TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy
2025 GDP growth misses target
KPK nabs judges for bribery on land dispute
Indonesia set to boost air power with Italian trainer jets, aggressor squadron

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy
2025 GDP growth misses target
KPK nabs judges for bribery on land dispute
Indonesia set to boost air power with Italian trainer jets, aggressor squadron

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Sustainability: Leadership, policy and action to close the capability gap

To turn Indonesia’s natural wealth into resilient prosperity, we must move beyond the vocabulary of net-zero and close the critical gap between ambitious policy and the human capability to execute it.

William Sabandar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 9, 2026 Published on Feb. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-02-07T11:21:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
William Sabandar (right), COO of the Indonesian Business Council and director of the Sustainabilitas Center for Sustainability Studies, speaks at a press conference and launch event for the Indonesian Carbon Market Academy in Jakarta on July 24, 2025, alongside Natalia Rialucky Marsudi (left), founder and chief executive officer of Fairatmos, and Paul Butarbutar, executive director of the Indonesia Center for Renewable Energy Studies (ICRES). William Sabandar (right), COO of the Indonesian Business Council and director of the Sustainabilitas Center for Sustainability Studies, speaks at a press conference and launch event for the Indonesian Carbon Market Academy in Jakarta on July 24, 2025, alongside Natalia Rialucky Marsudi (left), founder and chief executive officer of Fairatmos, and Paul Butarbutar, executive director of the Indonesia Center for Renewable Energy Studies (ICRES). (Courtesy of IBC/-)

W

e’ve mastered the vocabulary of net-zero and carbon credits, but our boardrooms are moving faster than our backyards. While policy papers move at the speed of a speech, reality remains sobering. Projects struggle to reach financial close, regulations outpace implementation capacity and communities often feel the costs of "green" change long before they receive the benefits.

This is Indonesia’s sustainability paradox: We are abundantly rich in natural assets yet we remain short on the most decisive resource of all, human expertise. Without the ability to lead, design workable policy and execute action with integrity, our sustainable wealth will not translate into resilient prosperity.

We do not need more ambitious targets; we need people who know how to hit them. The real work now lies in the unglamorous task of upgrading our national skill set so we can lead these projects ourselves.

While ESG (environmental, social and governance) committees are now standard, they have yet to trigger a proportional shift in results. Look at the familiar pattern: Finance is available but projects aren't "bankable"; road maps exist but coordination is uneven; corporate goals are clear but supply chains are stagnant. When outcomes lag behind ambition, the failure is no longer due to a lack of ideas but a systemic deficit in delivery capability.

Sustainability is too often treated as a theme rather than a competency, a campaign rather than a capability, a niche rather than a standard. We must stop viewing this through the narrow lens of environmental stewardship or corporate social responsibility. It is, fundamentally, a matter of competitiveness.

As global industrial policy and capital costs are rewritten around these standards, treating sustainability as a segmented specialty risks national obsolescence. In a unified global market where sustainability is the entry requirement, building our local "muscles" is the only way to compete in the next era of value creation.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A simple analogy from practitioners captures the first pillar: "the singer, not the song". Sustainability comes with many instruments: regulations, reporting frameworks, AI, carbon markets and financing models. But instruments do not create music, leadership does.

Popular

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy

Trump’s $1b levy
2025 GDP growth misses target

2025 GDP growth misses target

Related Articles

Sustainability: Leadership, policy and action to close the capability gap

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators

Related Article

Sustainability: Leadership, policy and action to close the capability gap

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators

Let hope overcome fear

Have we not learned our lessons?

Popular

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy

Trump’s $1b levy
2025 GDP growth misses target

2025 GDP growth misses target

More in Opinion

 View more
William Sabandar (right), COO of the Indonesian Business Council and director of the Sustainabilitas Center for Sustainability Studies, speaks at a press conference and launch event for the Indonesian Carbon Market Academy in Jakarta on July 24, 2025, alongside Natalia Rialucky Marsudi (left), founder and chief executive officer of Fairatmos, and Paul Butarbutar, executive director of the Indonesia Center for Renewable Energy Studies (ICRES).
Academia

Sustainability: Leadership, policy and action to close the capability gap
A member of an indigenous community holds a poster that reads “We need regulations that protect our rights from state and corporate crimes“ on Oct. 11, 2024, during a protest in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta. The protesters demanded lawmakers to push for protection of indigenous communities' rights and acknowledgement of their areas, as well as a resolution to agrarian conflicts.
Academia

Why the 4Is of good corporate governance matter
Relatives of an elementary school student who died of alleged suicide show an assistance package from the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry on Feb. 5, 2026, at their home in Ngada regency, East Nusa Tenggara.
Academia

When education becomes conditional, the impact is suicidal

Highlight
Fostering peace: President Prabowo Subianto (right), United States President Donald Trump (center) and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban take part in a charter announcement for Trump’s Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.
Americas

Prabowo invited to US for Trump Board of Peace meeting, eyes trade deal signing
Several journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java on May 2, 2025. The protest, organized by the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Surabaya) and other civic groups, condemn every intimidation and violent acts against journalists.
Editorial

Pressing for an open society
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor nominee Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono prepares to attend a confirmation hearing on Jan. 26, 2026, at House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Economy

Thomas Djiwandono sworn in as BI deputy governor

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Asia & Pacific

Sweeping election win promises no free hand for PM Takaichi
Jakarta

Jakarta tightens groundwater rule to curb subsidence
Culture and Entertainment

Can the mind behind ‘Jumbo’ capture our imaginations again with ‘Na Willa’?
Politics

Former Lemhannas governor Agus Widjojo, champion of military reform, dies at 78
Asia & Pacific

Japan PM's big election win could mean more beef with Beijing
Americas

Prabowo invited to US for Trump Board of Peace meeting, eyes trade deal signing
Regulations

Indonesia proposes 3 measures to meet MSCI's transparency demands
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Sustainability: Leadership, policy and action to close the capability gap

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.