensation funds.

Uli Arta Siagian (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 6, 2026 Published on Feb. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-02-05T11:33:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Logs and wood debris swept away by flooding and landslides in late November lay in a dense pile on Jan. 27, 2026, in Geudumbak village of Langkahan district, North Aceh regency, Aceh. Logs and wood debris swept away by flooding and landslides in late November lay in a dense pile on Jan. 27, 2026, in Geudumbak village of Langkahan district, North Aceh regency, Aceh. (Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

M

ore than 69 days after an ecological disaster struck Sumatra, recovery has not shown significant progress and the disaster has shifted into a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of residents are still living in uncertainty. Their homes, land, livelihoods and even basic access to clean water and food have been lost.

The state has responded with emergency aid but has failed to address the root of the problem: Who is responsible for the collapse of the ecological infrastructure, how to prevent similar crimes from happening again and how to rebuild Sumatra in an extraordinary way.

In the process of rebuilding and restoring Sumatra, the state must not apply the same model it has used in the past. Important and critical ecosystems, such as watersheds and forest ecosystems that are part of the mountain ranges in Sumatra, should be designated as permit-free zones. In Aceh alone, there are 954 watersheds, while 60 percent of forests is damaged and 20 watersheds are in critical condition.

The government on Jan. 20 revoked the permits of 28 companies covering an area of approximately 1 million hectares in Sumatra, but unfortunately only a few days later, it announced that the revoked permits would be handed over to Danantara and then to state-owned enterprises to manage the concessions again.

It is clear that the government's only aim is to control company concessions. The revocation of these permits should be followed immediately by fundamental and long-term restoration, including the rehabilitation of forests and watersheds, as well as the restoration of people's rights through the redistribution of land from the revoked permits.

With regard to the restoration of the rights of affected communities, particularly in relation to plans to provide permanent housing, the government must ensure that these policies do not create new problems. Guarantees of clarity and the absence of disputes over land rights are key prerequisites before construction can take place. In addition, the distribution of permanent housing must be carried out in a fair and transparent manner that does not disadvantage any community or group.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The state is obliged to guarantee economic recovery for affected communities, recognize and protect land rights and fulfill the rights to a healthy environment and safety from preventable disasters. To that end, spatial planning at the regency, provincial and island-wide levels needs to be evaluated and reorganized, using disaster vulnerability maps as its main basis, in order to ensure fair and sustainable environmental management.

Popular

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection

Flawed judicial selection

Related Articles

Kashmir tourism shows resilience and confidence

Dollar risk premium is rebuilding

The promise of a middle-power alliance

Related Article

Kashmir tourism shows resilience and confidence

Dollar risk premium is rebuilding

The promise of a middle-power alliance

Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism

Child beggars in post-disaster Aceh raises concern over long-term mental harm

Popular

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection

Flawed judicial selection

More in Opinion

 View more
Tourists walk in a snow-covered park on Feb. 28, 2021, at Gagangeer, some 70 kilometers northeast of Srinagar, Jammu, India.
Academia

Kashmir tourism shows resilience and confidence
People join a rally outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2026, to call for the impeachment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as lawmakers conduct a hearing on the merits of the impeachment complaints against the Philippine leader.
Academia

Politics of hope: Cynicism is not a strategy
Logs and wood debris swept away by flooding and landslides in late November lay in a dense pile on Jan. 27, 2026, in Geudumbak village of Langkahan district, North Aceh regency, Aceh.
Academia

When disasters test Indonesia's legal and recovery systems

Highlight
Black sky: Thick clouds cover residential areas and high-rise buildings in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026,.The rainy season in Jakarta often catches residents by surprise, as it repeatedly brings flooding that is difficult to predict.
Economy

2025 GDP growth misses target
Peace talks?: Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar (second right) alongside with religious leaders attend a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. The meeting discussed Indonesian participation in the Board of Peace.
Editorial

Trump’s $1b levy
President Prabowo Subianto (front, center) poses for a group photo with senior figures from Indonesia’s foreign policy community, including Dino Pati Jalal (front, left), former Indonesian ambassador to the United States; Retno L. Marsudi (front, sixth left), Hassan Wirajuda (front, seventh right) and Marty Natalegawa (front, sixth right), all former foreign affairs ministers; and Jusuf Wanandi (front, third right), cofounder of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and vice chair of the CSIS Foundation’s board of trustees, following a meeting on geopolitics at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4.
Middle East and Africa

Ex-foreign ministers back Prabowo's foreign policy, government claims

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Indonesia sign new security treaty
Economy

Govt waives airfare VAT for Idul Fitri
Academia

Kashmir tourism shows resilience and confidence
Markets

Stocks dive, silver and cryptos look for cover after rout
Economy

Indonesian markets face more pressure after Moody's cuts outlook
Companies

Rio Tinto, Glencore shelve ambitions to form world's largest miner
Archipelago

Prabowo criticism sparks major beach cleanup drive in Bali
Academia

Politics of hope: Cynicism is not a strategy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When disasters test Indonesia's legal and recovery systems

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.