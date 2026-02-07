TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection
Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection
Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why we must guard our hard-won progress against stunting

The government, regional administrations, communities and all other stakeholders must maintain momentum in its fight against stunting as an integral factor in achieving national goals, including Golden Indonesia 2045.

Herrio Hattu (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 7, 2026 Published on Feb. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-02-03T16:17:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman collects a tray of eggs on Oct. 15, 2025, during an anti-stunting food distribution event organized by the municipal administration of Palu, Central Sulawesi. A woman collects a tray of eggs on Oct. 15, 2025, during an anti-stunting food distribution event organized by the municipal administration of Palu, Central Sulawesi. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

I

ndonesia has made remarkable progress in reducing stunting: from 30.8 percent in 2018 to 19.8 percent in 2024, according to the National Health Survey. This 11-point decline in just six years has brought Indonesia US$10 billion in economic gains through 9,300 fewer child deaths, 5.3 million fewer IQ points lost and 854,000 fewer school years lost per year, positioning it among the fastest improving countries globally in the battle against stunting.

The accomplishment echoes the success story of Peru, which halved stunting from 29 percent in 2007 to 14 percent in 2014.

This progress is far more than a health achievement. It means that fewer children are starting life at a disadvantage, and that more are gaining the physical and cognitive foundations they need to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society. It reflects meaningful gains in human capital and economic growth.

As Indonesia continues to advance its National Strategy (Stranas) for Stunting Reduction, with its broader commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals and Nutrition for Growth targets in sight, the country must maintain momentum while also safeguarding this hard-won progress.

Stunting is not just a health issue. Studies show that children affected by stunting are more likely to face limitations in learning outcomes, workforce readiness and productivity throughout their lives. At a national level, this constrains the country’s long-term competitiveness and development ambitions.

Today, more than 4.5 million Indonesian children under 5 are stunted, representing nearly one-fifth of all young children. According to Nutrition International’s Cost of Inaction Tool, stunting contributes to 26,000 preventable deaths each year.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The economic impact of stunting is profound, too: Causing annual productivity losses of an estimated US$29 billion, this figure far outstrips the annual budget for the free nutritious meal program. These losses include more than 2.4 million years of schooling forgone and an estimated 15 million IQ points lost every year. Prioritizing stunting is therefore not optional but mandatory.

Popular

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection

Flawed judicial selection

Related Articles

Why we must guard our hard-won progress against stunting

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability

Rights on borrowed time

Related Article

Why we must guard our hard-won progress against stunting

Why multilateralism matters more than ever for global economic stability

Rights on borrowed time

Education beyond ambition

Celebrating success, embracing challenges: The future of AEC

Popular

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection

Flawed judicial selection

More in Opinion

 View more
A woman collects a tray of eggs on Oct. 15, 2025, during an anti-stunting food distribution event organized by the municipal administration of Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

Why we must guard our hard-won progress against stunting
Customers queue for the vinyl plush toys from Labubu, made popular by BLACKPINK's Lisa, at Pop Mart in South Jakarta in this file photograph.
Editorial

Seizing the 'Lisa' moment
Tourists walk in a snow-covered park on Feb. 28, 2021, at Gagangeer, some 70 kilometers northeast of Srinagar, Jammu, India.
Academia

Kashmir tourism shows resilience and confidence

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) after signing the Treaty on Common Security during the latter's work visit at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2026. The newly-signed security agreement formalizes high-level consultations on common security interests between both countries.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Australia elevate ties with new security treaty
Customers queue for the vinyl plush toys from Labubu, made popular by BLACKPINK's Lisa, at Pop Mart in South Jakarta.
Editorial

Seizing the 'Lisa' moment
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Economy

Economic fundamentals solid, govt insists, after Moody’s lowered outlook

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Unemployment figure subsides despite growing layoffs
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Australia elevate ties with new security treaty
Editorial

Seizing the 'Lisa' moment
Archipelago

Marines send off body of fourth corpsman recovered from Cisarua landslide
Economy

Economic fundamentals solid, govt insists, after Moody’s lowered outlook
Economy

Ex-BI deputy replaces Tommy as deputy finance minister
Archipelago

6.2-magnitude quake rattles southern Java
Markets

Indonesian markets slide again after Moody's cuts outlook
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why we must guard our hard-won progress against stunting

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.